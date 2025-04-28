Share

Leave a comment

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM:

or

Monday April 28, 2025

Los Angeles 11am (Pacific)

Denver Noon (Mountain)

Chicago 1pm (Central)

New York 2pm (Eastern)

London 7pm

Cape Town, South Africa 8pm

Malta 8pm

Israel 9pm

Mumbai, India 11:30pm

Tuesday April 29, 2025

New Zealand 6am

The WHO has not published an updated version of the proposed “Pandemic Agreement” since May 27, 2024. The negotiators have reached agreement on the text, and an unofficial version of the agreement has leaked out. It is below:

Who Pandemic Agreement 612KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

I plan to publish an analysis if the Pandemic Agreement very soon. You can review the unpublished draft by clicking HERE.

The deadline (July 19, 2025) for the United States and most other member nations to reject the amendments to the International Health Regulations is rapidly approaching.

CLICK HERE, HERE and HERE for details regarding the amendments to the IHR.

2024 Amendments To The International Health Regulations 846KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

I have recently been interviewed by people in Canada, Croatia, Denmark, Japan and Norway. I encourage you to click on the links below to watch those interviews. They are all in English.

Australia:

CLICK HERE for a very important article for people in Australia.

Canada:

https://onwardpod.substack.com/cp/161589380

Croatia:

https://rumble.com/v6sn11h-slobodni-podcast-112-james-roguski-novi-who-ugovor-je-veliki-globalni-bizni.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

Denmark:

https://rumble.com/v6rqx01-james-roguski-and-the-peaceful-rebel-podcast.html

Japan (Japanese subtitles):

https://www.youtube.com/live/7Y-ZKtarIB8

New Zealand:

CLICK HERE for a very important article for people in New Zealand.

Norway:

https://rumble.com/v6sgo8f-22.4.25-dustin-bryce-interest-of-justice-og-james-roguski.html?start=3763s

United Kingdom:

CLICK HERE for a very important article for people in the United Kingdom

Please help spread the word:

James Roguski

310-619-3055

FOR COMPLETE DETAILS: REPEALThePREPAct.com

SIGN THE PETITION: REPEALThePREPAct.ORG

All support is deeply appreciated.

Share

Leave a comment