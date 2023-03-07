SCROLL DOWN TO REVIEW THE MANY ACTIONS THAT YOU CAN TAKE

SUMMARY:

Anyone who is focusing on, or even discussing the proposed “Pandemic Treaty,” is distracting attention away from the proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations, which are a completely different set of proposals that will NOT need to be signed by any President (or Prime Minister), nor would the proposed amendments require the advice and consent of the Senate (or Parliament).

Amendments to the IHR were fraudulently adopted in 2022 without an official vote being conducted . No signature or Senate confirmation were required. The amendments that are currently being proposed could easily be adopted in the same manner in May 2024. The media and politicians have been silent on this issue.

Buried among the 307 amendments to the International Health Regulations that have been proposed by 94 member nations of the World Health Organization are a number of amendments that would seek to institute a GLOBAL DIGITAL HEALTH CERTIFICATE.

The 307 proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations that were submitted by 16 nations (on behalf of 94 different nations) are available here:

https://apps.who.int/gb/wgihr/pdf_files/wgihr2/A_WGIHR2_6-en.pdf

A summary of the amendments that are related to the implementation of a global digital health certificate as well as a summary of the technical recommendations found in the Final Report of the International Health Regulations Review Committee is available in the PDF below.

Please download and read the PDF below…

Proposed Amendments To Implement Global Digital Health Certificates 1.13MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The videos below are very powerful and informative. Please watch them all.

I first reported on this issue on November 17, 2022…

The video above was published over a year ago. The vast majority of the information has remained the same, but since then, the time for my daily zoom meeting has changed.

https://frankspeech.com/video/james-roguski-joins-sound-alarm-over-who-and-digital-health-passports

The last time Steve Bannon invited me to be on his show was April 24, 2023.

https://rumble.com/v2k87m0-james-roguski-theyre-just-gonna-implement-a-global-digital-health-certifica.html

https://www.bitchute.com/video/va9JdfWYD2sT/

The Health Minister of Indonesia did the world a favor of clearly stating that the nation of Indonesia was PROUD to have submitted proposals to institute a “global health certificate” in order to restrict your right “to move around.”

The volume on the video above is very low, but it is absolutely worth watching.

“Vaccine passports” are so much more than just vaccine passports…

A Prayer

https://www.bitchute.com/video/OHZfiviHVAyN/

I first reported on this on November 17, 2022:

I also published an update on my birthday…

CLICK ON THE IMAGE BELOW OR SCAN THE QR CODE IN THE IMAGE BELOW…

I can not say this forcefully enough: This is literally the end of human liberty in the West if this plan unfolds as planned. "Vaccine passport" sounds like a fine thing if you don't understand what these platforms can do. I'm the CEO of a tech company, I understand what this platform does. It is not about the vaccine or the virus, it is about your data. What people need to understand is that any other functionality can be loaded onto that platform with no problem at all. -Naomi Wolf https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2021/03/29/naomi_wolf_mandatory_vaccine_passport_could_lead_to_end_of_human_liberty_in_the_west.html

A Global Health Certificate System With Multiple Risks During the pandemic, there have been a number of health certificate systems set up across some parts of North America, Europe, and other countries, yet none was as pervasive and heavily enforced as the health QR-code system in China. Throughout China’s three years of extreme zero-COVID measures, the color of a code on your phone decided whether you were allowed to leave the community grounds, eat in restaurants, or even be admitted to a hospital to give birth. The QR-code system was able to track your movement and used an algorithm to determine if you were considered at risk of being infected. If you were at risk, your code would turn yellow and authorities would send you to a quarantine camp at your own expense. This QR-code system was also attached to your personal bank account so that your mandatory quarantine in a hotel could be paid for before you arrived. Implemented by a regime that has little regard for human rights, codes were allegedly turned yellow or even red (indicating infection) for citizens who complained about the strict pandemic measures. Such an invasive system has immense potential to abolish privacy and self-determination, forcing residents to live under an Orwellian regime. The superficial intent of the health certificate system is benign, yet it could be a convenient tool for driving the establishment of an overarching global government. It could be an integral component in achieving a globalist agenda without requiring support from the masses. https://www.theepochtimes.com/health/new-who-amendments-creating-a-global-regime-in-the-name-of-health_5100085.html

LEARN MORE

The document below is over one year old. Specific details about more recent proposals have been very highly guarded.

