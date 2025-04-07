Leave a comment

NOTE: THIS ABSOLUTELY DOES APPLY TO THE UNITED STATES.

President Trump has NOT rejected the amendments to the IHR and he has also not stated that the United States will leave the IHR agreement, which is a legally binding, sole executive agreement to which the U.S. has been bound since 1969. Leaving the WHO does NOT apply to the IHR - they are two separate international agreements.

https://rumble.com/v6rrb0l-reject-the-amendments-to-the-international-health-regulations.html

https://rumble.com/v6rqx01-james-roguski-and-the-peaceful-rebel-podcast.html

While the vast majority of the world seems to have forgotten about the amendments to the International Health Regulations that were fraudulently “adopted” in 2022 and 2024, in the interest of justice, Lady Xylie Desiree and Dustin Bryce have notified the representatives of all of the 194 member nations of the World Health Organization of the unlawful actions of the World Health Organization.

Everyone on earth needs to read and understand the following document, share it as widely as possible and do everything you can to support the fine work that Dustin and Xylie have been doing for years.

This is about the amendments to the International Health Regulations that were “adopted” in 2022 and 2024. This is NOT about the proposed Pandemic Agreement that is still being negotiated. For details about the proposed Pandemic Agreement, visit: RejectTheTreaty.com

In summary, Interest of Justice has notified the representatives of every member nation of the World Health Organization that the WHO violated their fundamental rules in the “adoption” of amendments to the International Health Regulations in 2022 and 2024. As a consequence, the amendments to the IHR must be seen as void from the beginning and thus, unenforceable.

Void ab initio: Void from the beginning

Below are some excerpts from Interest of Justice’s Notice of Claim and Dispute. Please download and read the entire document.

Dustin Bryce

Cofounder, Interest of Justice

Dustin Bryce, diplomatic strategist at Interest of Justice with seven DiploFoundation certifications and an upcoming Master's in Diplomacy, leveraged his extensive international network to ensure the organization's IHR Amendments dispute reached officials across all 194 member states. His diplomatic relationships with Costa Rica's Foreign Affairs Minister and Vice President were instrumental in organizing the November 2024 Nuremberg Hearing, creating a platform for dissenting experts such as Dr. Yeadon and Sasha Latypova to engage directly with government officials. Bryce's strategic approach and relationship-building skills continue to drive Interest of Justice's efforts to establish a COVID advisory commission that incorporates independent perspectives into government decision-making processes.

Lady Xylie Desiree

Cofounder, Interest of Justice

Lady Xylie, a legal expert with seven DiploFoundation certifications and a forthcoming Master's in Diplomacy, crafted Interest of Justice's comprehensive dispute against the International Health Regulations Amendments that was distributed to all 194 member states. Her strategic legal expertise contributed significantly to Costa Rica's successful rejection of the Pandemic Treaty at the World Health Assembly, marking a notable victory for health sovereignty. Lady Xylie's leadership in filing over 45 strategic actions against the Health Ministry resulted in five critical court victories and the Nuremberg Hearing held last November establishing the organization as a formidable advocate for independent voices in global health policy.



Contact@InterestOfJustice.org

