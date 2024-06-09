Share

Below are some absolutely spectacular and informative videos.

Please watch them all and share them far and wide.

Maria Zeee

(NOTE: Maria Zeee REALLY knocked it out of the park with this video)

https://rumble.com/v50krdh-maria-zeee.html

Noor Bin Ladin

https://rumble.com/v50h9v6-noor-bin-ladin-last-minute-push-for-who-international-health-regulations-to.html

Madonna Guy

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w6-i2vxGjNg

Odessa Orlewicz

https://rumble.com/v4zmvz6-clarityaccuracy-about-what-diddidnt-just-happen-with-ihr.-last-half-importa.html

Paul Brennan

https://media.realitycheck.radio/2024/06/2024_06_05_BREAKFAST_PB_JAMES_ROGUSKI_REPLAY_RG.mp3

Dr. Michael Gaeta

https://vimeo.com/950853602

James Roguski

The old system is crumbling, and we must build its replacement quickly.

If you are fed up with the government, hospital, medical, pharmaceutical, media, industrial complex and would like to help build a holistic alternative to the WHO, then feel free to contact me directly anytime.

