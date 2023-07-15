THE WHO TIMELINE OF EVENTS
The World Health Organization and their 194 member nations will be discussing YOUR future in Geneva over the next two weeks.
WHO TIMELINE OF EVENTS:
July 17-21, 2023
The Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB) will be meeting to discuss the WHO CA+ (“Pandemic Treaty”)
July 21 & July 24, 2023
July 24-28, 2023
The Working Group for amendments to the International Health Regulations (WGIHR) will be meeting from to discuss the Amendments to the International Health Regulations.
September 20, 2023
High level meeting of the United Nations to adopt the “Zero Draft” of the Political Declaration for Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response.
December 1, 2023
Deadline for 194 member nations to REJECT the amendments to the IHR that were adopted on May 27, 2022.
COMPLETE SCHEDULE:
CHILDREN'S HEALTH DEFENSE
THE WHO CA+ “PANDEMIC TREATY”
AMENDMENTS TO THE IHR (2024)
THE UNITED NATIONS POLITICAL DECLARATION
CLICK HERE to download the “Zero Draft” of the United Nations Political Declaration for Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response.
The United Nations Political Declaration is scheduled to be adopted on September 20, 2023.
REJECTION OF THE 2022 AMENDMENTS TO THE IHR:
Amendments to the International Health Regulations were adopted on May 27, 2022 and may be REJECTED by every nation, but action must be taken before December 1, 2023.
MARIA ZEEE
SWEDEN REVIEW
The root of the word terrorism is taken from a Latin term that means “to frighten”.
LIBERTY TALK CANADA
PLEASE READ THE ARTICLES BELOW…
James Roguski
