WHO TIMELINE OF EVENTS:

Please watch AND SHARE all of the videos below…

July 17-21, 2023

The Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB) will be meeting to discuss the WHO CA+ (“Pandemic Treaty”)

July 21 & July 24, 2023

Combined INB+WGIHR meetings

July 24-28, 2023

The Working Group for amendments to the International Health Regulations (WGIHR) will be meeting from to discuss the Amendments to the International Health Regulations.

September 20, 2023

High level meeting of the United Nations to adopt the “Zero Draft” of the Political Declaration for Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response.

December 1, 2023

Deadline for 194 member nations to REJECT the amendments to the IHR that were adopted on May 27, 2022.

COMPLETE SCHEDULE:

CLICK HERE for the INB/WGIHR July newsletter and the complete schedule of upcoming events!

I was absolutely honored to be asked to appear on the “Voices for Medical Freedom” podcast with John Stockton and Ken Ruettgers.

In my humble opinion, I do not think that I am capable of presenting the information about the WHO any better than this.

CHILDREN’S HEALTH DEFENSE

THE WHO CA+ “PANDEMIC TREATY”

The Intergovernmental Negotiating Body will be meeting regarding the "Pandemic Treaty" (July 17-21, 2023)

CLICK HERE to download the “Bureau’s Text” of the WHO CA+ Framework Convention (“Pandemic Treaty”)

"We the People" speaking truth to power regarding the "Pandemic Treaty."

to learn more.

AMENDMENTS TO THE IHR (2024)

The Working Group for amendments to the International Health Regulations will be meeting (July 24-28, 2023).

"We the People" speaking truth to power regarding the proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations.

to learn more.

THE UNITED NATIONS POLITICAL DECLARATION

The "Zero Draft" of the United Nations Political Declaration for Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response.

The United Nations Political Declaration is scheduled to be adopted on September 20, 2023 .

REJECTION OF THE 2022 AMENDMENTS TO THE IHR:

Amendments to the International Health Regulations were adopted on May 27, 2022 and may be REJECTED by every nation, but action must be taken before December 1, 2023.

United Kingdom petition to STOP THE AMENDMENTS

Canadian petition to STOP THE AMENDMENTS

Australian petition to STOP THE AMENDMENTS

to learn more.

MARIA ZEEE

SWEDEN REVIEW

The root of the word terrorism is taken from a Latin term that means “to frighten”.

LIBERTY TALK CANADA

PLEASE READ THE ARTICLES BELOW…

Contact me (James Roguski) directly at +1 310-619-3055 if you have any questions.