First, use of Digital Documentation of COVID-19 Certificates: Vaccination Status (DDCC:VS) as a health pass raises a distinct set of risks because of current scientific uncertainties regarding COVID-19 vaccines. While COVID-19 vaccines have demonstrated efficacy and effectiveness in preventing severe disease and death, the extent to which each vaccine prevents transmission of SARS-CoV-2 to susceptible individuals remains to be assessed. How long each vaccine confers protection against severe disease and against infection, and how well each protects against current and future variants of SARS-CoV-2 needs to be regularly assessed. In this context of scientific uncertainty, use of a DDCC:VS as a health pass based solely on individual vaccination status may increase the risk of disease spread. - page 9 https://www.who.int/publications/i/item/WHO-2019-nCoV-Digital_certificates-vaccination-2021.1

https://www.who.int/initiatives/global-digital-health-certification-network

Technical Specifications And Implementation Guidance 2.13MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Technical Briefing 615KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

For the G20 to put forward proof of vaccination with experimental injections as some kind of ‘solution’ leaves serious questions as to the nature of the problem they are trying to solve. Again, it seems necessary to remind the G20 members of the inalienable rights of all people. The inalienable rights of all people include not only bodily autonomy but the right to freedom of assembly and travel. We are all indigenous to the Earth and our movements and choices are our own. Thus, the World Council for Health is strongly opposed to any kind of digital vaccination certificate as a condition of travel. Every man, woman, and child has the right to live, work, travel, and gather freely, irrespective of their medical status. We should be exploring ways to ensure that mandates, restrictions, and inexcusable violations of people’s fundamental rights never happen again, not seeking ways to embed them further into society. This appears to be a blatant attempt by G20 members to pave the way for the systemic violation of our human rights.. The World Council for Health has a message for the G20 country leaders who misrepresent their authority to act on behalf of the world’s people when they sign these declarations: Stop what you are doing. https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/news/statements/g20-bali-leaders/

Before you ask, the answer is: YES, you can do all of the things below day, after day, after day, after day.

Additional ideas are certainly welcome. Please feel free add your suggestions in the comment section below or call me directly at 310-619-3055.

ACTION 1:

Please share this article on social media and share it with everyone you possibly can.

http://RejectDigitalEnslavement.com

USE THE FOLLOWING HASTAG:

https://twitter.com/hashtag/RejectDigitalEnslavement

Click on the image below to download and share it.

ACTION 2:

TELL Mr. Colin McIff what you think about the proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations. Ask him why there has not been any public comment allowed or scheduled?

Colin McIff

Colin McIff is a member of the United States delegation to the World Health Organization. He is also a Vice-Chair of the Working Group for amendments to the International Health Regulations (WGIHR). He is also a Deputy Director, Office of Global Affairs, Department of Health and Human Services.

Contact Colin McIff at:

Colin.McIff@hhs.gov

202-205-8943

ACTION 3:

Tell the United States Delegate to the WGIHR Mara M. Burr what you think about the proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations. Ask her why there has not been any public comment allowed or scheduled?

WHO delegate Mara Burr spoke numerous times for the United States during the WGIHR meetings that were held February 20-24, 2023. Watch the recorded meetings here: https://apps.who.int/gb/wgihr/e/e_wgihr-2.html

Contact Mara M. Burr at

Mara.Burr@hhs.gov

Phone: 202-205-4677

Mobile: 202-697-2935

https://www.hhs.gov/about/agencies/oga/about-oga/what-we-do/international-relations-division/multilateral-relations.html

NOTE:

A reader reported that they sent an email to Mara M. Burr and received the following response:

Thank you for your message. I am out of the office on leave. I will not have access to email so will not be able to respond to messages until Monday, March 13. Please contact Multilateral Deputy Director Maya Levine at Maya.Levine@HHS.gov or OGAMultilateral@HHS.gov for immediate assistance.

