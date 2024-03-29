Share

We are in the middle of an information war.

We need to be using precise and accurate information in this ongoing battle.

We have less than two months to flatten the WHO .

After more than two years of reporting on the activities of the World Health Organization, I have identified what I believe to be a very, very big problem:

Far too many people are being distracted by a number of “red herrings” that are based on inaccurate and out-of-date information.

What is a “Red Herring”?

“A detail or remark inserted into a discussion, either intentionally or unintentionally, that sidetracks the discussion.” https://www.mentalfloss.com/article/562812/where-did-phrase-red-herring-originate

After watching the above 5 videos, you should realize the following:

The WHO negotiations are NOT an attack on national sovereignty.

The WHO negotiations are NOT about mandates or lockdowns.

The WHO negotiations are NOT about attempting to seize control of the doctor-patient relationship.

The WHO negotiations are NOT a plot that has been planned and is controlled by the Chinese Communist Party

The WHO negotiations will NOT be countered by standing up for states’ rights, or by state nullification.

Have you contemplated the possibility that the ongoing negotiations being conducted by the World Health Organization are NOT about what you think they are about?

Have you read the most recent documents?

Or have you only listened to what others have said about the documents (hearsay evidence)?

Have you been driven by fear, or by facts?

Have you fallen for the psy-op?

Have you fallen for the decoys?

Are you able to adapt to new information, or do you suffer from confirmation bias and cognitive dissonance?

Hearsay Evidence

Evidence based not on a witness's personal knowledge but on another's statement. https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/hearsay%20evidence

Confirmation Bias

People’s tendency to process information by looking for, or interpreting, information that is consistent with their existing beliefs. https://www.britannica.com/science/confirmation-bias

Cognitive Dissonance

The mental conflict that occurs when beliefs or assumptions are contradicted by new information. The unease or tension that the conflict arouses in people is relieved by one of several defensive maneuvers: they reject, explain away, or avoid the new information; persuade themselves that no conflict really exists. https://www.britannica.com/science/cognitive-dissonance

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the World Health Organization recently made the following statement:

At the World Health Assembly, which starts in just nine weeks’ time, WHO Member States are scheduled to consider a new, legally-binding agreement on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response. However, there are currently two major obstacles to meeting that deadline of approving the pandemic agreement. The first is a group of issues on which countries have not yet reached consensus. They’re making progress, but there are still areas of difference that need further negotiation. None of them are insurmountable. If countries listen to each other’s concerns, I am confident they can find common ground and a common approach. The second major barrier is the litany of lies and conspiracy theories about the agreement: That it’s a power grab by WHO that will cede national sovereignty to WHO and give it the power to impose lockdowns or vaccine mandates on countries. Unfortunately, some of these lies have been spread even by members of parliament, and in some cases by heads of government. Let me be clear: these claims are utterly, completely, categorically false. This agreement is being written by countries, for countries, and will be implemented by countries, in accordance with their own national laws. The pandemic agreement will not give WHO any power to dictate policy to any country. In fact, it says exactly the opposite. Let me read to you Article 24, paragraph 3 of the negotiating text of the pandemic agreement: “Nothing in the WHO Pandemic Agreement shall be interpreted as providing the WHO Secretariat, including the WHO Director-General, any authority to direct, order, alter or otherwise prescribe the domestic laws or policies of any Party, or to mandate or otherwise impose any requirements that Parties take specific actions, such as ban or accept travellers, impose vaccination mandates or therapeutic or diagnostic measures, or implement lockdowns.” -Tedros Ghebreyesus

Think!

WHAT IF?

WHAT IF… these negotiations are different than you may currently believe?

WHAT IF… you are aiming at the wrong target?

WHAT IF… Tedros Ghebreyesus is technically correct? Have you read Article 24.3 of the proposed “Pandemic Treaty?”

WHAT IF… your local tyrants did NOT need any amendments to the International Health Regulations or a new “Pandemic Treaty” in order to abuse your rights and freedoms over the past 4+ years?

WHAT IF… the current version of the proposed amendments are DRAMATICALLY different than the versions that were originally submitted over a year ago?

WHAT IF… it is NOT prudent to be referring to the old versions of the proposed amendments after more than one year of secret negotiations?

WHAT IF… the negotiators actually followed the advice that the experts gave when the International Health Regulations Review Committee submitted their “Final Report” regarding the proposed amendments back on February 6, 2023?

WHAT IF… it makes more sense to read and refer to the updated/leaked version of the negotiating text of the amendments to the IHR that is available HERE?

WHAT IF… the proposed “Pandemic Agreement” is NOT an attack on national sovereignty? What if, in fact, it is an expression of national sovereignty, but sovereignty is defined in the document to mean something different than you think it means?

WHAT IF… “national sovereignty” and “legally binding” international agreements don’t work the way you think they work? CLICK HERE to learn more.

WHAT IF… the WHO negotiations are NOT about your relationship with your doctor? What if your medical doctor is already a well-trained marketing representative for the Pharmaceutical Hospital Emergency Industrial Complex?

WHAT IF… the “Pandemic Treaty” is NOT in violation of the United States Constitution? What if it is actually a trade agreement that falls within the enumerated authorities of the federal government of the United States that are found in Article 1, Section 8, Clause 3 of the Constitution? (The Commerce Clause)

WHAT IF… you were to actually read the latest official version of the treaty? HERE

WHAT IF… the WHO is NOT controlled by the Chinese Communist Party, or by any other single government, group or person?

WHAT IF… an organization that is even more evil is influencing these negotiations?

WHAT IF… your dignity, human rights and fundamental freedoms are being threatened by local officials, not the WHO?

WHAT IF… the WHO negotiations are NOT about mandates, lockdowns, or forced injections?

WHAT IF… the WHO negotiations are NOT about giving the WHO legally binding authority over your nation’s health care?

WHAT IF… the vast majority of states have no state constitutional authority over health care, and the authority actually rests with the people?

WHAT IF… the vast majority of state constitutions do NOT mention health at all?

WHAT IF… insisting that the 10th amendment gives your state the right to control health care is actually enabling state tyrants and accepting their violations of your personal rights and freedoms?

WHAT IF… the idea of state nullification of federal government overreach does not apply to the Commerce Clause (Article 1, Section 8, Clause 3).

WHAT IF… the WHO cannot force nations to do anything and they won’t need to if it is self-interest that will govern nations’ adherence to the agreement?

WHAT IF… many nations want these agreements simply because they want a “piece of the action”?

WHAT IF… the real issues are hidden in plain sight, but only if you actually read the most up-to-date documents in order to get the facts, so that you can accurately comprehend what is really happening and adjust your position accordingly?

WHAT IF… THIS is what the WHO negotiations should be about, but the WHO negotiations are really just a RED HERRING that is designed to distract everyone from the truth?

“Remember, all I’m offering is the truth. Nothing more.”

For complete details, PLEASE read the article below:

