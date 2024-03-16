UPDATED: MARCH 27, 2024

Scroll down for detailed evidence and short video clips regarding the proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations and the proposed “Pandemic Treaty.”

For a complete and up-to-date overview of the negotiations being conducted by the World Health Organization, please watch the videos below:

COMPLETE OVERVIEW…If you want to know what is really going on with the WHO negotiations, please watch the video below…

https://rumble.com/v4lgjzi-reupload-pandemic-treaty-james-roguski-tpc-1444.html

Watch the video below…

(Interview begins at 3 minutes)

https://rumble.com/v4kyk6f-artk253-sherry-b-and-james-roguski-urgent-2-months-to-flatten-the-w.h.o.-or.html

https://rumble.com/v4jugfh-two-weeks-to-flatten-the-who-with-james-roguski-noor-bin-ladin-calls...-s02.html

I have tried to make this as simple as possible. All that I am asking you to do is to share this article with everyone you possibly can.

Contact me (James Roguski) directly at 310-619-3055 if you have any questions.

The 77th World Health Assembly is scheduled for May 27 to June 1, 2024.

The most important action you can take is to review the information below so that you are aware of what is really going on in these negotiations.

GET YOUR FACTS CORRECT.

PLEASE SHARE ACCURATE INFORMATION.

Review the information below and share this article with everyone you possibly can so that everyone can become more aware of what is really going on.

The proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations

Watch this video about the amendments:

https://rumble.com/v4i968r-reject-the-amendments.html

Click on the image below to download it to your computer, phone or tablet. Share it far and wide.

Download the PDF, print it out and share it far and wide.

Top 10 Amendments 124KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Read this document:

Download and read the PDF:

Updated Amendments To The International Health Regulations 4.34MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The “Pandemic Treaty”

Watch this video about the “Pandemic Treaty.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kOU6u4j-fKI

The short version of the above video is below.

https://rumble.com/v4j05h3-a-reading-of-the-who-pandemic-treaty.html

What kind of business model is this?

https://rumble.com/v4lpchu-what-kind-of-business-model-is-this.html

Click on the image below to download it to your computer, phone or tablet. Share it far and wide.

Download the PDF, print it out and share it far and wide.

Top 10 Treaty 140KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Read this document:

The Truth About The Who Pandemic Treaty Slide Presentation 1.54MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Please be accurate in your claims about the “Pandemic Treaty.”

Below are two screenshots from the latest version of the official document:

NOTE: Article 24, Section 3 (page 25) below:

Official version:

https://apps.who.int/gb/inb/pdf_files/inb9/A_inb9_3-en.pdf

If you want to do more, I provide an enormous RESOURCE CENTER for everyone in the world to use:

Download the take-one poster below, print it out and post it wherever you possibly can.

Exit The Who Take One Poster 638KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

by James Roguski

The old system is crumbling, and we must build its replacement quickly.

If you are fed up with the government, hospital, medical, pharmaceutical, media, industrial complex and would like to help build a holistic alternative to the WHO, then feel free to contact me directly anytime.

