April 22-26, 2024

The last meeting of the Working Group for amendments to the International Health Regulations.

April 29 to May 10, 2024

The last meeting of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body to negotiate the so-called “Pandemic Treaty.”

May 27 to June 1, 2024

The 77th World Health Assembly will be held in Geneva.

by James Roguski

The old system is crumbling, and we must build its replacement quickly.

If you are fed up with the government, hospital, medical, pharmaceutical, media, industrial complex and would like to help build a holistic alternative to the WHO, then feel free to contact me directly anytime.

