YOUR OPINION MATTERS
Determine for yourself what you think, and then share your analyses, opinions and comments about the amendments to the IHR that were "adopted" by the 77th World Health Assembly on June 1, 2024.
Here’s my opinion:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vNY0yDOj6Zk
I have also expressed my opinions/analyses HERE, HERE, HERE, HERE, HERE, HERE, HERE and HERE.
What is your opinion?
Please scroll down, listen to the audio, read the amendments and share your detailed analyses, opinion and comments below:
I encourage everyone to read the amended International Health Regulations in order to arrive at your own conclusion.
https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA77/A77_ACONF14-en.pdf
In the audio below, I have read the most significant amendments and included screenshots below for your convenience. I suggest that you play the audio and then scroll down to read along with the recording.
I encourage you to comment SPECIFICALLY about each individual Article.
I will endeavor to copy your comments (analyses and opinions) and then add them to this article as you submit them.
Plain font = Existing IHR(2005)
Bold font = amendments
Article 1
-
The term “pandemic emergency” occurs 22 times in the amended IHR. I encourage you to search the document for each occurrence of the term “pandemic emergency.”
-
The term “relevant health products” occurs 16 times in the amended IHR. I encourage you to search the document to see all such occurrences.
Article 3
Article 4
Article 5
Article 10
Article 12
Article 13
Article 15
Article 16
Article 17
Article 18
(mostly existing)
Article 24
Article 27
Definition:
Article 31
(Existing)
Article 35
Article 43
Article 44
Article 44bis
This new Article/amendment was inaccurately published in plain, rather than bold font.
Article 54bis
The fourth paragraph in Article 54bis should have been published in bold font because it is an amendment, not part of the existing International Health Regulations (2005).
Annex 1
-
-
Annex 2
Annex 4
Annex 6
ExitTheWHO.com
James Roguski
The old system is crumbling, and we must build its replacement quickly.
If you are fed up with the government, hospital, medical, pharmaceutical, media, industrial complex and would like to help build a holistic alternative to the WHO, then feel free to contact me directly anytime.
JamesRoguski.substack.com/about
JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive
310-619-3055
All content is free to all readers.
All support is deeply appreciated.
James Roguski’s newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
This is what they were trying to establish all along. The power to do whatever they want to you. We saw how derelict and devilish they have been over the last 4 years, there is no way I will be trusting them w my "care". And I will trust no official who gets their directive from this rogue group of demons. We've seen the "fruits of their hands", and it isn't of God.
Excellent interview wth Dr John Campbell- saw it on Rumble.