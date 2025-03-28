Share

Please download and read the latest version of the World Health Organization’s proposed Pandemic Agreement .

Most of the text has been highlighted in green, which means they are very close to agreement.

https://www.keionline.org/40638

The negotiators are conducting informal meetings

https://apps.who.int/gb/gov/en/intergovernmental-meeting_en.html

The final round of negotiations are scheduled for April 7-11, 2025.

https://apps.who.int/gb/inb/e/e_inb-13-resumed-session.html

The 78th meeting of the World Health Assembly is scheduled for May 19-27, 2025. (52 days from today)

https://www.who.int/about/governance/world-health-assembly

It is very likely that the World Health Assembly will adopt the Pandemic Agreement at this meeting.

Despite my efforts over the past three years, the World Health Assembly adopted amendments to the International Health Regulations on June 1, 2024. (see below)

So far, not one national leader (including President Donald Trump) has invoked Article 61 of the International Health Regulations in order to REJECT the 2024 amendments. NOT - ONE - LEADER.

I repeat, President Donald Trump has NOT rejected the amendments to the IHR.

President Donald Trump has also NOT stated that the United States will exit the International Health Regulations.

Yes, the United States has dropped out of the WHO Pandemic Agreement negotiations.

A two-thirds majority of the 194 member nations present at the meeting is needed to adopt the Pandemic Agreement which means that it can be adopted if 130 nations vote yes. However, the Pandemic Agreement is likely to be adopted by the consensus procedure.

Costa Rica has grumbled a bit about the Pandemic Agreement. I direct the reader to Interest of Justice for the latest on the status of Costa Rica.

THE PEOPLE OF EVERY OTHER NATION ON THE PLANET HAD BETTER WAKE THE FΩ©K UP RIGHT NOW, OR BEFORE THEY KNOW IT, THEIR NATION IS LIKELY TO BECOME A PARTY TO THE WHO’S FRAMEWORK CONVENTION FOR PANDEMIC PREVENTION, PREPAREDNESS, AND RESPONSE.

30 REASONS TO REJECT THE PANDEMIC AGREEMENT

In its negotiations of the proposed “Pandemic Agreement” the World Health Organization has failed to address the following issues:

DIVERSION OF RESOURCES The World Health Organization has failed to demonstrate that the proposed "Pandemic Agreement" will actually improve the health of people around the world. On the contrary, it is merely a means to redistribute wealth under the guise of "equity." The “Pandemic Agreement” is not about improving health. It’s a corrupt business deal designed to make countries purchase pharmaceutical products. In a world were the vast majority of people do NOT die from infectious diseases, the "Pandemic Agreement" amounts to a massive misallocation of funds, resources and energy. The open-ended “coordinated financing mechanism” would redirect billions of dollars towards the manufacturing of "pandemic-related products" that actually cause more harm than good. Pandemics are extremely rare events. With estimated contributions totaling $30 billion annually, the “coordinated funding mechanism” would divert valuable resources away from the primary causes of disease and death. The net result would likely be a worldwide decline in health. See Article 20 NO AFTER EVENT REVIEW OR ANALYSIS The World Health Organization has failed to conduct a thorough independent investigation into the mistakes, crimes and abuse of power that has occurred over the past 5 years. Their "lessons learned" completely ignore the harms that were caused by lockdowns, mask and "vaccine" mandates as well as the adverse health effects caused by the masks, PCR swabs, “approved therapeutics” and the "vaccines" themselves. The absence of a truly independent and impartial review of the WHO’s role and recommendations during the COVID-19 “pandemic” risks the legitimization of ineffective, failed and harmful pandemic responses. A thorough independent investigation and analysis of the past 5 years must occur before any agreement may be adopted. THE PARADOX OF INEQUITY The World Health Organization has failed to adequately explain what possible health benefits could arise by ensuring “equitable access” to poisonous pandemic-related products and deadly injections to the low and middle income nations that did 10-30 times better on a per capita basis than the wealthy nations that had far greater access to these unsafe and ineffective, but highly profitable pharmaceutical products. https://data.who.int/dashboards/covid19/deaths?n=c FAILED PUBLIC HEALTH MEASURES The World Health Organization has failed to admit that travel restrictions, lockdowns, contact tracing, social distancing and mask mandates are not valid methods to contain the spread of disease and that the enforcement of these “public health measures” actually severely damaged the physical, mental and emotional health of millions of people and ripped apart the very fabric of our society. Not to mention that they are a clear violation of fundamental human rights and freedoms! PCR FRAUD The World Health Organization has failed to admit that pretending to determine cases via inadequate RT-PCR protocols is a fraudulent and inappropriate way to attempt to diagnose disease. They have failed to address the fact that the act of inserting a swab into someone’s nasopharynx, especially when done improperly, requires truly informed consent due to the serious harm that such an invasive procedure can cause and has caused. >PCRfraud.com< NO EVIDENCE OF A VIRUS The World Health Organization has failed to provide evidence that the pathogen that they named SARS-CoV-2 exists anywhere outside of a computer storage device and has been properly isolated in the physical realm. NO CAUSAL EVIDENCE The World Health Organization has failed to provide evidence that the pathogen that they named SARS-CoV-2 is actually capable of causing of the disease that they named COVID-19 and they have failed to provide evidence that it can be transmitted from one human to another. NO ANIMAL (ZOONOTIC) SOURCE

