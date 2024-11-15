Share this link: UNACCEPTABLE.US

Share

Leave a comment

An Open Letter to President-elect Donald J. Trump, Secretary of State nominee Marco Rubio and Secretary of Health and Human Services nominee Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Dear Sirs,

I hereby request that between now and January 20, 2025 you prepare your administration to immediately fulfill the campaign promises made by President-elect Trump on October 17, 2023 and REJECT the 2024 amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR), TERMINATE Ambassador Pamela Hamamoto’s and the United States’ involvement in the negotiations of the proposed “Pandemic Agreement” and officially EXIT the World Health Organization.

The 2024 amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR) that were "adopted" on June 1, 2024 are absolutely UNACCEPTABLE. They must be REJECTED by all 196 nations that are parties to the IHR. The United States government must take action to REJECT the amendments before July 19, 2025.

The negotiations of the proposed “Pandemic Agreement” have been held against the backdrop of massive worldwide opposition without any meaningful opportunity for public participation while over 400 special interest lobbyists have enjoyed a seat at the negotiating table.

As you did with the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP), you must again prevent America from getting sucked into a corrupt business deal that is NOT designed to Make America Healthy Again. It is only designed to increase the wealth and power of the Pharmaceutical Hospital Emergency Industrial Complex (PHEIC).

When a long train of abuses and usurpations, invariably pursuing the same goal, demonstrates a design to place We the People under absolute despotism, it is our right and our duty to stand up for our rights.

We have brought these issues to the attention to those who hold office as our public servants multiple times, only to be confronted with skepticism and censorship of our attempts to expose the facts. We have repeatedly demanded that they cease and desist in their attempts to extend an unwarrantable jurisdiction over us.

We the People have endured more than enough abuse of our unalienable rights and freedoms under the guise of "protecting our health."

Men, women and children are being injured, maimed and yes, even killed. This is UNACCEPTABLE. We do not, cannot and will not ever accept this.

I ask you to keep your promise and start the year long process of exiting the World Health Organization on your very first day in office.

Make Adhanom Go Away!

Thank you very much in advance.

Sincerely,

James Roguski

310-619-3055

UNACCEPTABLE.US

RejectTheAmendments.com

RejectTheTreaty.com

ExitTheWHO.com

ExitTheWHO.org

StopTheGlobalAgenda.com

DeclarationOfDemands.com

President-elect Donald Trump released the video below on October 17, 2023 :

https://rumble.com/v5j30g3-donald-trump-comments-on-the-who.html

ORIGINAL SOURCE: https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/111251415154485700

UPDATE: The Intergovernmental Negotiating Body plans to resume their 12th meeting on December 2-6, 2024 to continue the negotiations of the proposed “Pandemic Agreement.”

The 2024 Amendments to the International Health Regulations are UNACCEPTABLE.US

BACKGROUND:

Throughout the negotiations of the 2024 amendments to the International Health Regulations, no public comment was ever permitted, and the negotiations were held in secret right up to the very last possible moment, in clear violation of Article 55 of the IHR which requires a 4 month notice of any amendments to be considered by the World Health Assembly.

Late in the evening on the last day of the World Health Assembly (Saturday, June 1, 2024), the World Health Assembly purported to “adopt” a number of amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR).

On September 19, 2024, the World Health Organization formally notified the 196 parties to the IHR of the amendments.

Notification To States Parties Of Amendments To The International Health Regulations (2005) 846KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Because the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Netherlands, New Zealand and Slovakia REJECTED to 2022 amendments, they have until March 19, 2026 to formally reject the amendments. All other nations have until July 19, 2025 to REJECT the amendments.

Member nations are NOT required to give any reason why they may decide to reject amendments to the International Health Regulations.

Below are MY reasons to DEMAND that the United States government (and all 195 other states parties) REJECT the 2024 amendments to the International Health Regulations in their entirety.

I encourage people around the world to copy my reasons below, edit and adapt them to reflect your personal opinions, and share your reasons with your public servants. Post your opinions in the comment section below and share your ideas with the world.

Leave a comment

25 Reasons to Reject The Amendments to the International Health Regulations

We The People, and our representatives, have not been given adequate opportunity to engage with our public servants PRIOR TO AND DURING these negotiations even though over 400 special interest lobbyists were given a seat at the negotiating table.

It is clear that the negotiations were NOT designed to evaluate the violations of fundamental human rights, the poor decisions and the mistakes that were made not to mention the crimes that were committed over the past 5 years. There are many, many amendments that should have been adopted, but were not.

