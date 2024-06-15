Share

Here’s my opinion:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vNY0yDOj6Zk

I have also expressed my opinions/analyses

What is your opinion?

Please scroll down, listen to the audio, read the amendments and share your detailed analyses, opinion and comments below:

I encourage everyone to read the amended International Health Regulations in order to arrive at your own conclusion.

https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA77/A77_ACONF14-en.pdf

In the audio below, I have read the most significant amendments and included screenshots below for your convenience. I suggest that you play the audio and then scroll down to read along with the recording.

1× 0:00 -36:35

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

I encourage you to comment SPECIFICALLY about each individual Article.

I will endeavor to copy your comments (analyses and opinions) and then add them to this article as you submit them.

Plain font = Existing IHR(2005)

Bold font = amendments

Article 1

-

The term “pandemic emergency” occurs 22 times in the amended IHR. I encourage you to search the document for each occurrence of the term “pandemic emergency.”

-

The term “relevant health products” occurs 16 times in the amended IHR. I encourage you to search the document to see all such occurrences.

Article 3

Article 4

Article 5

Article 10

Article 12

Article 13

Article 15

Article 16

Article 17

Article 18

(mostly existing)

Article 24

Article 27

Definition:

Article 31

(Existing)

Article 35

Article 43

Article 44

Article 44bis

This new Article/amendment was inaccurately published in plain, rather than bold font.

Article 54bis

The fourth paragraph in Article 54bis should have been published in bold font because it is an amendment, not part of the existing International Health Regulations (2005).

Annex 1

-

-

Annex 2

Annex 4

Annex 6

