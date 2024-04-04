Public Comments Now Being Accepted
Everyone (worldwide) is encouraged to submit a public comment to the Office of Global Affairs regarding the proposed "Pandemic Treaty" and the amendments to the IHR. Please do so A.S.A.P.
Regardless of where you may live, EVERYONE is encouraged to submit a public comment to the Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Global Affairs regarding the proposed "Pandemic Treaty" and the amendments to the IHR.
Yes, people from every country around the world may participate.
Please watch the video below:
https://rumble.com/v4muz9b-quarantine-with-james-roguski.html
PLEASE NOTE: Scroll down to the bottom of this article for a sample/template email and additional contact information for the people who work at the Office of Global Affairs.
Share your opinion with all of them.
To send your RSVP to the Office of Global Affairs via email, follow the instructions here A.S.A.P.
The deadline to email your RSVP to request an opportunity to speak directly to the Office of Global Affairs is Friday, April 5, 2024.
The listening session will be held Thursday, April 11, 2024, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time.
The deadline to send in written comments is April 17, 2024. (See the sample/template email below)
HOWEVER, before you submit your RSVP and/or your written comments, please review the most up-to-date information regarding the proposed amendments to the International Heath Regulations and the proposed “Pandemic Treaty” so that your statements are as accurate as possible.
I humbly ask you to click on the links below to watch the 6 videos so that you truly comprehend what the WHO negotiations are really all about. Contact me directly at 310-619-3055 if you have any questions.
CLICK HERE to read the latest version of the amendments to the International Health Regulations
CLICK HERE to read the latest version of the “Pandemic Treaty.”
CLICK HERE to clarify some of the misinformation that most people believe.
PLEASE SHARE THIS ARTICLE FAR AND WIDE
SAMPLE EMAIL:
Copy the sample email below and feel free to edit it to reflect your personal opinion. Scroll down for a list of email addresses.
REGARDING THE HHS/OGA PUBLIC COMMENT PROCESS:
It is absolutely unacceptable that “We the People” are being bamboozled into a public comment session and are being instructed to comment on documents that are obviously out-of-date.
The OGA listening sessions are purportedly to discuss the “outcome products” of the WGIHR and INB that are to be submitted to the seventy-seventh World Health Assembly in May.
The “outcome products” are being kept secret and only out-of-date documents have been made available
How can we discuss the “outcome products” of the WGIHR and the INB if the negotiations are still ongoing and we are unable to see the latest documents?
This is absolutely unacceptable!
REGARDING THE NEGOTIATORS:
I DEMAND that everyone participating in these negotiations provide the delegation of authority letter that they received from the Secretary of State as required by 11 FAM 724:
I DEMAND to see the report from the Office of Management and Budget detailing the estimated cost of each of the two agreements being negotiated as required by 11 FAM 724.3(d)
https://fam.state.gov/FAM/11FAM/11FAM0720.html
REGARDING THE IHR AMENDMENTS:
I DEMAND that the United States delegation DEMAND that WHO’S legal counsel Derek Walton provide evidence that a proper vote was conducted on May 28, 2024 as claimed in the document that he certified to be true.
https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA75/A75_R12-en.pdf
https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/follow-the-damn-rules
I DEMAND that the United States delegation to the Working Group for amendments to the International Health Regulations (WGIHR) stand up in support of the rule of law and DEMAND AN IMMEDIATE END TO THESE NEGOTIATIONS.
I DEMAND that the United States delegation DEMAND that the 4 month advance notice requirement in Article 55 be honored and also DEMAND that no amendments to the IHR be considered at the 77th World Health Assembly.
I DEMAND that the United States delegation protect the rights of American citizens travelling abroad.
I DEMAND that the United States delegation DEMAND that Articles 24 and 27 NOT be amended in any way. IT IS NOT ACCEPTABLE to even consider adding additional language enabling the quarantine of people (Article 24) or conveyances (Article 27).
I DEMAND that the United States delegation point out that Article 31 of the International Health Regulations (2005) is a clear violation of the Nuremberg Codes and DEMAND that it be removed from the IHR.
Article 31 Health measures relating to entry of travellers
1. Invasive medical examination, vaccination or other prophylaxis shall not be required as a condition of entry of any traveller to the territory of a State Party, except that, subject to Articles 32, 42 and 45, these Regulations do not preclude States Parties from requiring medical examination, vaccination or other prophylaxis or proof of vaccination or other prophylaxis:
(a) when necessary to determine whether a public health risk exists;
(b) as a condition of entry for any travellers seeking temporary or permanent residence;
(c) as a condition of entry for any travellers pursuant to Article 43 or Annexes 6 and 7; or
(d) which may be carried out pursuant to Article 23.