The World Health Organization has failed to truly identify the purported animal source of the pathogen that they named SARS-CoV-2. NO PATIENT ZERO

The World Health Organization has failed to identify the so-called “patient zero” who was the first human to (supposedly) be infected with SARS-CoV-2 and contract COVID-19. INFLUENZA DISAPPEARED

The World Health Organization has failed to explain how and why typical seasonal influenza simply disappeared when respiratory ailments were rebranded as COVID-19. PHARMACEUTICAL PRODUCTS ONLY The WHOhas failed to recognize the benefits of preventative treatments with fundamental nutrition, natural vitamins, minerals, herbs and and other non-pharmaceutical remedies. These are not included nor are they even considered to be “pandemic related health products.” AVOIDANCE OF ESSENTIAL MEDICINES The World Health Organization has failed to recognize the benefits of repurposed essential medicines that are affordable and truly shown to be safe and effective after decades of use and they have failed to recognize that the failure to recommend the use of effective essential medicines was a catastrophic mistake. NO PREVENTATIVE OR EARLY TREATMENTS The World Health Organization has failed to acknowledge and admit to the enormous harm that was caused by the rejection of preventative and early treatment with truly safe and effective methods and they have been silent regarding the brutal persecution of those brave souls who tried to save lives with reasonable, affordable, logical and scientifically valid protocols. HARMFUL PROTOCOLS

The World Health Organization has failed to recognize the deadly side effects of “approved” therapies such as remdesivir, high-flow oxygen and the misuse of Midazolam and ventilators. FAILED “VACCINES” The World Health Organization has failed to acknowledge the undeniable fact that the AstraZeneca and the J&J jabs were taken off the market due to the massive amount of serious adverse events that they caused. MORE FAILED “VACCINES” The World Health Organization has failed to come to terms with the fact that the COVID-19 mRNA gene-therapy injections were never studied to stop infection or transmission because they are unable to perform the most fundamental purpose associated with something referred to as a “vaccine.” THE “SAFE AND EFFECTIVE” LIE The World Health Organization has failed to define the term “safe and effective” and they continue to ignore the massive numbers of serious adverse events and deaths that have been caused by these injections. UNDEFINED TERMS Despite the fact that the word "pandemic" appears in the latest version of the document 239 times, the term "pandemic" is not defined in the proposed “Pandemic Agreement.” The failure to define the terms “pandemic” and “vaccine,” as well as many other terms, is absolutely unacceptable. See Article 1 MISGUIDED FOCUS The World Health Organization has failed to acknowledge the reality that spending billions of dollars on a massive “One Health Agenda” for the worldwide “preventive” surveillance of pathogens with pandemic potential will only succeed in monetizing and incentivizing the discovery and spread of such pathogens. GAIN OF FUNCTION The World Health Organization has failed to address the hazards associated with gain-of- function research as well as the desire of many people that such research be permanently stopped. CONFLICTS OF INTEREST The World Health Organization has failed to address the ongoing and pervasive issue of conflicts of interest. Corporate representatives and a vast array of special interest lobbyists have been allowed to participate in the “Pandemic Agreement” negotiations, but there has effectively been no true public discussion or debate. We the people neither want nor need a "Pandemic Agreement," and certainly not one that fails to take our input into account. The conflicts of interest involved in the core structure of the World Health Organization are absolutely enormous. CLICK HERE and HERE for a detailed list of special interest groups that have been participating in these negotiations. NO, YOUR AGREEMENT IS NOT OUR RESPONSIBILITY The World Health Organization has failed to justify inclusion of text which claims

