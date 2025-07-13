Interview with Armor of Truth
There is less than a week for leaders around the world to REJECT the 2024 amendments to the International Health Regulations. Do your part - help spread the word BEFORE July 19, 2025.
Please watch the video below:
Download the images below (click on each image and then save it to your phone or computer) and then share them across social media.
Click on the link below to automatically send an email to President Trump, both of the Senators from your state and to the Congressional Representative from your district.
https://anh-usa.org/action-center/
Text of the email to be sent:
I urge you to reject the amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR) being advanced by the WHO. These amendments, should the US rejoin the WHO under a future administration, threaten US sovereignty and individual medical freedom. Under Article 59 of the IHR, any Member State can “reject” or enter a “reservation” to specific amendments. A rejection means the amendments do not legally apply to the rejecting country. This is the best way for the US to avoid being bound by undesired amendments. The deadline for rejecting them is July 19, 2025.
During COVID-19, Americans endured lockdowns, vaccine mandates, censorship, and travel restrictions—all in the name of public health. The IHR amendments would give even more power to unelected global officials to impose similar measures, with no accountability to the American people. The amendments would let the WHO declare emergencies based on vague “risks,” prioritize widespread distribution of drugs, vaccines, and gene therapies, enable vaccine passport-style travel restrictions, and require taxpayer funding and efforts to censor so-called “misinformation.”
While President Trump withdrew the US from the WHO, future administrations could rejoin. We need Congress to take action now to stop these amendments from taking effect.
Please stand up for medical freedom and protect Americans from global overreach.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
Please share these articles on social media
https://RejectTheAmendments.com
https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/israel-has-rejected-the-2024-amendments
https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/interview-with-armor-of-truth
https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/interview-with-wayne-peters
https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/interview-with-clayton-morris
https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/interview-with-dr-john-campbell
https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/open-letter-to-world-leaders
https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/who-an-undemocratic-farce
https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/nullify-the-ihr-amendments
James Roguski
310-619-3055
JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive
RejectTheAmendments.com
RejectTheTreaty.com
NotSafeAndNotEffective.com
PCRfraud.com
MaskCharade.com
All content is free to all readers.
All support is deeply appreciated.
CLICK HERE TO DONATE
James Roguski’s newsletter is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The Whitehouse direct comment line is 202-456-1111
will do...