2. If a traveller for whom a State Party may require a medical examination, vaccination or other prophylaxis under paragraph 1 of this Article fails to consent to any such measure, or refuses to provide the information or the documents referred to in paragraph 1(a) of Article 23, the State Party concerned may, subject to Articles 32, 42 and 45, deny entry to that traveller. If there is evidence of an imminent public health risk, the State Party may, in accordance with its national law and to the extent necessary to control such a risk, compel the traveller to undergo or advise the traveller, pursuant to paragraph 3 of Article 23, to undergo:
(a) the least invasive and intrusive medical examination that would achieve the public health objective;
(b) vaccination or other prophylaxis; or
(c) additional established health measures that prevent or control the spread of disease, including isolation, quarantine or placing the traveller under public health observation.
REGARDING THE PANDEMIC AGREEMENT:
I DEMAND that the United States delegation reject the proposed “Pandemic Agreement” and do everything in its power to encourage all other nations to also reject the proposed “Pandemic Agreement” in its entirety.
Searching for “pathogens with pandemic profiteering potential” to be brought into a WHO Coordinated Laboratory Network and Pathogen Access and Benefits Sharing System is blatantly similar to the proliferation of biological weapons and must be prevented at all costs.
Shortening the time for regulators to authorize products for permanent or emergency use while setting up and running a multi-billion dollar Global Distribution and Logistics Network is obviously a facade that would enable the Conference of the Parties to operate the new OPEC: An Organization of Pandemic Emergency Corporations that would waste tens of billions of dollars in order to increase the profits of the Pharmaceutical Hospital Emergency Industrial Complex under the guise of “equity” and prevention.
This is obviously NOT the best way to prevent the next pandemic.
This IS a blatant attempt to profit from endless early action alerts, Public Health Emergencies of International Concern and Pandemic Emergencies.
I DEMAND that the proposed “Pandemic Treaty” be rejected and the INB negotiations be terminated IMMEDIATELY.
I published the above article over one month ago. Click on the article above for complete details on how to submit your RSVP and your written public comment.
Follow the instructions above first, and then return here to send additional emails to all of the people listed below.
Federal Register Notice of Listening Session:
https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2024/02/28/2024-04080/stakeholder-listening-session-on-public-health-emergencies-preparedness-and-response-negotiations
The contact information for the people listed below was obtained from public websites, including https://directory.psc.gov/employee.htm
Ms. Kimberly Boland: 202-260-0442
Mr. Steven Constantinou: 202-260-6339
Ms. Mackenzie Klein: 202-205-8303
Mr. Colin McIff: 202-205-8943
Send emails to all of the HHS employees below:
Abi.LopezRivera@hhs.gov