It is clear that the purpose of these amendments is NOT to improve the health of We the People. How can one purport to seek to prevent, prepare for and better respond to the “next pandemic” while failing to even define the terms “pandemic,” “prevention,” “preparedness,” and “response?”

The only thing that these amendments will improve is the future profits made by the ever-expanding Pharmaceutical Hospital Emergency Industrial Complex (PHEIC).

I oppose the 2024 amendments to the International Health Regulations (2005) and I DEMAND that our government reject them in their entirety before July 19, 2024 pursuant to Article 61 of the IHR for the following reasons:

Please note that in the current IHR (2005): “a health measure does not include law enforcement or security measures.”

Article 1 - The definition of “pandemic emergency” is so vague that it is meaningless. It accomplishes nothing except to offer the Director-General a means to instill needless fear on a global basis which is UNACCEPTABLE. Article 1 - The definition of “relevant health products” should not contain cell-and gene- based therapies and it completely ignores natural herbs, nutritional products and alternative remedies. Mentioned in Articles 13, 16, 17 and 18 and Annex 1, it essentially guarantees profits for the Pharmaceutical Hospital Emergency Industrial Complex (PHEIC) at the expense of more affordable, safer and more effective natural products. This is UNACCEPTABLE. Article 1 - The failure to define the terms “pandemic,” “prevention,” “preparedness,” “response,” “safe and effective,” and “vaccine” is UNACCEPTABLE. Article 4 - Using two different terms to define the manner in which states parties communicate with the World Health Organization is redundant, wasteful and, quite frankly, it is simply stupid. There is simply no need for this amendment whatsoever, therefore it is UNACCEPTABLE. Article 10 - The amendment to this article continues to allow the World Health Organization to operate in secrecy during times of emergency “when justified by the magnitude of the public health risk, WHO should share with other States Parties the information about the event available to it.” Secrecy is repugnant in an open and just society. This is UNACCEPTABLE. Article 12 - Since the definition of “pandemic emergency” is inadequate, the authority to declare a “pandemic emergency” is meaningless. It accomplishes nothing of value except to offer the Director-General a means to trigger needless fear on a global basis. Despite this new definition, the criteria for declaring various levels of health emergencies is now only more confusing. Giving the WHO Drector-General the authority to unilaterally declare a “Pandemic Emergency (PE)” in addition to a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) with absolutely no oversight and no checks or balances on his power is UNACCEPTABLE. Article 13 - All of the nice sounding words in this amendment serve to hide the fact that the World Health Organization acts as the marketing and promotion arm of the Pharmaceutical Hospital Emergency Industrial Complex. (PHEIC). As stated, “the Director-General shall… share with a State Party, upon its request, the product dossier related to a specific relevant health product, as provided to WHO by the manufacturer.” The World Health Organization runs a highly profitable pre-qualification scheme. This blatantly corrupt form of crony-capitalism is absolutely UNACCEPTABLE. Articles 15, 16, 17 and 18 - By instructing the Director General “provide available information on any WHO-coordinated mechanism(s) concerning access to, and allocation of, relevant health products,” the amendments to these articles simply feed into the World Health Organization’s Pre-qualification and Emergency Use Listing money-making racket. These amendments are UNACCEPTABLE. Article 18 - The amendment to this article stipulates that “Recommendations issued by WHO to State Parties shall… take into account the need to… maintain international supply chains.” While this may seem to be beneficial, it must be seen in the light of the negotiations for the proposed “Pandemic Agreement” which would place the World Health Organization in control of the “Global Distribution and Logistics Network.” This veiled grab for power, control and profit is UNACCEPTABLE. Article 24.1(a), Article 24.1(b) and Annex 4.1(c) - Forcing conveyance operators to apply “health measures” on board and while travellers are embarking and disembarking in violation of fundamental freedoms is UNACCEPTABLE. Article 27 - The additional authority to quarantine “suspect persons who are not ill” is an abominable violation of the fundamental right to liberty as well as a direct violation of Article 3 of the IHR(2005). This totalitarian overreach is also found in Articles 1, 18, 27, 31, 32, 40 and Annexes 1, 7 and 8. The unwarranted quarantine of people absolutely and totally UNACCEPTABLE. Article 35, Annex 6.4 and ANNEX 6.8 - The World Health Organization must not be empowered to “develop and update, as necessary, technical guidance, including specifications or standards related to the issuance and ascertainment of authenticity of health documents.” The mere requirement of any form of “health document” is a violation of the fundamental right to privacy and is clearly UNACCEPTABLE. Article 43 - The WGIHR should have worked to increase transparency, but this amendment would institute exactly the opposite by requiring that “information shared during the consultation must be kept confidential.” Secrecy