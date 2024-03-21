Share

Leave a comment

If you agree with the statements below, please express your agreement in the comment section and then do everything in your power to share this with other people around the world.

This is meant to help you to identify your allies so that we can work together with like-minded people in order to improve our world.

Share this information with others and simply ask them to let you know if they agree or disagree with the statements below:

I Hold These Truths To Be Self Evident 177KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

TEXT VERSION

Please feel free to translate this into other languages and use this information in any manner you wish.

I hold these truths to be self evident:

1. Crimes against humanity have been, and continue to be, committed by people in positions of power across every sector of our society. Each and every one of us has a moral obligation to do everything possible to stop these horrors.

2. Our codes and regulations have been corrupted over decades to the point where criminal activity that is morally, ethically and spiritually wrong now appears to be “legal.”

3. “Health” agencies worldwide (WHO, NIH, FDA, CDC, EMA, UKHSA, MHRA, TGA, etc.) have been captured and are largely controlled by the Pharmaceutical Hospital Emergency Industrial Complex.

4. The mainstream news media receives enormous amounts of advertising revenue from pharmaceutical companies, to the point where their reporting of the “news” has clearly become marketing propaganda in support of their advertisers.

5. Politicians receive campaign donations and both they and government bureaucrats are often offered positions of power in the corporate world as a reward for their support while in office.

6. Denigration of the truth by referring to it as mis-, dis- or mal-information and the censorship of those who are merely seeking to expose the truth or express their opinion is a clear violation of our unalienable rights.

7. The “virus” that has been named SARS-CoV-2 has never been properly isolated and it has not been shown to be the sole cause of the disease known as COVID-19.

8. The use of the RT-PCR process to “diagnose” COVID-19 “cases” is an act of fraud.

9. Epidemics, pandemics and states of emergency must not be predicated on manipulated tests that are said to determine “asymptomatic cases.”

10. The declaration of a “state of emergency” does not give anyone the authority to trample upon the unalienable rights of men, women and children.

11. The concept of “two weeks to flatten the curve” was a lie that clearly failed.

12. Lockdowns, curfews, travel restrictions, social distancing, isolation and mask mandates obviously failed and are not reliable methods to reduce the spread of disease.

13. The use of ventilators and the drugs that are associated with their use did not save lives, in fact, it shortened lives.

14. Masks do not stop the spread of respiratory pathogens and, in fact, they can and do aggravate respiratory diseases.

15. The refusal to allow individual doctors to recommend early treatment with essential medicines, nutritional supplements and herbal remedies was a criminal act that caused enormous harm.

16. Incentivizing the diagnosis of COVID-19 with financial bonus payments was an enormous mistake that encouraged poor treatment and corruption.

17. The genetic sequence that was used in the COVID-19 “vaccines” was created in a computer, not by nature.

18. The COVID-19 “vaccines” fit the legal description of a man-made biological weapon that is not found in nature. Those who created, promoted and administered these biological weapons must be held accountable for their crimes against humanity.

19. Many people have been harmed, permanently disabled and killed by the COVID-19 “vaccines.” They have suffered damage to their immune, cardiovascular, nervous, liver, kidney and other systems due to the COVID-19 injections. These injuries are real, not rare.

20. The COVID-19 vaccines were rushed into use based on fraudulent clinical trials. They are not safe. They are not effective. They are not “vaccines”. They are biological weapons. Their use must be stopped IMMEDIATELY.

21. Remdesivir has caused more harm than good and must be removed from the marketplace IMMEDIATELY.

22. Many people have died, but their deaths have been wrongly attributed to COVID-19.

23. The scientific method requires open discussion and debate and invites challenges to accepted beliefs. The concept of “trusting the science” is actually a violation of the scientific method.

24. The concept of “public health” is deeply flawed. The health of any group is the sum total of the health of the people that make up that group. The unalienable rights of every man, woman and child must always be respected.

25. Everyone has the unalienable right to make their own individual health-related decisions.

If you agree with the statements above, please express your agreement in the comment section and then do everything in your power to share this with other people around the world.

If you disagree with any of the above statements, or if you have another truth that you believe I should add to the list, please express your opinion in the comment section of this article.

Leave a comment

by James Roguski

The old system is crumbling, and we must build its replacement quickly.

If you are fed up with the government, hospital, medical, pharmaceutical, media, industrial complex and would like to help build a holistic alternative to the WHO, then feel free to contact me directly anytime.

JamesRoguski.com

JamesRoguski.substack.com/about

JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive

310-619-3055

All content is free to all readers.

All support is deeply appreciated.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE

Share

Leave a comment