Adam.Aasen@hhs.gov
Adaugo.Mbagwu-Mahlik@hhs.gov
Adriana.Luevanos@hhs.gov
Alexis.Williams@hhs.gov
Amitkumar.Patel@hhs.gov
Angela.Monahan@hhs.gov
Anne.Snyder@hhs.gov
Anne.Yu@hhs.gov
April.Stith@hhs.gov
Ariana.Thompson@hhs.gov
Ashleigh.Passafume@hhs.gov
Ayala.Zalalem@hhs.gov
Bin.Chen@hhs.gov
Brenda.Orebamjo@hhs.gov
Brian.Reich@hhs.gov
Bruce.Sanfilippo@hhs.gov
Caity.Bernards@hhs.gov
Caya.Atkins@hhs.gov
Cevina.Garner@hhs.gov
Chelsea.Dickson@hhs.gov
Christina.Taylor@hhs.gov
Colin.Mciff@hhs.gov
Collin.Weinberger@hhs.gov
Daniel.Birume@hhs.gov
Daniela.Aguirre@hhs.gov
Dawn.Mapatano@hhs.gov
DeLano.McRavin@hhs.gov
Debbie.Kramer@hhs.gov
Debo.Odegbile@hhs.gov
Desmond.Williams@hhs.gov
Drew.Dressel@hhs.gov
Elana.Clarke@hhs.gov
Elizabeth.Sadove@hhs.gov
Emily.Bleimund@hhs.gov
Erika.Elvander@hhs.gov
Erin.Eckstein@hhs.gov
Feride.Rothschild@hhs.gov
Gabrielle.Lamourelle@hhs.gov
Genessa.Giorgi@hhs.gov
Gloria.Thomas@hhs.gov
Graciela.Ramirezrose@hhs.gov
Habtamu.Tilahun@hhs.gov
Han.Koo@hhs.gov
Heber.Willis@hhs.gov
Ilya.Plotkin@hhs.gov
Iris.Shurdhi@hhs.gov
Janelle.Billingslea@hhs.gov
Jared.Brown@hhs.gov
Jin.Park@hhs.gov
Jiseon.Im@hhs.gov
Joanna.Chery@hhs.gov
Jocilyn.Bergin@hhs.gov
Jose.Delarosa@hhs.gov
Jose.Fernandez@hhs.gov
Julia.Martin@hhs.gov
Kacey.Wulff@hhs.gov
Kamala.Boddu@hhs.gov
Katie.Thomas@hhs.gov
Katina.Moore@hhs.gov
Kevin.Segura@hhs.gov
Kiera.Johnson@hhs.gov
Kimberly.Boland@hhs.gov
Kiran.Bondugula@hhs.gov
KrishnaVeni.Rachapudi@hhs.gov
Krishnateja.Nagalla@hhs.gov
Kristin.Kelling@hhs.gov
Latasha.Carr@hhs.gov
Latoya.Miller@hhs.gov
Lauren.Kim@hhs.gov
Lawrence.Kline@hhs.gov
Leandra.Olson@hhs.gov
Linda.Jumblatt@hhs.gov
Lisa.Sullivan@hhs.gov
Loyce.Pace@hhs.gov
Luis.Benavides@hhs.gov
Lynn.Filpi@hhs.gov
Mackenzie.Klein@hhs.gov
Maria.Marinissen@hhs.gov
Marnita.Harris@hhs.gov
MaryBeth.Foley@hhs.gov
Matthew.Lim@hhs.gov
Maya.Levine@hhs.gov
Melissa.Adomako@hhs.gov
Michael.Beard@hhs.gov
Michael.Mcfarland@hhs.gov
Morgan.Mander@hhs.gov
Naila.Khan@hhs.gov
Neha.Acharya-harless@hhs.gov
Nelson.Arboleda@hhs.gov
Nicky.Greene@HHS.gov
Nicole.Susberry@hhs.gov
Noila.Sorenson@hhs.gov
OGA.RSVP@hhs.gov
OGAMultilateral@HHS.gov
Pamela.Hamamoto@hhs.gov
Patrick.Mcdermott2@hhs.gov
Paula.Wade@hhs.gov
Peter.Mamacos@hhs.gov
Peter.Schmeissner@hhs.gov
Peter.Vanness@hhs.gov
Petrina.Nelson@hhs.gov
Prasanthi.Tipparaju@hhs.gov
Ravi.Ponneganti@hhs.gov
Rishi.Sharma@hhs.gov
Robin.Moudy@hhs.gov
Rochelle.Williams@hhs.gov
Ronald.Dortch@hhs.gov
Roxanne.Gibson@HHS.gov
Sean.Bowyer@hhs.gov
Sergio.Sain@hhs.gov
Shuen.Chai@hhs.gov
Sofija.Korac@hhs.gov
Srinivas.Mallemudi@hhs.gov
Stephanie.Psaki@hhs.gov
Steven.Constantinou@hhs.gov
Summer.Galloway@hhs.gov
Surendra.Pavuluri@hhs.gov
Susan.Forster-cox@hhs.gov
Susan.Hiers@hhs.gov
Susan.Kim@hhs.gov
Taryn.Stubbs@hhs.gov
Taylor.Campbell@hhs.gov
Teresa.Lewis@hhs.gov
Thinh.Pham@hhs.gov
Thomas.Knight@hhs.gov
Tiffany.Locus@hhs.gov
Tracy.Carson@hhs.gov
Veneece.Mcneley@hhs.gov
Xavier.Becerra@hhs.gov
Yeeman.Kitzerow@hhs.gov
Zarah.Ghiasuddin@hhs.gov
The emails listed above can be copied and pasted into the BCC section of your email account. I suggest dividing it into two emails.
The list below is to verify that these emails are available in the public domain.
