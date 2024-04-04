Share

Regardless of where you may live, EVERYONE is encouraged to submit a public comment to the Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Global Affairs regarding the proposed "Pandemic Treaty" and the amendments to the IHR.

Yes, people from every country around the world may participate.

Please watch the video below:

https://rumble.com/v4muz9b-quarantine-with-james-roguski.html

PLEASE NOTE: Scroll down to the bottom of this article for a sample/template email and additional contact information for the people who work at the Office of Global Affairs.

Share your opinion with all of them.

To send your RSVP to the Office of Global Affairs via email, follow the instructions here A.S.A.P.

The deadline to email your RSVP to request an opportunity to speak directly to the Office of Global Affairs is Friday, April 5, 2024.

The listening session will be held Thursday, April 11, 2024, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

The deadline to send in written comments is April 17, 2024. (See the sample/template email below)

HOWEVER, before you submit your RSVP and/or your written comments, please review the most up-to-date information regarding the proposed amendments to the International Heath Regulations and the proposed “Pandemic Treaty” so that your statements are as accurate as possible.

I humbly ask you to click on the links below to watch the 6 videos so that you truly comprehend what the WHO negotiations are really all about. Contact me directly at 310-619-3055 if you have any questions.

CLICK HERE to read the latest version of the amendments to the International Health Regulations

CLICK HERE to read the latest version of the “Pandemic Treaty.”

CLICK HERE to clarify some of the misinformation that most people believe.

PLEASE SHARE THIS ARTICLE FAR AND WIDE

SAMPLE EMAIL:

Copy the sample email below and feel free to edit it to reflect your personal opinion. Scroll down for a list of email addresses.

REGARDING THE HHS/OGA PUBLIC COMMENT PROCESS:

It is absolutely unacceptable that “We the People” are being bamboozled into a public comment session and are being instructed to comment on documents that are obviously out-of-date.

The OGA listening sessions are purportedly to discuss the “outcome products” of the WGIHR and INB that are to be submitted to the seventy-seventh World Health Assembly in May.

The “outcome products” are being kept secret and only out-of-date documents have been made available

How can we discuss the “outcome products” of the WGIHR and the INB if the negotiations are still ongoing and we are unable to see the latest documents?

This is absolutely unacceptable!

REGARDING THE NEGOTIATORS:

I DEMAND that everyone participating in these negotiations provide the delegation of authority letter that they received from the Secretary of State as required by 11 FAM 724:

I DEMAND to see the report from the Office of Management and Budget detailing the estimated cost of each of the two agreements being negotiated as required by 11 FAM 724.3(d)

https://fam.state.gov/FAM/11FAM/11FAM0720.html

REGARDING THE IHR AMENDMENTS:

I DEMAND that the United States delegation DEMAND that WHO’S legal counsel Derek Walton provide evidence that a proper vote was conducted on May 28, 2024 as claimed in the document that he certified to be true.

https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA75/A75_R12-en.pdf

https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/follow-the-damn-rules

I DEMAND that the United States delegation to the Working Group for amendments to the International Health Regulations (WGIHR) stand up in support of the rule of law and DEMAND AN IMMEDIATE END TO THESE NEGOTIATIONS.

I DEMAND that the United States delegation DEMAND that the 4 month advance notice requirement in Article 55 be honored and also DEMAND that no amendments to the IHR be considered at the 77th World Health Assembly.

I DEMAND that the United States delegation protect the rights of American citizens travelling abroad.

I DEMAND that the United States delegation DEMAND that Articles 24 and 27 NOT be amended in any way. IT IS NOT ACCEPTABLE to even consider adding additional language enabling the quarantine of people (Article 24) or conveyances (Article 27).

I DEMAND that the United States delegation point out that Article 31 of the International Health Regulations (2005) is a clear violation of the Nuremberg Codes and DEMAND that it be removed from the IHR.

Article 31 Health measures relating to entry of travellers

1. Invasive medical examination, vaccination or other prophylaxis shall not be required as a condition of entry of any traveller to the territory of a State Party, except that, subject to Articles 32, 42 and 45, these Regulations do not preclude States Parties from requiring medical examination, vaccination or other prophylaxis or proof of vaccination or other prophylaxis:

(a) when necessary to determine whether a public health risk exists; (b) as a condition of entry for any travellers seeking temporary or permanent residence; (c) as a condition of entry for any travellers pursuant to Article 43 or Annexes 6 and 7; or (d) which may be carried out pursuant to Article 23.

2. If a traveller for whom a State Party may require a medical examination, vaccination or other prophylaxis under paragraph 1 of this Article fails to consent to any such measure, or refuses to provide the information or the documents referred to in paragraph 1(a) of Article 23, the State Party concerned may, subject to Articles 32, 42 and 45, deny entry to that traveller. If there is evidence of an imminent public health risk, the State Party may, in accordance with its national law and to the extent necessary to control such a risk, compel the traveller to undergo or advise the traveller, pursuant to paragraph 3 of Article 23, to undergo:

(a) the least invasive and intrusive medical examination that would achieve the public health objective;

(b) vaccination or other prophylaxis; or

(c) additional established health measures that prevent or control the spread of disease, including isolation, quarantine or placing the traveller under public health observation.

REGARDING THE PANDEMIC AGREEMENT:

I DEMAND that the United States delegation reject the proposed “Pandemic Agreement” and do everything in its power to encourage all other nations to also reject the proposed “Pandemic Agreement” in its entirety.

Searching for “pathogens with pandemic profiteering potential” to be brought into a WHO Coordinated Laboratory Network and Pathogen Access and Benefits Sharing System is blatantly similar to the proliferation of biological weapons and must be prevented at all costs.

Shortening the time for regulators to authorize products for permanent or emergency use while setting up and running a multi-billion dollar Global Distribution and Logistics Network is obviously a facade that would enable the Conference of the Parties to operate the new OPEC: An Organization of Pandemic Emergency Corporations that would waste tens of billions of dollars in order to increase the profits of the Pharmaceutical Hospital Emergency Industrial Complex under the guise of “equity” and prevention.

This is obviously NOT the best way to prevent the next pandemic.

This IS a blatant attempt to profit from endless early action alerts, Public Health Emergencies of International Concern and Pandemic Emergencies.

I DEMAND that the proposed “Pandemic Treaty” be rejected and the INB negotiations be terminated IMMEDIATELY.

I published the above article over one month ago. Click on the article above for complete details on how to submit your RSVP and your written public comment.

Follow the instructions above first, and then return here to send additional emails to all of the people listed below.

Federal Register Notice of Listening Session:

https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2024/02/28/2024-04080/stakeholder-listening-session-on-public-health-emergencies-preparedness-and-response-negotiations

The contact information for the people listed below was obtained from public websites, including https://directory.psc.gov/employee.htm

Ms. Kimberly Boland: 202-260-0442

Mr. Steven Constantinou: 202-260-6339

Ms. Mackenzie Klein: 202-205-8303

Mr. Colin McIff: 202-205-8943

Send emails to all of the HHS employees below:

The emails listed above can be copied and pasted into the BCC section of your email account. I suggest dividing it into two emails.

The list below is to verify that these emails are available in the public domain.