that “individuals... are under responsibility to strive for the observance of the objective of the present Agreement.” It is absolutely absurd to claim to place every man, woman and child in a position of responsibility for any agreement in which their participation has largely been prohibited. The World Health Organization has failed to justify the statement that member states bear the primary responsibility for the health and well-being of their peoples. Individual men and women are ultimately responsible for their own health. ONE HEALTH APPROACH The World Health Organization has failed to justify how the “One Health Approach” is anything more than a vague and scientifically unproven concept. The only reason that such a concept is being considered is for the all-inclusive reach that it would give to unelected bureaucrats around the world to control each and every aspect of life on Earth. See Article 1(b) and Article 5 REGULATORY CAPTURE The World Health Organization has failed to address the obvious fact that regulatory agencies around the world have been captured by pharmaceutical interests. In fact, they are profiting from it. >LINK< The subsequent lowering of safety and quality standards has actually resulted in a level of adverse events that, in and of themselves constitute a Public Health Emergency of International Concern. The proposed “Pandemic Agreement” seeks to expedite a regulatory review and/or emergency regulatory authorization process that would surely fail to protect the health and safety of billions of people. The deeply flawed and corrupt process by which the WHO grants “authorization” for products, and the fees that it charges for “vaccines,” diagnostics, and male circumcision devices, MUST be reformed. Also, see Article 14.2(a) LIABILITY The World Health Organization has failed to address the untold amount of damage that has been done to the health of millions of people by pharmaceutical drugs and injections. Rather than strengthen and globalize liability protection for pharmaceutical companies, manufacturers must be held accountable for the harm that their products continue to inflict upon billions of people worldwide. See Articles 13.6 and 13bis (8) HERE PATHOGEN ACCESS AND BENEFIT SHARING The proposed Pathogen Access and Benefits Sharing System would effectively monetize and incentivize the search for "pathogens with pandemic potential." This will not make the world safer, but will have exactly the opposite effect. See Article 12 INAPPROPRIATE CELL AND GENE BASED THERAPIES The World Health Organization has failed to justify the inclusion of cell- and gene- based therapies in the category of pandemic-related health products. It is absolutely unethical to experiment with genetic manipulation under the guise of emergency response. See Article 1(d) GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN AND LOGISTICS NETWORK The World Health Organization has failed to demonstrate why it should be given the authority to oversee and/or operate a Global Supply Chain and Logistics Network to control access to pandemic-related products. See Article 13. CONFERENCE OF THE PARTIES The World Health Organization has failed to demonstrate the need to set up yet another new bureaucracy (the Conference of the Parties) consisting of unelected, unaccountable and largely unknown bureaucrats. This will surely lead to more waste and corruption long before it helps to prevent, prepare for, or respond to any future "pandemics." See Articles 21-37. INFORMED DISSENT The World Health Organization has failed to demonstrate its wisdom and expertise in improving people’s health. In fact, the health of the people of the world has been steadily declining. The World Health Organization still seems to believe that they know what is best for everyone even after having been proven to be so horribly wrong over the past 5 years. Unfiltered information must be allowed to flow from multiple sources, but the WHO assumes itself to be infallible in matters of health, superseding the true authority of individual men and women. To have any chance of preventing disease, everyone must be encouraged and enabled to openly share their own health experiences, observations and wisdom, and we must be empowered take responsibility for their own health and allowed to make their own health decisions. The World Health Organization does NOT get to decide what is true. They do NOT own the science. See Preamble #3.

