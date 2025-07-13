Share

Leave a comment

Please watch the video below:

Download the images below (click on each image and then save it to your phone or computer) and then share them across social media.

An Open Letter To World Leaders 29.8KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Top Ten Reasons To Reject The Amendments To The Ihr 55.1KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Top Ten Reasons To Reject The International Health Regulations Spanish Version 270KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Click on the link below to automatically send an email to President Trump, both of the Senators from your state and to the Congressional Representative from your district.

Text of the email to be sent:

I urge you to reject the amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR) being advanced by the WHO. These amendments, should the US rejoin the WHO under a future administration, threaten US sovereignty and individual medical freedom. Under Article 59 of the IHR, any Member State can “reject” or enter a “reservation” to specific amendments. A rejection means the amendments do not legally apply to the rejecting country. This is the best way for the US to avoid being bound by undesired amendments. The deadline for rejecting them is July 19, 2025.

During COVID-19, Americans endured lockdowns, vaccine mandates, censorship, and travel restrictions—all in the name of public health. The IHR amendments would give even more power to unelected global officials to impose similar measures, with no accountability to the American people. The amendments would let the WHO declare emergencies based on vague “risks,” prioritize widespread distribution of drugs, vaccines, and gene therapies, enable vaccine passport-style travel restrictions, and require taxpayer funding and efforts to censor so-called “misinformation.”

While President Trump withdrew the US from the WHO, future administrations could rejoin. We need Congress to take action now to stop these amendments from taking effect.

Please stand up for medical freedom and protect Americans from global overreach.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Please share these articles on social media

https://RejectTheAmendments.com

https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/israel-has-rejected-the-2024-amendments

https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/interview-with-armor-of-truth

https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/interview-with-wayne-peters

https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/interview-with-clayton-morris

https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/interview-with-dr-john-campbell

https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/open-letter-to-world-leaders

https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/who-an-undemocratic-farce

https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/nullify-the-ihr-amendments

James Roguski

310-619-3055

All content is free to all readers.

All support is deeply appreciated.

Share

Leave a comment