Aasen Adam | Adam.Aasen@hhs.gov | HHS/OGASenior Global Health Officer
Acharya-Harless Neha | Neha.Acharya-harless@hhs.gov | HHS/OS/OGA Senior Global Health Officer
Adomako Melissa | Melissa.Adomako@hhs.gov | HHS/OS/OGA Global Health Officer
Arboleda Nelson | Nelson.Arboleda@hhs.gov | HHS/OS/OGA Director for Americas OGA
Atkins Caya L | Caya.Atkins@hhs.gov | HHS/OS/OGA Chief Advisor for Policy and Strategy OGA
Beard Michael J | Michael.Beard@hhs.gov | HHS/OS/OGA Chief of Staff OGA
Benavides Luis | Luis.Benavides@hhs.gov | HHS/OS/OGA Special Government Employee SGE
Bergin Jocilyn | Jocilyn.Bergin@hhs.gov | HHS/OS/OGAPA/DA Information Technology Specialist
Bernards Caity | Caity.Bernards@hhs.gov | OS/OGA Global Health Officer GHO
Billingslea Janelle | Janelle.Billingslea@hhs.gov | HHS/OS/ASFR/OGAPA/DA Supervisory Information Technology Specialist
Birume Daniel N | Daniel.Birume@hhs.gov | HHS/OS/OGA Global Health Officer
Bleimund Emily | Emily.Bleimund@hhs.gov | OS/OGA Director Trade and Health OGA
Boddu Kamala | Kamala.Boddu@hhs.gov | OGAPA Business Analyst
Boland Kimberly | Kimberly.Boland@hhs.gov | OS/OGA International Health Analyst
Bondugula Kiran | Kiran.Bondugula@hhs.gov | OGAPA Contractor
Bowyer Sean | Sean.Bowyer@hhs.gov | HHS/OS/OGAPA/DA Lead Information Technology Manager
Brown Jared | Jared.Brown@hhs.gov | HHS/OGA GHO Trade Health
Bruce Karen | Karen.Bruce@hhs.gov | OGAPA/DA Sr Advisor to SPE
Campbell Taylor | Taylor.Campbell@hhs.gov | HHS/OS/OGA Global Health Officer
Carr Latasha M | Latasha.Carr@hhs.gov | OGAPA Program Analyst
Carson Tracy | Tracy.Carson@hhs.gov | HHS/OS/OGA Health Attache Geneva
Chai Shuen | Shuen.Chai@hhs.gov | OS/OGA Senior Advisor and Team Lead
Chen Bin | Bin.Chen@hhs.gov | OGAPA Program Analyst
Chery Joanna | Joanna.Chery@hhs.gov | HHS/OS/OGA Administrative Assistant
Clarke Elana | Elana.Clarke@hhs.gov | HHS/OS/OGA Senior Global Health Officer
Constantinou Steven | Steven.Constantinou@hhs.gov | HHS/OS/OGA Global Health Officer CTR
De La Rosa Jose | Jose.Delarosa@hhs.gov | OS/OGA Special Government Employee USMBHC
Dickson Chelsea | Chelsea.Dickson@hhs.gov | OS/OGA Senior GHO with PET
Dortch Ronald G | Ronald.Dortch@hhs.gov | OGAPAManagement Analyst
Dressel Drew M | Drew.Dressel@hhs.gov | OGAPA/DG/OGSM Sr. Software Engineer
Eckstein Erin | Erin.Eckstein@hhs.gov | OS/OGA International Health Analyst
Elvander Erika | Erika.Elvander@hhs.gov | HHS/OS/OGA Global Health Officer
Fernandez Jose A | Jose.Fernandez@hhs.gov | OS/OGA Deputy Director Pandemics and Emerging Threats
Filpi Lynn | Lynn.Filpi@hhs.gov | HHS/OS/OGA Senior Global Health Officer
Foley Mary Beth | MaryBeth.Foley@hhs.gov | OS/ASFR/OGAPA Program Analyst
Forster-Cox Susan | Susan.Forster-cox@hhs.gov | HHS/OS/OGA Special Government Employee
Galloway Summer | Summer.Galloway@hhs.gov | OS/OGA Director Pandemic and Emerging Threats (P.E.T.)
Garner Cevina E | Cevina.Garner@hhs.gov | HHS/OGA Management Analyst
Ghiasuddin Zarah | Zarah.Ghiasuddin@hhs.gov | HHS/OS/OGA Global Health Officer
Gibson Roxanne | Roxanne.Gibson@HHS.gov | OS/OGA Deputy Executive Officer
Giorgi Genessa | Genessa.Giorgi@hhs.gov | HHS/OS/OGA International Health Attache India
Greene Nicky | Nicky.Greene@HHS.gov | HHS/OS/OGA Executive Officer - OGA
Gregory Arianne | Arianne.Gregory@hhs.gov | HHS/OS/OGA