THE JUNE 1, 2024 AMENDMENTS TO THE INTERNATIONAL HEALTH REGULATIONS.

Throughout the negotiations of the 2024 amendments to the International Health Regulations, no public comment was ever permitted, and the negotiations were held in secret right up to the very last possible moment, in clear violation of Article 55 of the IHR which requires a 4 month notice of any amendments to be considered by the World Health Assembly.

Late in the evening on the last day of the World Health Assembly (Saturday, June 1, 2024), the World Health Assembly purported to “adopt” a number of amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR).

On September 19, 2024, the World Health Organization formally notified the 196 parties to the IHR of the amendments.

Because the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Netherlands, New Zealand and Slovakia REJECTED to 2022 amendments, they have until March 19, 2026 to formally reject the amendments. All other nations have until July 19, 2025 to REJECT the amendments.

Member nations are NOT required to give any reason why they may decide to reject amendments to the International Health Regulations.

Below are MY reasons to DEMAND that the United States government (and all 195 other states parties) REJECT the 2024 amendments to the International Health Regulations in their entirety.

I encourage people around the world to copy my reasons below, edit and adapt them to reflect your personal opinions, and share your reasons with your public servants. Post your opinions in the comment section below and share your ideas with the world.

25 Reasons to Reject The Amendments to the International Health Regulations

We The People, and our representatives, have not been given adequate opportunity to engage with our public servants PRIOR TO AND DURING these negotiations even though over 400 special interest lobbyists were given a seat at the negotiating table.

It is clear that the negotiations were NOT designed to evaluate the violations of fundamental human rights, the poor decisions and the mistakes that were made not to mention the crimes that were committed over the past 5 years. There are many, many amendments that should have been adopted, but were not.

It is clear that the purpose of these amendments is NOT to improve the health of We the People. How can one purport to seek to prevent, prepare for and better respond to the “next pandemic” while failing to even define the terms “pandemic,” “prevention,” “preparedness,” and “response?”

The only thing that these amendments will improve is the future profits made by the ever-expanding Pharmaceutical Hospital Emergency Industrial Complex (PHEIC).

I oppose the 2024 amendments to the International Health Regulations (2005) and I DEMAND that our government reject them in their entirety before July 19, 2024 pursuant to Article 61 of the IHR for the following reasons:

Please note that in the current IHR (2005): “a health measure does not include law enforcement or security measures.”