is repugnant in an open and just society. This is UNACCEPTABLE. Article 44 - This amendment requires “States Parties… shall maintain or increase domestic funding, as necessary, and collaborate… to strengthen sustainable financing to support the implementation of these Regulations.” HOW MUCH IS THIS GOING TO COST? This open ended agreement to keep throwing money at the Pharmaceutical Hospital Emergency Industrial Complex shows that the negotiators learned nothing over the past 5 years. This is UNACCEPTABLE. Article 44(bis) - Article 21 of the World Health Organization’s Constitution has no provision for a “Coordinating Financial Mechanism” to be included in the International Health Regulations. Such a “Mechanism” is outside of the Constitutional authority of the World Health Organization and MUST not be included within the IHR. Please note the recommendation made by the International Health Regulations Review Committee on page 71 of their Final Report: “The Committee notes that, under Article 44, WHO already has a role, in collaboration with States Parties, to mobilize financial resources, and cautions against creating an explicit financing function for WHO under the Regulations.” Not only is this unconstitutional, it is also UNACCEPTABLE. https://apps.who.int/gb/wgihr/pdf_files/wgihr2/A_WGIHR2_5-en.pdf Article 44(bis) - The failure to define the details of the “Coordinating Financial Mechanism” while empowering unelected, unaccountable and unknown future bureaucrats to control the “Mechanism,” the failure to determine how much this is going to cost, the failure to require full transparency and make public a complete audit trail as well as the failure to ensure that conflicts of interest will be prevented are all UNACCEPTABLE. Article 44(bis) - How much money does our nation intend to voluntarily donate to the extremely vague “Coordinating Financial Mechanism”? We the people will have absolutely no control over who receives that money, nor will be be able to determine how it is to be spent. How will we ever know if the expenditures were of any benefit? What are the metrics and means of analysis by which anyone could ever determine whether or not the spending of our money accomplished anything other than to make the recipients more wealthy? This is UNACCEPTABLE. Article 44(bis) 2(e) - The “Coordinating Financial Mechanism” is quite likely going to allow unelected brokers within the financial elite to influence and control the manner in which money is provided and utilized. This is not a method by which health will be improved. This is merely a cover story for the ongoing expansion of their wealth. This is UNACCEPTABLE. Article 44(bis) 2(e) - The “Coordinating Financial Mechanism” will be empowered to “leverage voluntary monetary contributions for organizations.” This is such an obvious example of corrupt crony capitalism at its very worst that it is clearly UNACCEPTABLE. Article 45 - The fact that “States Parties may process and disclose personal data” is absolutely UNACCEPTABLE. Article 54(bis) The creation of a States Parties Committee for the Implementation of the IHR (2005) to “facilitate the effective implementation” of the “Coordinating Financial Mechanism” along with the creation of a sub-committee to “provide technical advice” is yet another example of useless and wasteful bureaucracy that is UNACCEPTABLE. Annex 1.2(c)(i) and Annex 1.3(b) Directing member nations to develop, strengthen and maintain their core capacities for surveillance must be limited in its scope in order to protect individual rights. The ongoing and ever-increasing invasion of our privacy and fundamental freedoms is UNACCEPTABLE. Annex 1.2(c) and Annex 1.3(i) - Directing member nations to develop, strengthen and maintain the core capacity to address misinformation and disinformation runs the risk of violating the fundamental right of freedom of speech. This “surveillance” must reflect back solely upon the government’s duty to provide accurate information to the public, and must not, in any way, be used to censor public discourse, which is completely, and undeniablY UNACCEPTABLE. Annex 2 - There needs to be an acknowledgement that by crossing out “wild-type” poliovirus, the WHO is admitting that vaccine-derived poliovirus has become a global health problem that was self-induced. The massive iatrogenic causation of disease by the very treatments that are claimed to prevent such disease (“pandemic related health products” is at the core of why the actions of the World Health Organization in general and specifically the 2024 amendments to the International Health Regulations are UNACCEPTABLE. Annex 6 - The possibility of “someone who is unable to sign” being given a “vaccination” without their consent and stipulating that “the guardian shall sign the certificate on their behalf” opens the possibility for enormous abuses of power and is absolutely UNACCEPTABLE.

I DEMAND that the 2024 amendments to the International Health Regulations be rejected in their entirety.

Sincerely,

James Roguski

310-619-3055

For 30 reasons to reject the proposed “Pandemic Agreement,” please read the article below:

For the top ten reasons to exit the World Health Organization, please read the article below:

To read my full list of demands, please read the article below:

James Roguski

310-619-3055

JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive

All content is free to all readers.

All support is deeply appreciated.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE

Share

Leave a comment