Hamamoto Pamela | Pamela.Hamamoto@hhs.gov | HHS/OS/OGA US Negotiator
Harris Marnita | Marnita.Harris@hhs.gov | HHS/OS/ASFR/OGAPA/DA Procurement Analyst
Hiers Susan G | Susan.Hiers@hhs.gov | HHS/OGA Global Health Officer
Im Jiseon | Jiseon.Im@hhs.gov | OS/OGAOGA Intern
Johnson Kiera | Kiera.Johnson@hhs.gov | OS/OGA Executive Assistant
Jumblatt Linda | Linda.Jumblatt@hhs.gov | OGAPA Technical Analyst
Kelling Kristin | Kristin.Kelling@hhs.gov | OS/OGA Health Attach Brazil
Khan Naila | Naila.Khan@hhs.gov | OGAPA Program Analyst
Kim Lauren | Lauren.Kim@hhs.gov | OS/OGA Global Health Officer
Kim Susan C | Susan.Kim@hhs.gov | HHS/OS/OGA Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary (PDAS)
Kitzerow Yee Man | Yeeman.Kitzerow@hhs.gov | OGAPA/DG/OGSM Senior developer
Klein Mackenzie | Mackenzie.Klein@hhs.gov | HHS/OS/OGA Global Health Officer
Kline Lawrence | Lawrence.Kline@hhs.gov | OS/OGA Special Government Employee (SGE)
Knight Thomas | Thomas.Knight@hhs.gov | HHS/OS/ASFR/OGAPA/DA Procurement Analyst
Koo Han J | Han.Koo@hhs.gov | HHS/OS/OGA Global Health Officer
Korac Sofija | Sofija.Korac@hhs.gov | HHS/OS/OGA International Health Attache Geneva Switzerland
Kramer Debbie | Debbie.Kramer@hhs.gov | OGAPA/DG Executive Advisor
Lamourelle Gabrielle | Gabrielle.Lamourelle@hhs.gov | HHS/OS/OGA Senior Health Advisor
Levine Maya | Maya.Levine@hhs.gov | HHS/OS/OGA Deputy Director Multilateral Affairs
Lewis Teresa | Teresa.Lewis@hhs.gov | OGAPA Acting ADAS Div of Acq
Lim Matthew | Matthew.Lim@hhs.gov | HHS/OS/OGA HHS Health Attach? Mission Geneva
Locus Tiffany | Tiffany.Locus@hhs.gov | HHS/OS/OGA Global Health Officer
Lopez Rivera Abigail | Abi.LopezRivera@hhs.gov | OS/OGA Global Health Officer
Luevanos Adriana C | Adriana.Luevanos@hhs.gov | OS/OGA Public Health Analyst
Mallemudi Srinivas | Srinivas.Mallemudi@hhs.gov | OGAPA Program Analyst
Mamacos Peter | Peter.Mamacos@hhs.gov | HHS/OS/OGA Director Multilateral
Mander Morgan | Morgan.Mander@hhs.gov | HHS/OGA Global Health Officer P.E.T.
Mapatano Dawn | Dawn.Mapatano@hhs.gov | HHS/OS/OGA Global Health Officer
Marinissen Maria Julia | Maria.Marinissen@hhs.gov | HHS/OS/OGA Health Attache - Mexico
Martin Julia | Julia.Martin@hhs.gov | HHS/OS/OGA Senior Health Advisor
Mbagwu-Mahlik Adaugo | Adaugo.Mbagwu-Mahlik@hhs.gov | HHS/OS/OGA Global Health Officer
Mcdermott Patrick | Patrick.Mcdermott2@hhs.gov | HHS/OS/OGA Global Health Officer Detail
McFarland Michael | Michael.Mcfarland@hhs.gov | HHS/OS/OGAPA/DA Supervisory Procurement Analyst
Mciff Colin | Colin.Mciff@hhs.gov | HHS/OS/OGA Deputy Assistant Secretary (DAS)
Mcneley Veneece | Veneece.Mcneley@hhs.gov | OGAPA/DA Procurement Analyst
McRavin DeLano | DeLano.McRavin@hhs.gov | HHS/OGA Budget Analyst
Miller Latoya | Latoya.Miller@hhs.gov | HHS/OS/ASFR/OGAPA/DA Procurement Analyst
Monahan Angela | Angela.Monahan@hhs.gov | HHS/OGA Senior Global Health Officer
Moore Katina | Katina.Moore@hhs.gov | HHS/OS/ASFR/OGAPA/DA Management Analyst
Moudy Robin | Robin.Moudy@hhs.gov | OS/OGA Senior Advisor and Team Lead
Nagalla Krishna Teja | Krishnateja.Nagalla@hhs.gov | OGAPA Business Analyst
Nelson Petrina | Petrina.Nelson@hhs.gov | HHS/OS/ASFR/OGAPA/DA Procurement Analyst
Odegbile Debo | Debo.Odegbile@hhs.gov | OS/OGA Senior Global Health Officer
Olson Leandra | Leandra.Olson@hhs.gov | HHS/OS/OGA Health Science Policy Analyst
