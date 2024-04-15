Get Involved
Right now would be a very good time for you to get involved in the effort to put an end to the WHO negotiations. To get involved, call or text me (James Roguski) directly at 310-619-3055.
Please watch the 3 minute video below…
GET INVOLVED NOW, because soon it will be too late!
April 22-26, 2024
The last meeting of the Working Group for amendments to the International Health Regulations.
April 29 to May 10, 2024
The last meeting of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body to negotiate the so-called “Pandemic Treaty.”
May 27 to June 1, 2024
The 77th World Health Assembly will be held in Geneva.
Please watch the video below…
Read the articles below:
Share your opinion with Ambassador Pamela Hamamoto
Submit a public comment to our delegates to the World Health Organization
Visit our WORLDWIDE ACTIVIST TOOLBOX
by James Roguski
The old system is crumbling, and we must build its replacement quickly.
If you are fed up with the government, hospital, medical, pharmaceutical, media, industrial complex and would like to help build a holistic alternative to the WHO, then feel free to contact me directly anytime.
JamesRoguski.substack.com/about
JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive
310-619-3055
Clearly the WHO like other globalist entities is interested in controlling the world flow of information while on the back end they try to destabilize, demoralize, and destroy our health and fitness . This organization needs to be destroyed in its entirety, through no funding and disregard for their nonsense politics.
I just sent your email (template) to all 100+ employees at the hhs. Hope they get a veritable flood!