Article 1 - The definition of “pandemic emergency” is so vague that it is meaningless. It accomplishes nothing except to offer the Director-General a means to instill needless fear on a global basis which is UNACCEPTABLE. Article 1 - The definition of “relevant health products” should not contain cell-and gene- based therapies and it completely ignores natural herbs, nutritional products and alternative remedies. Mentioned in Articles 13, 16, 17 and 18 and Annex 1, it essentially guarantees profits for the Pharmaceutical Hospital Emergency Industrial Complex (PHEIC) at the expense of more affordable, safer and more effective natural products. This is UNACCEPTABLE. Article 1 - The failure to define the terms “pandemic,” “prevention,” “preparedness,” “response,” “safe and effective,” and “vaccine” is UNACCEPTABLE. Article 4 - Using two different terms to define the manner in which states parties communicate with the World Health Organization is redundant, wasteful and, quite frankly, it is simply stupid. There is simply no need for this amendment whatsoever, therefore it is UNACCEPTABLE. Article 10 - The amendment to this article continues to allow the World Health Organization to operate in secrecy during times of emergency “when justified by the magnitude of the public health risk, WHO should share with other States Parties the information about the event available to it.” Secrecy is repugnant in an open and just society. This is UNACCEPTABLE. Article 12 - Since the definition of “pandemic emergency” is inadequate, the authority to declare a “pandemic emergency” is meaningless. It accomplishes nothing of value except to offer the Director-General a means to trigger needless fear on a global basis. Despite this new definition, the criteria for declaring various levels of health emergencies is now only more confusing. Giving the WHO Drector-General the authority to unilaterally declare a “Pandemic Emergency (PE)” in addition to a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) with absolutely no oversight and no checks or balances on his power is UNACCEPTABLE. Article 13 - All of the nice sounding words in this amendment serve to hide the fact that the World Health Organization acts as the marketing and promotion arm of the Pharmaceutical Hospital Emergency Industrial Complex. (PHEIC). As stated, “the Director-General shall… share with a State Party, upon its request, the product dossier related to a specific relevant health product, as provided to WHO by the manufacturer.” The World Health Organization runs a highly profitable pre-qualification scheme. This blatantly corrupt form of crony-capitalism is absolutely UNACCEPTABLE. Articles 15, 16, 17 and 18 - By instructing the Director General “provide available information on any WHO-coordinated mechanism(s) concerning access to, and allocation of, relevant health products,” the amendments to these articles simply feed into the World Health Organization’s Pre-qualification and Emergency Use Listing money-making racket. These amendments are UNACCEPTABLE. Article 18 - The amendment to this article stipulates that “Recommendations issued by WHO to State Parties shall… take into account the need to… maintain international supply chains.” While this may seem to be beneficial, it must be seen in the light of the negotiations for the proposed “Pandemic Agreement” which would place the World Health Organization in control of the “Global Distribution and Logistics Network.” This veiled grab for power, control and profit is UNACCEPTABLE. Article 24.1(a), Article 24.1(b) and Annex 4.1(c) - Forcing conveyance operators to apply “health measures” on board and while travellers are embarking and disembarking in violation of fundamental freedoms is UNACCEPTABLE. Article 27 - The additional authority to quarantine “suspect persons who are not ill” is an abominable violation of the fundamental right to liberty as well as a direct violation of Article 3 of the IHR(2005). This totalitarian overreach is also found in Articles 1, 18, 27, 31, 32, 40 and Annexes 1, 7 and 8. The unwarranted quarantine of people absolutely and totally UNACCEPTABLE. Article 35, Annex 6.4 and ANNEX 6.8 - The World Health Organization must not be empowered to “develop and update, as necessary, technical guidance, including specifications or standards related to the issuance and ascertainment of authenticity of health documents.” The mere requirement of any form of “health document” is a violation of the fundamental right to privacy and is clearly UNACCEPTABLE. Article 43 - The WGIHR should have worked to increase transparency, but this amendment would institute exactly the opposite by requiring that “information shared during the consultation must be kept confidential.” Secrecy is repugnant in an open and just society. This is UNACCEPTABLE. Article 44 - This amendment requires “States Parties… shall maintain or increase domestic funding, as necessary, and collaborate… to strengthen sustainable financing to support the implementation of these Regulations.” HOW MUCH IS THIS GOING TO COST? This open ended agreement to keep throwing money at the Pharmaceutical Hospital Emergency Industrial Complex shows that the negotiators learned nothing over the past 5 years. This is UNACCEPTABLE. Article 44(bis) - Article 21 of the World Health