Orebamjo Brenda A | Brenda.Orebamjo@hhs.gov | OGAPA/DG Management Analyst
Pace Loyce S | Loyce.Pace@hhs.gov | HHS/OS/OGA Assistant Secretary for Global Affairs
Park Jin | Jin.Park@hhs.gov | OS/OGA Director - PEPFAR
Passafume Ashleigh | Ashleigh.Passafume@hhs.gov | HHS/OS/OGA Global Health Officer
Patel Amitkumar | Amitkumar.Patel@hhs.gov | HHS/OS/OGAPA/DA Business Analysis III
Pavuluri Surendra | Surendra.Pavuluri@hhs.gov | OGAPA Technical Analyst
Pham Thinh | Thinh.Pham@hhs.gov | HHS/OS/OGAPA/DA General Business Specialist
Plotkin Ilya | Ilya.Plotkin@hhs.gov | HHS/OS/OGA Senior Global Health Officer
Ponneganti Ravi | Ravi.Ponneganti@hhs.gov | OGAPA Sr Database Administrator
Psaki Stephanie R | Stephanie.Psaki@hhs.gov | HHS/OS/OGA Senior Advisor Human Rights and Gender Equity
Rachapudi Krishna Veni | KrishnaVeni.Rachapudi@hhs.gov | OGAPA Technical Analyst
Ramirezrose Graciela | Graciela.Ramirezrose@hhs.gov | OS/OGA Administrative Assistant CTR
Rothschild Feride | Feride.Rothschild@hhs.gov | HHS/OS/OGA Special Assistant
Sadove Elizabeth | Elizabeth.Sadove@hhs.gov | HHS/OS/OGA Global Health Officer
Sain Sergio A | Sergio.Sain@hhs.gov | HHS/OS/OGAPA/DA Developer
San Filippo Bruce | Bruce.Sanfilippo@hhs.gov | OS/OGA Special Government Employee (SGE)
Schmeissner Peter | Peter.Schmeissner@hhs.gov | OS/OGA Director Europe/Eurasia
Segura Kevin | Kevin.Segura@hhs.gov | HHS/OS/OGA Special Assistant
Sharma Rishi | Rishi.Sharma@hhs.gov | OGAPA/DG/OGSM Contractor
Shurdhi Iris | Iris.Shurdhi@hhs.gov | HHS/OGA Senior Global Health Officer
Snyder Anne | Anne.Snyder@hhs.gov | HHS/OGA International Health Analyst
Sorenson Noila | Noila.Sorenson@hhs.gov | OS/OGA Senior Policy Advisor Europe / Eurasia and G7 G20
Stith April R | April.Stith@hhs.gov | HHS/OS/OGA Management Analyst
Stubbs Taryn | Taryn.Stubbs@hhs.gov | HHS/OGA Travel Specialist
Sullivan Lisa M | Lisa.Sullivan@hhs.gov | HHS/OS/OGA Budget Analyst PEPFAR
Susberry Nicole | Nicole.Susberry@hhs.gov | OS/OGA Public Health Analyst
Taylor Christina | Christina.Taylor@hhs.gov | HHS/OS/OGA Global Health Officer GHO
Thomas Gloria D. | Gloria.Thomas@hhs.gov | HHS/OS/OGA Executive Assistant
Thomas Katie | Katie.Thomas@hhs.gov | OS/OGA Thomas
Thompson Ariana | Ariana.Thompson@hhs.gov | OGAPA/DG Administrative Officer
Tilahun Habtamu | Habtamu.Tilahun@hhs.gov | HHS/OS/OGAPA/DA Systems Administrator
Tipparaju Prasanthi | Prasanthi.Tipparaju@hhs.gov | HHS/OS/OGAPA/DA Management and Program Analyst
Van Ness Peter | Peter.Vanness@hhs.gov | HHS/OS/OGAPA/DA Program Manager
Wade Paula E | Paula.Wade@hhs.gov | HHS/OS/OGAPA/DA Lead IT Manager
Weinberger Collin | Collin.Weinberger@hhs.gov | HHS/OS/OGA Senior Advisor and Team Lead
Williams Alexis | Alexis.Williams@hhs.gov | OGAPA/DA Procurement Analyst
Williams Desmond | Desmond.Williams@hhs.gov | HHS/OS/OGA Health Attache Kenya
Williams Rochelle B | Rochelle.Williams@hhs.gov |OGAPA Program Analyst
Willis Heber | Heber.Willis@hhs.gov | HHS/OS/OGA Information Manager
Yu Anne | Anne.Yu@hhs.gov | HHS/OS/OGA Deputy Director Office of Pandemics and Emerging Threats
Zalalem Ayala | Ayala.Zalalem@hhs.gov | HHS/OS/OGA CTR
StopTheWHO.com
RejectTheAmendments.com
StopTheTreaty.org
ExitTheWHO.org
ScrewTheWHO.com
ThePeoplesDeclaration.com
by James Roguski
The old system is crumbling, and we must build its replacement quickly.
