Israel has REJECTED the 2024 amendments to the International Health Regulations
President Trump - WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR? - Reject the amendments before the July 19, 2025 deadline.
Israeli Health Minister Uriel Bosso announced that Israel will withdraw from joining the WHO's updated health regulations.
Reason: Concern that the treaty will grant the organization far-reaching powers at the expense of the state in the areas of security, economy and education.
The move became official last Sunday, when Israel's ambassador to Geneva submitted Israel's notification to the organization.
Minister Bosso's decision was preceded by activities by several Knesset members, including Simcha Rotman, Ariel Kellner, and Limor Son Har-Malech, who presented to the minister the possible implications of joining the treaty, and brought him to "in-depth familiarity" with the issue.
Health Minister Uriel Bosso said: "At the end of a comprehensive review process that lasted for months, and after an in-depth discussion with the professionals in the Ministry of Health, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, and legal advice, I have decided that the Ministry of Health will not join the World Health Organization's health regulations at this time. This is a complex and considered decision that is intended to protect the interests of the State of Israel and expresses our full responsibility for public health.
Kudos to the workers on this issue, for three years now there have been good people who have given their time, energy and money to oppose this hijacking and the thanks are mainly to them. The next step - leaving the World Health Organization altogether!
And all the credit goes to Y[eh]onatan Segev, who gave the MPs no rest, along with the wonderful lobbyist Heidi Moses, who was his partner, and who managed to thwart the plot of the monstrous health organization.
And all the credit goes to Y[eh]onatan Segev, who never gave up and with endless perseverance and dedication to the goal brought about the result.
And all the protests to Y[eh]onatan Segev, an ordinary citizen like you and me who hasn't let up on the issue for 4 years.
https://www.c14.co.il/article/1266005 (translatable)
Every American is encouraged to contact the White House switchboard by calling (202) 456-1414 (Monday-Friday).
It may appear on your phone as National Security Council.
Tell the switchboard operator that you would like to leave a comment for the President. They should forward you to a live White House employee to record your comment. There may be a waiting time.
KEEP YOUR MESSAGE VERY, VERY BRIEF:
“I want to encourage the President to send a letter to the World Health Organization to officially reject the 2024 amendments to the International Health Regulations before the deadline of Saturday July 19, 2025. All the information is available on https://RejectTheAmendments.com”
Absolutely – reject all health fascism! In truth, Western medicine is a failure! Holistic medicines that have been in practice for thousands of years longer than 'modern Western medicine', such as Ayurvedic, Chinese and even what our grandparents practised in the West, are far more successful in maintaining and improving health than anything Big Greedy Pharma has come up with! Why would any country want some non-elected Supra-national power forcing that on their peoples!? REJECT it, reject THEM!
Some great news for a change, let us hope that other countries reject it too. Still waiting for our puppet master health minister in Australia to reject.