ACTION 4:

https://alignact.com/go/oppose-the-whos-digital-global-health-certificate

ACTION 5:

CONTACT CONGRESS

Send an email, and directly call all of your Senators, Congressional Representative, and State and Local officials. DEMAND that they enact legislation preventing the use of vaccine passports!

https://www.usa.gov/elected-officials

https://www.commoncause.org/find-your-representative/addr/

https://www.congress.gov/members/find-your-member

https://contactsenators.com/senator-email-addresses

https://www.house.gov/representatives

EMAIL TEMPLATE (Congress):

Dear Congressional Representative/Senator:

I am deeply concerned that our "delegates" to the World Health Assembly are negotiating away our sovereignty, freedoms and rights.

The WHO has been conducting secret negotiations regarding amendments to the International Health Regulations that have been proposed by over 90 nations.

The proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations can be accessed here:

https://apps.who.int/gb/wgihr/e/e_wgihr-2.html

https://apps.who.int/gb/wgihr/pdf_files/wgihr2/A_WGIHR2_6-en.pdf

A brief summary of the proposed amendments is here:

www.youtube.com/watch?v=TSo6ELxAeaI

The primary source of these proposed amendments is the Czech Republic on behalf of the member states of the European Union. The proposed amendments to Articles 18, 23, 24, 27, 28, 31, 35, 36 and 44 as well as to Annexes 6 and 8 would institute a Digital Global Health Passport. This must be rejected by each and every member of Congress and the Senate.

EVERY member of the House of Representatives and the Senate must act IMMEDIATELY to protect the fundamental rights of Americans against the negotiations that are being conducted by the World Health Organization to create a "Global Digital Health Certificate" which is commonly known as a "Vaccine Passport" or a "Digital ID."

I demand that you investigate this matter IMMEDIATELY.

Each and every Congressional Representative and Senator must make it clear to the U.S. delegates to the World Health Assembly that We the People of the United States will NEVER comply with attempts to institute a "Digital ID," "Vaccine Passport," "Digital Global Health Certificate" or any other such tracking, tracing and surveillance system.

Contact Colin McIff at:

https://twitter.com/CLMcIff

Colin.McIff@hhs.gov

202-205-8943

Colin McIff is a member of the United States delegation to the World Health Organization. He is a Vice-Chair of the Working Group for amendments to the International Health Regulations (WGIHR). He is also a Deputy Director, at the Office of Global Affairs in the Department of Health and Human Services. Mr. McIff should be called before Congress to be questioned directly in order to find out what has been happening in the secret meetings of the Working Group for amendments to the International Health Regulations.

Contact Mara M. Burr at

Mara.Burr@hhs.gov

https://twitter.com/MaraBurr

Phone: 202-205-4677

Mobile: 202-697-2935

Mara M. Burr is the Director of Multilateral Relations in the Office of Global Affairs in the Department of Health and Human Services and was the main delegate representing the United States at the second meeting of the WGIHR February 20-24, 2023.

There shall be NO digitally (or otherwise) controlled restrictions upon our ability to participate in society. It must be abundantly clear that NO demand for our personal health information may be made of us, for any reason. Our personal health choices associated with the prevention and treatment of any dis-ease is our private choice and WE MAY NOT BE COMPELLED TO REVEAL IT.

The Fourth Amendment states:

"The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated."

No one has the authority to demand, threaten or coerce anyone else to share their private health information against their will.

As a member of the House or the Senate you have sworn an oath to uphold the Constitution.

I DEMAND that you uphold that sacred oath and prevent any form of "Digital Global Health Certificate" to be allowed to infringe upon our unalienable right to privacy.

We the people must NEVER be required to provide digital "health certificates” as a requirement for participating fully in society.

Visit this website: http://RejectDigitalEnslavement.com for additional information:

Thank you for your prompt and appropriate reply.

ACTION 6:

SEND AN EMAIL

https://alignact.com/go/stop-the-secret-who-sellout-of-our-sovereignty

ACTION 7:

CONTACT YOUR STATE REPRESENTATIVES

A GOOD EXAMPLE:

The state of Montana has enacted into law the following legislation. It can certainly serve as a template that legislators in other states can and should follow.

https://leg.mt.gov/bills/2021/billpdf/HB0702.pdf

https://dphhs.mt.gov/assets/HB702Guidance09012021.pdf

https://news.mt.gov/Governors-Office/Gov-Gianforte-Reaffirms-Montana-Law-Banning-Vaccination-Mandate

MODEL ANTI VACCINE PASSPORT LEGISLATION:

You may or may not be able to attach the following PDF to the email that you send to your State legislators through the contact form on their website. You should be able to attach it to your email to them if you have their email address and send it to them directly.

