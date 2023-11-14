Share

WHY HAS THIS PETITION BEEN IGNORED!

The petition mentioned in the video above is no longer open for signatures.

Australia’s Joint Standing Committee On Treaties (JSCOT), Minister of Health Mark Butler, the Department of Health and Aged Care, and the Secretariat of the Petitions Committee have attempted to ignore the 55,697 Australians who signed a petition requesting a Parliamentary vote regarding the amendments to the International Health Regulations that were adopted on May 27, 2022 and should be rejected before December 1, 2023.

Please take the time to REALLY read this article.

You will learn that the Australian Parliament is completely impotent and has no power to vote to ratify or reject the amendments to the International Health Regulations.

You will also learn why the Australian Parliament will NEVER get an opportunity to vote to ratify or reject the proposed “Pandemic Agreement.”

FOR NEARLY 18 MONTHS I HAVE BEEN TRYING TO GET PEOPLE TO PAY ATTENTION AND COMPREHEND WHAT IS ACTUALLY HAPPENING RIGHT HERE, RIGHT NOW.

If you have written to your Member of Parliament in Australia, you may have received a reply that was something like this…

The Australian Government is actively engaging in negotiations on the new instrument to ensure Australia’s interests are preserved and our priorities advanced. This will include extensive consultation across government, including states and territories, as well as stakeholders and the public. Any instrument that is negotiated will be subject to parliamentary scrutiny and consideration by the Joint Standing Committee on Treaties (JSCOT). JSCOT undertakes further consultation on proposed treaties by inviting submissions from stakeholders and members of the public. When the Australian Government commits to an international treaty, it takes on an obligation to incorporate the treaty into Australian law.

The Executive branch of the Australian government has the sole authority to enter into international treaties, conventions, agreements or amendments to exiting WHO regulations.

NOT PARLIAMENT!!!!!

The Australian Parliament DOES NOT have the authority to ratify or reject the proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations, nor does it have the authority to ratify or reject the proposed “Pandemic Agreement.”

Voting to ratify or reject a treaty, convention, agreement or amendments to existing WHO regulations is absolutely NOT the same as voting to enact legislation to implement a treaty, agreement, convention or amendments that has already been agreed to by the executive branch of government.

The Australian Parliament will NOT vote to ratify or reject these agreements.

The people of Australia must understand that the executive branch of government has the sole authority to enter into treaties, conventions, agreements or amendments to existing WHO regulations.

THE EVIDENCE IS BELOW…

https://www.aph.gov.au/About_Parliament/Senate/Powers_practice_n_procedures/Constitution/chapter2

https://www.aph.gov.au/Parliamentary_Business/Committees/Senate/Legal_and_Constitutional_Affairs/Completed_inquiries/pre1996/treaty/report/c04#Constitution

https://www.health.gov.au/our-work/strengthening-global-health-and-international-pandemic-response#impacts-on-domestic-australian-law

https://parlinfo.aph.gov.au/parlInfo/download/committees/reportjnt/024556/toc_pdf/Report193.pdf

https://scholar.harvard.edu/files/bsimmons/files/APP_3.2_Ratification_rules.pdf

https://www.aph.gov.au/Parliamentary_Business/Committees/Senate/Foreign_Affairs_Defence_and_Trade/Treaty-making_process/Report/c03

READ THE ENTIRE REPORT:

https://www.aph.gov.au/Parliamentary_Business/Committees/Senate/Foreign_Affairs_Defence_and_Trade/Treaty-making_process/~/media/Committees/fadt_ctte/Treaty-making_process/report.pdf

https://www.ruleoflaw.org.au/treaty-explainer/

https://www.dfat.gov.au/international-relations/treaties/treaty-making-process

Australia was NOT a party to the International Health Regulations prior to 2005.

The Australian Parliament did NOT vote to ratify the amendments to the International Health Regulations in 2005.

The International Health Regulations entered into force because the Australian government failed to reject them.

https://www.aph.gov.au/binaries/house/committee/jsct/8august2006/treaties/health_nia.pdf

An Open Letter To World Leaders James Roguski · September 28, 2023 THE DEADLINE TO REJECT THE AMENDMENTS IS DECEMBER 1, 2023 Amendments to the International Health Regulations were adopted at the 75th World Health Assembly on May 27, 2022. There is an 18 month period during which the leader of every nation can REJECT the amendments under Article 61 of the International Health Regulations. Read full story

Share your opinion regarding the amendments to the International Health Regulations and the proposed "Pandemic Agreement" with your public servants before it is too late.