If you are fed up with the government, hospital, medical, pharmaceutical, media, industrial complex and would like to help build a holistic alternative to the WHO, then feel free to contact me directly anytime.
JamesRoguski.substack.com/about
JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive
310-619-3055
All content is free to all readers.
All support is deeply appreciated.
James Roguski’s newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Public Comments Now Being Accepted
German Gov’t Admits There Was No Pandemic
https://rumble.com/v4n41a6-german-govt-admits-there-was-no-pandemic.html?mref=mray7&mrefc=2
=================
Austria's Alarming Press Conference: Deaths in 17.5% of 50,000 Documented Vaccine Injury Cases (so far...)
https://www.aussie17.com/p/austrias-alarming-press-conference?r=q32pq
=================
WHO never Discovered SARS-COV-2 Artificial Origin but Promotes VIPs Calling for New Deal on Future Pandemics
https://www.gospanews.net/en/2024/03/28/who-never-discovered-sars-cov-2-artificial-origin-but-promotes-vips-calling-for-new-deal-on-future-pandemics/
==============
‘COVID Was A Lie, An Illusion Created by Government to Take Complete Control’ & ‘The Penny Is Dropping Everywhere!’
https://expose-news.com/2024/04/02/covid-was-a-lie-an-illusion-created-by-government-to-take-complete-control-the-penny-is-dropping-everywhere/
==============
We, the People are waking up and will make those RESPONSIBLE for CRIME against HUMANITY ACCOUNTABLE !!
EQUITY is Orwellian doublespeak for equal ENSLAVEMENT of us proles under the technocratic parasitical malevolent rule by control freak, power-mad psychos. The word EQUITY makes my blood boil whenever I hear it now that I understand its true meaning.
A vast majority of so-called leaders and Public 'Serpents' around the world have been bribed, blackmailed/coerced into serving the interests of their technocratic New World Ordure parasite masters and not We the People.
The world needs a lot more rejections of the WHO's nefarious schemes.
So much admiration for James Roguski, may 2024 see the fruition of his indefatigable efforts and the defeat and dismantling (jailing?) of these noxious power-mad money-grubbers!
Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
'The WHO is a criminal organization that must be disbanded and prosecuted along with its individual members and member organizations to the full extent of the law.
There can be no negotiating with it or explaining to it beyond what is necessary to remove any records, assets, power, or immunities it has, and to pursue such criminal charges.'
Thanks to James Roguski for constantly reminding us about the insidious wickedness threatening us all, embodied in DEMENTED DOCUMENTS DEPLOYED by crooks and liars!
Reiterating for newcomers and for emphasis.
Apoplectic livid rage hardly describes the intensity of emotions I have had and am having over what these malignant parasites are perpetrating!
I DO NOT COMPLY! NEVER HAVE, NEVER WILL!
Too many 'sheeple' are brainwashed to blindly obey authority figures on the media or in daily life in corrupt system ruled by control freak psychopaths who use propaganda lies to enslave their subjects and they are dumbed down to be obedient by 'education' institutions. Fortunately I was raised to question everything. This transcends party lines. We need a system that punishes psychopaths and rewards compassion and sharing, we need a system that actually follows The Constitution in reality.
There is no noxious crime that the evildoers desiring to lord it over us won't commit to maintain their stranglehold on power. A groundswell critical mass resistance to their murderous enslavement plans is needed urgently!
May the WHO and all its affiliate parasite scum be made to vanish from the face of the earth!
SCREW THE WHO AND THE HORSE THEY RODE IN ON! They can stick their damned treaties, slave passports and IHR where the sun don't shine and if you follow the 'Early Treatment Protocols' and get plenty of regular exercise, which I do, you will never get sick!
We the People are facing HORRIFYING TECHNOCRATIC PSYCHOPATHY TO DESTROY HUMANITY AND ALL NATURAL LIFE!
Kudos also to Interest of Justice's heroic efforts and success in the struggle. We the People must always be aware of the existential threats lurking behind this fight!
All manner of lies and propaganda spew forth from the upper echelons in governments worldwide who are completely intertwined with the global criminal ruling class that wants to commit the worst atrocities imaginable and suffer no consequences. And their corruption slithers down the chain of command creating petty tyrants everywhere.
Supporting this excellent post with a statement and useful links. RejectDigitalEnslavement.com
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back!
We must never lose sight of the larger picture of the vile malignance we are fighting against.
CLIMATE CHANGE IS AN EVEN WORSE FRAUD THAN THE PLANSCAMDEMIC! SO-CALLED GREEN TECH IS A GIGANTIC SCAM! MINING AND MANUFACTURING 'GREEN' PRODUCTS NEEDS COAL, GAS AND OIL AND MINING RARE MINERALS IS MORE ENVIRONMENTALLY TOXIC AND DESTRUCTIVE THAN LEGACY PRODUCTS. SCREW YOUR DAMNED AGENDA! climateviewer.com
Migrant/Entrant Invasion/Infrastructure Attacks - all part of the destructive plot to achieve total slavery!