Model Anti Vaccine Passport Bill 140KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The document above is from DailyClout.io

EMAIL TEMPLATE (State Representative Version)

Dear State Representative:

This email is to alert you to the secret actions being taken by the World Health Organization and to demand that you take legislative actions in order to address this issue.



BACKGROUND INFORMATION:

The International Health Regulations Review Committee has been conducting secret meetings to propose amendments to the International Health Regulations. The current draft of their proposed amendments is here:

https://apps.who.int/gb/wgihr/pdf_files/wgihr1/WGIHR_Compilation-en.pdf



The proposed amendments to Articles 18, 23, 24, 27, 28, 31, 35, 36 and 44 as well as proposed amendments to Annexes 6, 7 and 8 would institute a global digital health certificate with a paper backup which would require people to show a QR code in order to continue to live their life as a human being on planet Earth, to travel, to shop, to do whatever it is that this may be used to prevent.



The WHO seeks to set up an interoperable, world-wide digital health database system that would potentially enable bureaucrats from around the world to set requirements for prophylaxis, medications, treatment, injections and God only knows what else. This could potentially require people to undergo health treatments that are against their free will, in violation of their deeply held religious beliefs and their right of informed dissent just to enable them to participate in society.

The WHO’s plan to institute a global digital health certificate is just one part of the proposed amendments. I strongly urge you to review the above document closely to see how truly horrific their plans are. The proposed amendment to Article 3 (page 3) would literally remove the following words from the existing regulations [with full respect for the dignity, human rights and fundamental freedoms of persons]. They literally seek to delete respect for our dignity, rights and freedoms.

The federal government does not have authority over health issues. As per the 10th Amendment, States have authority over health related issues.

This would be a clear violation of my unalienable 4th Amendment right to privacy, especially in regards to issues pertaining to health.

The WHO is attempting a global POWER GRAB that you must help to prevent.

YOU are obligated to take action to defend our unalienable rights.



I DEMAND THAT YOU TAKE THE FOLLOWING ACTIONS:



ACTION #1:

On May 31, 2022 the Louisiana House adopted the following resolution:

https://legis.la.gov/legis/ViewDocument.aspx?d=1276808



They stood up for the rights of their citizens by passing a resolution. I expect you to do the same.



ACTION #2:

The state of Montana enacted legislation to prohibit discrimination based on medical status.

https://leg.mt.gov/bills/2021/billpdf/HB0702.pdf



They stood up for the rights of their citizens by enacting legislation. I expect you to do the same.



ACTION #3:

I expect you to speak out publicly against the actions of the WHO and uphold your oath of office to defend the Constitution of the United States and our State.

Visit this website: http://RejectDigitalEnslavement.com for additional information.

Thank you for your prompt and appropriate reply.



Sincerely,

ACTION 8:

SIGN THE PETITION

https://noticeanddemand.org/petition/stop-vaccine-passports/

ACTION 9:

SIGN THE PETITION

https://stopvaxpassports.org/petition/

ACTION 10:

CONTACT YOUR GOVERNOR

https://www.usa.gov/state-governor

ACTION 11:

CONTACT YOUR STATE ATTORNEY GENERAL

https://www.usa.gov/state-attorney-general

https://www.naag.org/find-my-ag/

ACTION 12:

CONTACT ALTERNATIVE MEDIA

CLICK HERE to access a list of alternative media

Contact every alternative media outlet possible and demand that they report on this clear and present danger to our personal freedoms and national sovereignty.

DO THIS EVERY DAY UNTIL YOU GET A SATISFACTORY RESPONSE.

ACTION 13:

SIGN THE REBEL NEWS INTERNATIONAL PETITION:

ACTION 14:

SEND EMAILS TO THE CANADIAN PARLIAMENT AND SENATE

SEND AN EMAIL:

https://inhere.salsalabs.org/canada-halt-vaccine-passports/index.html

by James Roguski

The old system is crumbling, and we must build its replacement quickly.

If you are fed up with the government, hospital, medical, pharmaceutical, media, industrial complex and would like to help build a holistic alternative to the WHO, then feel free to contact me directly anytime.

JamesRoguski.com

JamesRoguski.substack.com/about

JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive

310-619-3055

