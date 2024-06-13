Discussing the IHR Amendments (4)
The amendments to the International Health Regulations must be understood and rejected by every nation on earth. WE MUST EXIT FROM AND ABOLISH THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION.
Please watch the videos below and share them far and wide:
UK Column
https://odysee.com/@ukcolumn:9/HeyHotheWHOhavegottoGOwithJamesRoguski:e
States Rights Radio
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dmsiArAv_KA
Iron Will Report
https://rumble.com/v51d1hj-iron-will-report.html
Robert Scott Bell
(Interview begins at 14:30)
https://rumble.com/v50ypb9-james-roguski.html
Tish Conlin
https://x.com/PatriciaC_PPC/status/1800304471077274049
Brian Moonan
https://rumble.com/v50tvax-w.h.o.-adopts-dangerous-new-ihr-amendments.html
READ THE AMENDED INTERNATIONAL HEALTH REGULATIONS:
James Roguski
The old system is crumbling, and we must build its replacement quickly.
If you are fed up with the government, hospital, medical, pharmaceutical, media, industrial complex and would like to help build a holistic alternative to the WHO, then feel free to contact me directly anytime.
JamesRoguski.substack.com/about
JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive
310-619-3055
All content is free to all readers.
All support is deeply appreciated.
James Roguski’s newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I think you’re downplaying it James. Even if you are correct it’s still bad enough. The whole point was the jaberoos were not what people thought they were and for them to want to make sure poorer countries have access to them, how is that any better than the so call psy op you had described in the video? The whole thing was a draconian scam so therefore the who has zero credibility and should be dissolved and anyone involved should be prosecuted. They created the whole thing to begin with...
TheyLied. Join the campaign to Take Action and Raise Public Awareness at
www.TheyLied.ca
.
Video
https://theylied.substack.com/p/theylied-time-for-action-and-raising
.
Raise Public Awareness
https://theylied.ca/SpreadTheWord.shtml
.
Take Action
https://theylied.ca/TakeAction.shtml
.