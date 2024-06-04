Discussing the IHR Amendments
We have 10-18 months to demand that governments around the world REJECT the amendments to the International Health Regulations that were illegitimately "adopted" on June 1, 2024.
Please take the time to watch the videos below:
Tess Lawrie
https://odysee.com/@TheAgeofAquariusPI4PSI2:1/Dr-Tess-Lawrie-IHR:2
Tommy Carrigan
https://rumble.com/v4zbysk-pandemic-treaty-james-roguski-tpc-1499.html
Maria Zeee
Jason Olbourne
The video below was recorded on Friday evening, May 31, 2024.
https://rumble.com/v4zexwn-james-roguski-on-weekends-with-jason-olbourne-01-june-2024.html
James Roguski
The old system is crumbling, and we must build its replacement quickly.
If you are fed up with the government, hospital, medical, pharmaceutical, media, industrial complex and would like to help build a holistic alternative to the WHO, then feel free to contact me directly anytime.
