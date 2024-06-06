Share

https://rumble.com/v4zmnvq-james-roguski-amendments-to-the-international-health-regulations.html

https://rumble.com/v4z9zrx-the-ihr-amendments-has-been-adopted-june-2-2024-understand-the-implications.html

https://odysee.com/@DaisyPapp:a/James-Roguski-Together-We-Are-Strong-06.06.2024:1

GLOBAL PUBLIC GOOD:

Consumption of a global public good by anyone does not reduce the quantity that is available to others.

It is impossible to prevent anyone from consuming a global public good.

It is available worldwide.