Member of Parliament Andrew Leigh responded to an inquiry with the following email:

Member of Parliament Julian Leeser responded to an inquiry with the following email:

MP Susan Templeman responded to an inquiry with the following email:

Member of Parliament Andrew Wallace responded to an inquiry with the following email:

Thank you for reaching out with your concerns. Australia works closely with the global health community, including the World Health Organization (WHO), to improve health and wellbeing for all people worldwide. Working with other international bodies is an important part of our pandemic preparedness and helps protect us from future diseases which may affect the Australian community. The Covid-19 pandemic has prompted the WHO to start negotiating a new international law instrument to deal with pandemic preparedness and responses. The negotiations are expected to take some time – the outcomes of negotiating rounds will not be considered by the World Health Assembly until 2024. Importantly, new international agreements and changes to existing international law instruments (like the International Health Regulations) will not automatically change Australian laws. Only the Australian Parliament can change Australian laws. Once the new instrument has been finalised, Australia will make a decision on whether to agree to it. Before the treaty can enter into force, it will be scrutinised by the Australian Parliament and must be ratified through Australian legislation. I can assure you that the Coalition will be giving serious attention to this treaty and any associated legislation, when the time comes. We will not be compromising Australia’s interests or sovereignty. Thank you for taking the time to write to me. I trust this information has been of assistance. Kind Regards, Andrew. Andrew Wallace MP Federal Member for Fisher

TW | FB | LINK | (02) 6277 7720 | (07) 3266 8244 |Anika.Wells.MP@aph.gov.au

Member of Parliament Anika Wells responded to an inquiry with the following email:

Dear R*****, The discussion being held in Geneva *will not* give the World Health Organisation power or control over how Australia handles possible future health pandemics. The treaty being discussed provides recommendations on how the global community shares data and coordinates individual management of any future health pandemics so sovereign nations are better prepared in the future. Kind Regards, Anika Wells MP

Dear S***, The WHO is looking how to strengthen the international community’s efforts towards future pandemics. It will provide an opportunity to strengthen global health systems, disease surveillance, and enhance equity in pandemic response.



The Australian Government is dedicated to strengthening national and global pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response.



The Australian Government is actively engaging in negotiations on the new instrument to ensure Australia’s interests are preserved and our priorities advanced. This will include extensive consultation across government, including states and territories, as well as stakeholders and the public. Any instrument that is negotiated will be subject to parliamentary scrutiny and consideration by the Joint Standing Committee on Treaties (JSCOT). JSCOT undertakes further consultation on proposed treaties by inviting submissions from stakeholders and members of the public.



The WHO is, and remains, a Member State-led organisation. It has no legal authority to force countries to accept any of its recommendations. Under international law, Member States retain sovereignty regarding their health policies. The proposed pandemic agreement and amendments to the IHR will not override Australia’s constitution. When the Australian Government commits to an international human rights treaty, it takes on an obligation to incorporate the treaty into Australian law. This does not happen automatically. A bill – a proposed law – that puts the international agreement into action needs to be passed by the Australian Parliament. If agreed to, the bill becomes Australian statute law. Kind Regards, Sameer

Senator Malcolm Roberts has spoken out publicly against the proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations.

Senator Larissa Waters responded to an inquiry with the following email:

From: Senator Larissa Waters <senator@larissawaters.com.au>

Date: 1 February 2023 at 11:54:21 am AEST

To:

Subject: WHO IHR Changes (Case Ref: LW40207) ﻿Dear R******,



Thank you for reaching out to Senator Waters regarding the World Health Assembly’s amendments to the International Health Regulations. It is important to be aware and informed of the decisions that are made by the multilateral organisations that our country participates in and their potential impacts.



We appreciate you bringing this to our attention and will continue to seriously consider your concerns as we monitor the Australian Government’s engagement with this process.



The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted a lack of preparedness by the Australian Government to adequately respond to a global pandemic. The Australian Greens want to increase Australia’s ability to be ready for future pandemics; including the establishment of a National Centre for Disease Control with $246 million of funding to lead a unified, apolitical health approach across the entire country. This would ensure Australia can have a stronger response in the future.



The pandemic also highlighted global inequalities, particularly inequality in accessing vaccinations. The Australian Greens see that the WHO has a responsibility and is best equipped to ensure that global inequalities are not exacerbated throughout health crises.



It is through this lens, that the Australian Greens supported the WHO Assembly’s decision to support a treaty.



The WHO consulted with United Nations system bodies, non-state actors, and other relevant stakeholders and established an Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB) which represents governments from across the world. This body will draft and negotiate a WHO convention, agreement, or another international instrument to ensure the global community has a plan for pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.



Concerning the legally binding conventions made under the INB, as with all international instruments, governments themselves will determine actions under the accord while considering their national laws and regulations. This will mean that Australia will be able to decide its actions.