Organization’s Constitution has no provision for a “Coordinating Financial Mechanism” to be included in the International Health Regulations. Such a “Mechanism” is outside of the Constitutional authority of the World Health Organization and MUST not be included within the IHR. Please note the recommendation made by the International Health Regulations Review Committee on page 71 of their Final Report: “The Committee notes that, under Article 44, WHO already has a role, in collaboration with States Parties, to mobilize financial resources, and cautions against creating an explicit financing function for WHO under the Regulations.” Not only is this unconstitutional, it is also UNACCEPTABLE. https://apps.who.int/gb/wgihr/pdf_files/wgihr2/A_WGIHR2_5-en.pdf Article 44(bis) - The failure to define the details of the “Coordinating Financial Mechanism” while empowering unelected, unaccountable and unknown future bureaucrats to control the “Mechanism,” the failure to determine how much this is going to cost, the failure to require full transparency and make public a complete audit trail as well as the failure to ensure that conflicts of interest will be prevented are all UNACCEPTABLE. Article 44(bis) - How much money does our nation intend to voluntarily donate to the extremely vague “Coordinating Financial Mechanism”? We the people will have absolutely no control over who receives that money, nor will be be able to determine how it is to be spent. How will we ever know if the expenditures were of any benefit? What are the metrics and means of analysis by which anyone could ever determine whether or not the spending of our money accomplished anything other than to make the recipients more wealthy? This is UNACCEPTABLE. Article 44(bis) 2(e) - The “Coordinating Financial Mechanism” is quite likely going to allow unelected brokers within the financial elite to influence and control the manner in which money is provided and utilized. This is not a method by which health will be improved. This is merely a cover story for the ongoing expansion of their wealth. This is UNACCEPTABLE. Article 44(bis) 2(e) - The “Coordinating Financial Mechanism” will be empowered to “leverage voluntary monetary contributions for organizations.” This is such an obvious example of corrupt crony capitalism at its very worst that it is clearly UNACCEPTABLE. Article 45 - The fact that “States Parties may process and disclose personal data” is absolutely UNACCEPTABLE. Article 54(bis) The creation of a States Parties Committee for the Implementation of the IHR (2005) to “facilitate the effective implementation” of the “Coordinating Financial Mechanism” along with the creation of a sub-committee to “provide technical advice” is yet another example of useless and wasteful bureaucracy that is UNACCEPTABLE. Annex 1.2(c)(i) and Annex 1.3(b) Directing member nations to develop, strengthen and maintain their core capacities for surveillance must be limited in its scope in order to protect individual rights. The ongoing and ever-increasing invasion of our privacy and fundamental freedoms is UNACCEPTABLE. Annex 1.2(c) and Annex 1.3(i) - Directing member nations to develop, strengthen and maintain the core capacity to address misinformation and disinformation runs the risk of violating the fundamental right of freedom of speech. This “surveillance” must reflect back solely upon the government’s duty to provide accurate information to the public, and must not, in any way, be used to censor public discourse, which is completely, and undeniablY UNACCEPTABLE. Annex 2 - There needs to be an acknowledgement that by crossing out “wild-type” poliovirus, the WHO is admitting that vaccine-derived poliovirus has become a global health problem that was self-induced. The massive iatrogenic causation of disease by the very treatments that are claimed to prevent such disease (“pandemic related health products” is at the core of why the actions of the World Health Organization in general and specifically the 2024 amendments to the International Health Regulations are UNACCEPTABLE. Annex 6 - The possibility of “someone who is unable to sign” being given a “vaccination” without their consent and stipulating that “the guardian shall sign the certificate on their behalf” opens the possibility for enormous abuses of power and is absolutely UNACCEPTABLE.

I DEMAND that the 2024 amendments to the International Health Regulations be rejected in their entirety.

Sincerely,

James Roguski

James Roguski

310-619-3055

JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive

Please help spread the word about the harmful effects of the mRNA bioweapons:

I claim no copyright of any kind whatsoever, over any of my work, ever. Everyone is encouraged to copy any and all of it, in part, or in full, and use it for whatever purposes they wish. In fact, I would be delighted if someone were to copy this entire body of work. I encourage everyone to duplicate and mirror it in its entirety. I also encourage everyone to adapt and utilize the information in whatever manner they deem appropriate. No citation or other reference is requested or required. It would actually bring me great joy to see this information multiply exponentially and "go viral".

All content is free to all readers.

All support is deeply appreciated.