There is an insidious global ruling class plot to enslave all life on earth behind all the madness and suffering inflicted on We the People.
How to fight back against this TOTAL SLAVERY!
RESIST! DO NOT COMPLY! DITCH THE DAMNED 'SMART' PHONES AND THE DAMNED QR CODES AND GO BACK TO LANDLINES OR FLIP PHONES AND USE CASH AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE! INSIST ON CASH! CBDC IS TOTAL SLAVERY!
Other than getting rid of nuclear weapons which I support 100% the rest of the anti-nuclear peace movement and CLIMATE CRISIS propaganda is parroting UN utter GARBAGE, a complete surrender to the ENSLAVEMENT AGENDA by the diabolical despots of Davos - ruling class criminals who lust for total power and control and all of whom should be tried and jailed for life and their malign organizations dismantled: the UN, the WEF, the IMF, the WHO, the BIS, NATO, Blackrock, Vanguard, The Rockefellers, the Rothschilds, The Bilderbergers, the CFR et al.
There is an evil predator globalist technocratic elite agenda of eugenics/depopulation/genocide using bioweapon poison jabs, war, geoengineering, EMF radiation, starvation and economic collapse - THE GREAT RESET/AGENDA 2030/4TH INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION to get rid of billions of 'useless eaters' and to use nano tech to turn the survivors into ROBOTIZED COMPLIANT SLAVES! WAKE UP AND RESIST! DO NOT COMPLY! These are psychopath megalomaniacs who want to play god by turning all life into digitized metaverse mechanistic synthetic biology to be manipulated by their AI algorithms. A more demonic sickening idea is nearly impossible to imagine!
APPALLED AND HORRIFIED AT INSANE TYRANNICAL PROTOCOLS THAT HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH HEALTH AND EVERYTHING TO DO WITH TOTALITARIAN CONTROL! REVERSE THIS NOW!
MAKE THE WORLD AND AMERICA 2019 (comparatively speaking), AND FREE AGAIN!
NO, I AM NOT AFRAID OF THE MORONIC SCARIANT SHMARIANT MONKEYSHINES! WAKE UP ALREADY!
TOTALLY CONDEMN BIDEN AND ALL OTHER POLS WHO HAVE NO POWER TO LAWLESSLY ACT LIKE AN EMPEROR OR DICTATOR AND DECREE JAB CROW 'SHOW ME YOUR PAPERS' FASCIST SEGREGATION/DISCRIMINATION/APARTHEID VIOLATIONS OF THE CONSTITUTION, THE NUREMBERG CODES AND EVERY CIVIL RIGHT IMAGINABLE.
NO GREEN NEW DEALS OR BUILD BACK BETTER FROM THE CRIMINAL TECHNOCRAT TYRANTS KLAUS SCHWAB AND HIS CRONIES FROM THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM.
STOP THE TERRIBLE TYRANNY OF THE TECHNOCRATS GLOBAL AGENDA OF TOTAL SURVEILLANCE AND CONTROL USING THE VIRUS AS EXCUSE AND PROPAGANDA TOOL!
NO MUZZLING STIFLING MASK MANDATES! NO FORCED VACCINES! END TORTUROUS DEVASTATING LOCK DOWNS NOW! I WANT MY LIFE BACK.
https://virustruth.net
https://wrenchinthegears.com
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com
https://pandemicfacts.info
https://wearehumanwearefree.org/7-days-campaign/
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/covid-19-roadmap-12-step-plan-to-create-a-totalitarian-new-world-order-were-on-number-8-headed-towards-number-9/
https://questioningcovid.com
https://www.corbettreport.com/interview-1581-james-corbett-breaks-down-the-great-reset/
http://www.stopcp.com/GlobalResetPSYOP/GlobalResetPSYOPMindMap.html
https://everydayconcerned.net/2020/09/04/breaking-major-investigative-report-by-association-of-french-reserve-army-officers-finds-covid-19-pandemic-to-have-a-hidden-agenda-for-global-totalitarianism-nanotech-chipping-of-all-5g-irradia/
Pam Popper: https://makeamericansfreeagain.com
Del Bigtree: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/highwire
https://www.technocracy.news
Naomi Wolf: https://dailyclout.io
www.nojabforme.info
https://www.globalresearch.ca/we-must-awaken-from-corona-coma-reject-great-reset-robotic-technocracy-assert-common-humanity/5745213