Senator Steele-John, as Australian Greens spokesperson for Health, will ensure that as the Australian Government deliberates on INB negotiation the interests of Australians including their privacy and health, are prioritised.



Thank you again for reaching out to the Australian Greens and for your advocacy on this matter.



Kind regards,

Kwame Eshun (he/him) | Administration Assistant

Office of Senator Larissa Waters

T (07) 3367 0566



I acknowledge the traditional owners of the land on which I live, work, and play, and recognise that their sovereignty was never ceded. I pay respect to elders past and present and commit to supporting communities to further First Nations justice.

TW | FB | LINK | (02) 6277 7220 | (08) 8241 0190 | Mark.Butler.MP@aph.gov.au

Member of Parliament Mark Butler (South Australia - Labor Party) responded to an inquiry with the following email WHICH IS FUNDAMENTALLY IDENTICAL TO THE EMAIL THAT WAS SENT BY MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT GED KEARNEY (Victoria - Labor Party):

Thank you for your correspondence to the Hon Mark Butler MP, Minister for Health and Aged Care.



The WHO is, and remains, a Member State-led organisation. It has no legal authority to force countries to accept any of its recommendations. Under international law, Member States retain sovereignty regarding their health policies. The proposed pandemic agreement and amendments to the International Health Regulations (2005) (IHR) will not override Australia’s constitution.



The Australian Government is dedicated to strengthening national and global pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response. To achieve this, two major reforms are being considered: the development of a new international instrument, such as a treaty; and a process to strengthen the implementation of the IHR.



The intent of the new instrument is to strengthen the international community’s efforts towards future pandemics. The new instrument provides an opportunity to strengthen global health systems, disease surveillance, and enhance equity in pandemic response.



The Australian Government is actively engaging in negotiations on the new instrument to ensure Australia’s interests are preserved and our priorities advanced. This will include extensive consultation across government, including states and territories, as well as stakeholders and the public. Any instrument that is negotiated will be subject to parliamentary scrutiny and consideration by the Joint Standing Committee on Treaties (JSCOT). JSCOT undertakes further consultation on proposed treaties by inviting submissions from stakeholders and members of the public.



For updates on Australia’s involvement with the new instrument and the IHR amendment process please refer to: Strengthening global health and international pandemic response | Australian Government Department of Health and Aged Care. https://www.health.gov.au/our-work/strengthening-global-health-and-international-pandemic-response



Kind regards

Member of Parliament Rebekha Sharkie's staff member responded to an inquiry with the following email that replied to news from last year, not to the current proposals:

Senator Alex Antic has spoken out publicly against the proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations.

Senator Kerrynne Liddle responded to an inquiry with the following email:

The Covid-19 pandemic has prompted the WHO to start negotiating a new international law instrument to deal with pandemic preparedness and responses. The negotiations are expected to take some time – the outcomes of negotiating rounds will not be considered by the World Health Assembly until 2024. Importantly, new international agreements and changes to existing international law instruments (like the International Health Regulations) will not automatically change Australian laws. Only the Australian Parliament can change Australian laws. Once the new instrument has been finalised, Australia will make a decision on whether to agree to it. Before the treaty can enter into force, it will be scrutinised by the Australian Parliament and must be ratified through Australian legislation. The Coalition will be giving serious attention to this treaty and any associated legislation, when the time comes. We will not be compromising Australia’s interests or sovereignty. Thank you for taking the time to write to me. I trust this information has been of assistance. Regards, Senator Kerrynne Liddle Liberal Senator for South Australia Office: L 2, 31 Ebenezer Place | Adelaide SA 5000 | Ph: 08 8232 1144 APH Office: Suite SG.35 | Parliament House | CANBERRA ACT 2600 | Ph: 02 6277 3187

On Wednesday, February 1st, 2023 at 3:03 PM, Senator Barbara Pocock <barbara@senatorbarbarapocock.com.au> wrote:

Dear G*** ******



Thank you for reaching out to Senator Barbara Pocock regarding the World Health Assembly’s amendments to the International Health Regulations. As an Electorate Officer, I am replying on Senator Pocock’s behalf.



It is important to be aware and informed of the decisions that are made by the multilateral organisations that our country participates in and their potential impacts.



We appreciate you bringing this to our attention and will continue to seriously consider your concerns as we monitor the Australian Government’s engagement with this process.



The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted a lack of preparedness by the Australian Government to adequately respond to a global pandemic. The Australian Greens want to increase Australia’s ability to be ready for future pandemics; including the establishment of a National Centre for Disease Control with $246 million of funding to lead a unified, apolitical health approach across the entire country. This would ensure Australia can have a stronger response in the future.



