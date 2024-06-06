Discussing the IHR Amendments (2)
The amendments to the International Health Regulations must be understood and rejected by every nation on earth. WE MUST EXIT FROM AND ABOLISH THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION.
Please watch the videos below and help by sharing them far and wide:
National Citizens Inquiry
https://rumble.com/v4zmnvq-james-roguski-amendments-to-the-international-health-regulations.html
Malaysian Zoom Meeting
https://rumble.com/v4z9zrx-the-ihr-amendments-has-been-adopted-june-2-2024-understand-the-implications.html
Daisy Papp
https://odysee.com/@DaisyPapp:a/James-Roguski-Together-We-Are-Strong-06.06.2024:1
GLOBAL PUBLIC GOOD:
Consumption of a global public good by anyone does not reduce the quantity that is available to others.
It is impossible to prevent anyone from consuming a global public good.
It is available worldwide.
Jean Nolan
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W1mMbCRvpK0
Sons of Liberty
(Interview begins at 6 minutes)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tz65lRXPIVEL/
Rick Walker
https://rumble.com/v4z6uaw-world-health-organization-new-global-threat-feature-interview-with-james-ro.html
https://odysee.com/@mavericknewschannel:2/worldhealthorganization:e3
READ THE AMENDED INTERNATIONAL HEALTH REGULATIONS:
ExitTheWHO.com
ExitTheWHO.org
James Roguski
The old system is crumbling, and we must build its replacement quickly.
If you are fed up with the government, hospital, medical, pharmaceutical, media, industrial complex and would like to help build a holistic alternative to the WHO, then feel free to contact me directly anytime.
JamesRoguski.substack.com/about
JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive
310-619-3055
What makes them world health org .more like world 🌎 sickness org.after the biggest problem they they caused with the BIGGEST. THE CALLED Vac???