The pandemic also highlighted global inequalities, particularly inequality in accessing vaccinations. The Australian Greens see that the WHO has a responsibility and is best equipped to ensure that global inequalities are not exacerbated throughout health crises.



It is through this lens, that the Australian Greens supported the WHO Assembly’s decision to support a treaty.



The WHO consulted with United Nations system bodies, non-state actors, and other relevant stakeholders and established an Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB) which represents governments from across the world. This body will draft and negotiate a WHO convention, agreement, or another international instrument to ensure the global community has a plan for pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.



Concerning the legally binding conventions made under the INB, as with all international instruments, governments themselves will determine actions under the accord while considering their national laws and regulations. This will mean that Australia will be able to decide its actions.



Senator Steele-John, as Australian Greens spokesperson for Health, will ensure that as the Australian Government deliberates on INB negotiation the interests of Australians including their privacy and health, are prioritised.



Thank you again for reaching out to the Australian Greens and for your advocacy on this matter.



Kind regards,

Dee Gustafsson, Electorate Officer, on behalf of



Senator Barbara Pocock

Greens Senator for South Australia



Pronouns: she/her



Senator.Barbara.pocock@aph.gov.au



Level 1/ 110 King William Rd, Goodwood, SA 5034

Electorate Office: 08 8272 7575 | Parliament Office: 6277 3176

Senator Penny Wong responded to an inquiry with the following email:

Member of Parliament Ged Kearney (Victoria - Labor Party) responded to an inquiry with the following email WHICH IS FUNDAMENTALLY IDENTICAL TO THE EMAIL THAT WAS SENT BY MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT MARK BUTLER (South Australia - Labor Party):

TW | FB | LINK | (02) 6277 4866 | (03) 5977 9082 | Zoe.McKenzie.MP@aph.gov.au

Member of Parliament Zoe McKenzie sent this reply which contained a link to a "fact-check" article from LAST MAY.

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION

These government officials attended the 75th World Health Assembly in May of 2022.

https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA75/A75_DIV1-en.pdf

Australian Delegation:

Chief Delegate: Professor P. Kelly - Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health

Deputy Chief Delegate: Ms A. Gorely - Ambassador, Permanent Representative, Geneva

Mr Travis Power - Assistant Secretary, International Strategies Branch, Department of Health

Mr R. Davies - First Assistant Secretary, Global Health Division, Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade

Mr Jeffrey Roach - Deputy Permanent Representative, Geneva

Ms Kate Wallace - Assistant Secretary, Global Health Policy Branch, Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Kate.Wallace@dfat.gov.au

Ms Madeleine Heyward - Health Adviser, Permanent Mission, Geneva, Madeleine.Heyward@health.gov.au

Mr José Acacio - Health Adviser, Permanent Mission, Geneva, jose.acacio@health.gov.au

Ms Chris Sturrock - Counsellor Health and Environment, Permanent Mission, Geneva, chris.sturrock@ausaid.gov.au

Dr Timothy Poletti - Health Adviser (AusAid), Permanent Mission, Geneva Timothy.Poletti@dfat.gov.au

Mr Agastya Bharadwaj - Director, International Strategies Branch, Department of Health

Ms L. Corbett - Director, International Strategies Branch, Department of Health

Ms Sally Ferguson - Director, Global Health Policy Branch, Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade

Ms Sally Mulder-Jones - Policy Officer, Global Health Policy Branch, Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade

Ms T. Duffy - First Assistant Secretary, Medical Devices and Product Quality Division, Department of Health

Mr A. Anargyros - Assistant Director, International Strategies Branch, Department of Health

GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS:

These government officials attended the Special Session of the World Health Assembly in November of 2021 that decided to begin negotiations on the proposed “Pandemic Treaty.”

PLEASE HELP TO IDENTIFY OFFICIAL CONTACT INFORMATION FOR THE FOLLOWING GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS

Mr Greg Hunt - Minister for Health and Aged Care,

Dr Brendan Murphy - Secretary Department of Health,

Mr Paul McBride - Deputy Secretary Department of Health,

Ms Bronwyn Field - First Assistant Secretary, Portfolio Strategies Division, Department of Health, Bronwyn.Field@health.gov.au

Ms Sally Mansfield - Ambassador, UN Geneva at Australian Government Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade

Ms Shona Falconer - Director, International Strategies Branch, Department of Health

Ms Kimberley Barnes - Assistant Director, International Strategies Branch, Department of Health

Mr Anthony Kerslake - Assistant Director, International Strategies Branch, Department of Health

Ms L Rohan-Jones - Assistant Director, International Strategies Branch, Department of Health

Ms Deanna Simpson - Assistant Director, Global Health Policy Branch, Department of Foreign Affairs,

Ms Elena Martin Avila - Policy Officer, Global Health Policy Branch, Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade

