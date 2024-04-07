Share

Ambassador Pamela Hamamoto heads the delegation that is responsible for representing the United States in the negotiations of the proposed "Pandemic Treaty."

Please realize that over one year ago, Ambassador Pamela Hamamoto joined forces with the delegate from China to prevent the general public from knowing which proposals were made by which nations.

PLEASE READ THIS LETTER FROM ONE YEAR AGO:

https://www.keionline.org/wp-content/uploads/Letter-to-Secretary-Becerra-and-Secretary-Blinken-on-the-US-stance-on-the-transparency-of-country-positions-at-the-WHO-pandemic-treaty.pdf

I have revealed the most up-to-date versions of the documents HERE (Pandemic Treaty) and HERE (IHR amendments) .

These documents do reveal what Ambassador Hamamoto and the WHO have been trying to hide for over one year - the individual positions of each of the many nations.

You can scroll down and read a selection of the proposed changes that Ambassador Hamamoto has submitted to the latest version of the Pandemic Treaty.

NOW IS THE FIRST TIME THAT EVERYONE ON EARTH CAN SEE WHAT THEIR DELEGATES HAVE ACTUALLY SUBMITTED AS INPUT IN THE NEGOTIATING PROCESS!!

I encourage you to send an email to Ambassador Pamela Hamamoto to express your opinions regarding the proposed “Pandemic Treaty.

Pamela.Hamamoto@hhs.gov

Watch the video below to learn what the "pandemic Treaty" is really all about:

In a very ironic twist, the United States delegation is actually doing a very good job of supporting the Pharmaceutical Hospital Emergency Industrial Complex’s desire for profits and secrecy in opposition to the demands from low-income countries who believe that health is more important than wealth.

The doubly ironic nature of this conflict of interest is that the United States’s support of Big Pharma may inadvertently result in destroying any chance for an agreement on the proposed “Pandemic Treaty.”

Is it possible that two wrongs may make things right?

The triply ironic nature of this insanity is that everyone’s focus on these negotiations is actually an enormous red herring that is distracting everyone’s attention away from what is not being negotiated, but should be. CLICK HERE, HERE, HERE and HERE to learn what we really should be talking about instead.

Click on the link below to read the article that I published over one year ago…

It is highly likely that the proposed “Pandemic Treaty” is completely different than what you have been led to believe.

The WHO negotiations are NOT an attack on national sovereignty.

The WHO negotiations are NOT about mandates or lockdowns.

The WHO negotiations are NOT about attempting to seize control of the doctor-patient relationship.

The WHO negotiations are NOT a plot that has been planned and is controlled by the Chinese Communist Party

The WHO negotiations will NOT be countered by standing up for states’ rights, or by state nullification.

Article 24. Secretariat

3. Nothing in the WHO Pandemic Agreement shall be interpreted as providing the WHO Secretariat, including the WHO Director-General, any authority to direct, order, alter or otherwise prescribe the domestic laws or policies of any Party, or to mandate or otherwise impose any requirements that Parties take specific actions, such as ban or accept travellers, impose vaccination mandates or therapeutic or diagnostic measures, or implement lockdowns.

I recently published an article to address the misinformation that has been spread regarding these negotiations. CLICK HERE to learn more.

Below is a collection of changes that were proposed by the delegation from the United States.

“USA” signifies that the United States has requested that the bracketed text be added. “DEL USA” signifies that the United States has requested that the bracketed text be deleted.

The commentary in bold italics below each proposed change are my opinions

Article 4. Pandemic prevention and surveillance

3. Each Party commits to progressively strengthen pandemic prevention and coordinated multisectoral surveillance, taking into account its national capacities, including through: (a) coordinated multisectoral surveillance [in line with the One Health Approach (USA)]: (i) detect and conduct risk assessments of emerging or re-emerging pathogens, including pathogens in animal populations that may present significant risks of zoonotic spill-over, in accordance with the International Health Regulations (2005); and (ii) share the outputs of relevant surveillance and risk assessments within their territories with WHO and other relevant agencies;

The United States wants to adopt policies in line with the One Health approach. The people of America do not want this.

Article 5. One Health approach to pandemic prevention, preparedness and response

1. The Parties commit to promote a One Health approach for pandemic prevention, preparedness and response that is coherent, comprehensive, integrated, coordinated and collaborative among relevant [organizations, actors and sectors [in collaboration with WHO, WOAH, FAO, and UNEP, collectively known as the quadripartite, and other relevant organizations (USA)]

Let’s get all the international organizations involved in this globalist effort.

3. The Parties shall contribute to the further development [and (DEL USA)] [, (USA)] updating [adoption and implementation (USA)] of international standards and guidelines to detect, reduce risks of, monitor and manage zoonotic spill-over and spill-back, in collaboration with WHO[, WOAH, FAO and UNEP, collectively known as the quadripartite (USA)] and relevant intergovernmental organizations.

Let’s make doubly sure that we get all the international organizations involved in this globalist effort.

4. The Parties shall develop and implement or strengthen, as appropriate, bilateral, subregional, regional and other multilateral mechanisms to enhance financial and technical support, assistance and cooperation, in particular in respect of developing countries, [with an emphasis on least developed countries (USA)] in relation to promoting and taking measures [towards (DEL USA)] [in line with the One Health approach (USA)].

Because we want access to their pathogens with pandemic profiteering potential.

Article 6. Preparedness, health system resilience and recovery

2. Each Party commits, in accordance with applicable laws and regulations, to strengthen and reinforce health system functions, including by adopting and/or developing policies, plans, strategies and measures, as appropriate, [in line with the One Health approach (USA)], for:

The United States really wants to adopt policies in line with the One Health approach. Ask 330 million Americans if they think that this will help prevent the next pandemic and let me know how many people you can find who support this.

Article 7. Health and care workforce

[3. The Parties agree to establish a timeline for a Global Peer Review Mechanism to assess pandemic, prevention, preparedness and response capacities and gaps as well levels of readiness with the aim of promoting and supporting learning among Parties, best practices, actions and accountability at the national, regional and global levels to strengthen national health emergency preparedness and readiness capacities. (USA)]

Sure, let’s create yet another bureaucracy to waste money to have experts tell us how to structure our health care.

Article 9. Research and development

5. Each Party shall, in accordance with national law, support the transparent and public sharing of [clinical trial protocols and results conducted either within the country or through partnership with other Parties and (BRA, BGD) (DEL USA)] research inputs and outputs from research and development of government-funded pandemic-related products, including scientific publications with data shared and stored securely.

We don’t want to be transparent in regards to clinical trial protocols. I wonder why?

Article 10. Sustainable and geographically diversified production

[(g). Encourage research and development institutes and manufacturers, in particular those receiving significant public financing, to waive or manage for a limited duration royalties on the use of their technology for the production of pandemic-related products. (DEL USA)]

Let’s keep giving public money to Big Pharma so they can keep profiting from pandemics.

[(h).Promote the publication by private right holders of the terms of licensing agreements or technology transfer agreements for pandemic-related products. (DEL USA)]

Let’s make sure that we enable Big Pharma to maintain their secret ways.

[(i). Take measures to overcome the intellectual property-related entry barriers to facilitate the production of pandemic-related products referred to under subparagraph 2(a) (DEL USA)]

Support profits over people’s health.

Article 11. Transfer of technology and know-how

1. In order to enable sufficient, sustainable and geographically-diversified production of pandemic-related products each Party, taking into account its national circumstances, shall: (a) promote and otherwise facilitate or incentivize the transfer of technology and know-how for both pandemic-related [and routine (DEL USA)] health products, [on voluntary and mutually agreed terms, (USA)] including through the use of licensing and collaboration with regional or global technology transfer partnerships and initiatives, and in particular for the benefit of developing countries and for technologies that have received public funding for their development;

Shilling for Big Pharma

(c) make available licenses, on a non-exclusive, worldwide and transparent basis [and for the benefit of developing countries (DEL USA)], for government-owned pandemic-related products, and [shall (DEL)] publish the terms of these licenses at the earliest reasonable opportunity and in accordance with national laws; and

Screwing the poor and helping Big Pharma keep secrets

(d) provide, within its capabilities, [and subject to available resources and applicable law (USA)], support for capacity-building for the transfer of technology and know-how for pandemic-related products. [on voluntary and mutually agreed terms (USA)]

Being greedy and shilling for Big Pharma

3. During pandemics, in addition to the undertakings in paragraph 1 of this Article, each Party shall: (a) encourage holders of relevant patents regarding pandemic-related products, in particular those who received public funding, to[, on voluntary and mutually agreed terms, (USA)] forgo or otherwise charge reasonable royalties to developing country manufacturers for the use, during the pandemic, of their technology and know-how for the production of pandemic-related products; and

Shilling for Big Pharma

[(b) consider supporting, within the framework of relevant institutions, time-bound waivers of intellectual property rights to accelerate or scale up the manufacturing of pandemic related- products to the extent necessary to increase the availability and adequacy of affordable pandemic related-products. (DEL USA)]

Refusing to abide by an international agreement in order to ensure Big Pharma profits over the health of poor people (if you believe that Big Pharma products support health - Can you see the irony?)

[c. compel manufacturers within its jurisdictions to share undisclosed information, as defined in art 39.2 of the TRIPS agreement, with qualified third-party manufacturers where such information prevents or hinders urgent manufacture by such qualified third parties of a pharmaceutical product that is necessary to respond to a pandemic. (DEL USA)]

Refusing to abide by an international agreement in order to ensure Big Pharma profits over the health of poor people (if you believe that Big Pharma products support health - Can you see the irony?)

4. The Parties that are WTO Members recognize that they have the right to use to the full, the flexibilities inherent in the TRIPS Agreement as reiterated in the Doha Declaration on the TRIPS Agreement and Public Health of 2001, which provide flexibility to protect public health including in future pandemics, [and shall fully respect the use thereof by others (DEL USA].

Rules for thee, but not for the USA.

[4bis. The Parties shall not challenge, or otherwise exercise any direct or indirect pressure on the Parties that undermine the right of WTO Members to use TRIPS flexibilities at any multilateral, regional, bilateral, judicial or diplomatic forum. (DEL USA)]

Double negative: We will do whatever we want, and we will delete your attempts to try to prevent us from bossing you around..

[4alt. Nothing in the TRIPS Agreement, the Doha Declaration on the TRIPS Agreement and public health of 2001 and subsequent relevant decisions, which provide flexibility to protect public health including in future pandemics, shall be construed as preventing the WTO Members from taking measures to protect public health and to promote equitable and universal access to health products under this Agreement. (DEL USA)]

Double negative: We will do whatever we want, and we will delete your attempts to try to prevent us from bossing you around..

(b) as soon as biological materials are available to the Party, provide the materials to one or more laboratories and/or biorepositories participating in WHO-coordinated laboratory networks (CLNs), which meet the legally binding terms of reference, as referenced below, with an electronic label of “PABS biological material” which will follow through to the end products and/or publications, and shall notify users of biological materials of the benefit-sharing provisions under the PABS System, [recognizing that each Party may also share such biological materials to entities outside the CLNs. (DEL AF GROUP + EGY, BGD, SYR) (RETAIN USA, CHE) (RESERVE IND)] All users of biological materials shall have legal obligations under PABS regarding benefit sharing; and

Give us your pathogen information right now, dammit!

(c) as soon as pathogen GSD is available to the Party, upload the GSD and relevant metadata to one or more [PABS (DEL USA)] [publicly accessible (USA)] sequence databases (SDBs) which meet the legally binding terms of reference, as referenced below, an electronic label of “PABS GSD” which will follow through to the end products and/or publications, and shall notify the users of GSD of the benefit-sharing provisions under the PABS System, recognizing that each Party may also share such GSD outside the SDBs. All users of GSD shall have legal obligations under PABS regarding benefit-sharing.

Submit your pathogen information to publicly accessible sequence databases.

4. The Parties consent to the further transfer and use of biological materials and GSD provided to the CLNs and SDBs, with an electronic label of “PABS biological material” or “PABS GSD”, in accordance with the provisions of this Article including on benefit sharing, as well as applicable biosafety, biosecurity and data protection standards. Parties agree that intellectual property rights may not be sought on such materials and GSD. [Parties agree that recipients of PABS Biological Material and GSD shall not seek or assert intellectual property rights on the biological materials related to GSD or parts thereof in any form including modified form and for any use. (MYS, BGD) (DEL USA)]

Give us your pathogen information so we can alter it and don’t you dare try to prevent us from obtaining patents on your pathogens after we alter them.

[4bis. The transfer obligations in paragraphs 3 and 4 of this Article do not apply to pathogens for which a specific regime has been endorsed by the World Health Assembly, particularly regarding the international storage and control of pathogen samples. (USA)]

If the WHO says so, different rules apply.

5. The Parties agree that WHO shall develop, in accordance with the relevant templates to be developed by the Parties [in consultation with relevant stakeholders (USA)], as referenced in paragraph 11 of this Article, as well as consistent with the WHO regulations for study, scientific groups, collaborating institutions and other mechanisms of collaboration, legally binding terms of reference for the Coordinated Laboratory Networks (CLNs) and Sequence DataBases (SDBs) with arrangements to notify the users of biological materials and GSD of the benefit-sharing provisions of the Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing (PABS) system.

We want our cronies to have a seat at the table.

6. WHO shall conclude legally binding standard PABS contracts with manufacturers [of vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutics against covered pathogens (USA)] to provide the following, taking into account the size, nature and capacities of the manufacturer: (a) annual monetary contributions to support the PABS System and relevant capacities in countries[, based on transparency, equity and company size, nature and capacities (USA]; the determination of the annual amount, use, and approach for monitoring and accountability, shall be finalized by the Parties [in consultation with relevant stakeholders before WHO begins to negotiate the contracts (USA)];

We want our cronies to have a seat at the table.

[11bis. The Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing (PABS) system, including the obligations to share biological materials and Genetic Sequence Data (GSD) at paragraph 3, shall come into operation when the Director-General, in consultation with [an expert body], determines that sufficient Coordinated Laboratory Networks (LNs) and Sequence DataBases (SDB) are operational, and that a sufficient number and range of manufacturers [threshold to be determined by Member States such that the benefits secured are sufficient to ensure fair and equitable benefit sharing] have concluded PABS contracts pursuant to paragraph 6 (USA)]

We want to make sure that all of our corporate cronies are included in the deal.

Article 13. Supply chain and logistics

1. The Global [Supply Chain and Logistics (DEL USA)] [emergency medical countermeasures (USA] Network (the Network) is hereby established. The Network shall be developed, coordinated and convened by WHO in partnership with the Parties and other relevant international and regional stakeholders, and shall be guided by the principles of equity, transparency, inclusivity, timeliness, fairness and consideration of public health needs. The Network shall pay particular attention to the needs of developing countries, including those in fragile and humanitarian settings.

Changing the name is not going to hide the fact that this is a blatant attempt to set up an organized crime syndicate to profit from the next pandemic.

[1bis. The Parties of the Agreement undertake not to impose restrictions on the supply, distribution or procurement of any medical and health-related products, including medicine, medical equipment, spare parts, raw materials, software, access codes, due to any sanctions or other restrictive measures or means of their enforcement and to ensure that pharmaceutical companies, medical equipment producers and other companies and banks on their territories under their jurisdiction or control do not cause any impediments for procurement, delivery or distribution of such goods. (DEL USA)]

We like sanctions, so don’t even think about limiting our ability to apply economic sanctions. We like to shoot ourselves in the foot.

2. The Conference of the Parties shall, at its first meeting, [in consultation with relevant organizations that will operate the network (USA] define the structure and modalities of the Network, which shall aim at ensuring the following:

WTF! - WHICH “RELEVANT ORGANIZATIONS” ARE GOING TO OPERATE THE NETWORK???

4. The functions of the Network shall include: (c) identifying, assessing, keeping under review and facilitating the most efficient means of procuring [safe and effective (USA)] quality pandemic-related products, potentially including pooled procurement and/or advance purchase agreements, to enhance equitable, timely and affordable access to these products;

Safe and effective, my ass.

Article 13bis: National procurement- and distribution-related provisions

4. The Parties commit to ensure rapid and unimpeded access of humanitarian relief personnel, as well as their means of transport, supplies and equipment, [in accordance with international humanitarian law, (DEL USA)], and to respect the principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality and independence [of humanitarian organizations (DEL USA)] for the provision of humanitarian assistance.

WTF? - We don’t want to follow international humanitarian law or respect the independence of humanitarian organizations?

5. Whenever possible, each Party shall take appropriate measures to promote rational use and reduce waste of pandemic-related products, [including through the sharing of products, and taking into account the circumstances of recipient countries (DEL USA].

We would rather waste products than be forced to share anything, even if we have more than we need.

7. Whenever possible, when sharing pandemic emergency response with countries, organizations, or any mechanism that is facilitated by the Network, each Party shall abide by the following: (a) The selection and shelf life of pandemic emergency response-related products are data driven and in alignment with identified needs and the distribution and administration/dispensing timelines and capabilities of the recipients; [abis. Parties shall prioritize sharing through the Global Supply Chain and Logistics Network for equitable allocation based on public health risk and need over bilateral donation agreements. (USA)]

Don’t you dare make a bilateral deal to help your neighboring countries - make everything go through the “Network.”

Article 14. Regulatory systems strengthening

7. Each Party may consider adopting, within the limits of its national legislation, policies and legal practices, guidance and technical documents concerning medical products from relevant international regulatory harmonization [initiatives or (DEL USA)] organizations [such as the International Council for Harmonization of Technical Requirements for Pharmaceuticals for Human Use (ICH) and the International Medical Device Regulators Forum (IMDRF) (USA)] and other relevant global or regional regulatory forums.

We want unelected organizations to be in control.

8. The Parties shall undertake to cooperate, to the extent possible, directly or indirectly and/or through relevant international bodies including WHO and other relevant partners, to support and improve regulatory capacity with the goal of enhancing the maturity level of [the regulatory bodies (DEL USA)], [a requesting regulatory body (USA)], as assessed by WHO, and facilitating equitable geographical distribution and scaling up of the global production of medical products.

This is hilarious. “with the goal of enhancing the maturity level of the regulatory bodies” LOL

[9. The Parties shall undertake to cooperate as appropriate to develop and support strategies to strengthen WHO capacities for emergency use listing, pre-qualification and any other relevant processes for recommending the use of pandemic-related health products and ensuring the continued regulatory oversight of these products (USA)]

NO - WE DO NOT WANT THE WHO TO BE IN CHARGE OF EMERGENCY USE PRE-QUALIFICATION OF PANDEMIC RELATED HEALTH PRODUCTS!!!!

Article 15. Liability and compensation management

1. Each Party shall [consider developing (DEL USA)] [develop (USA)], as necessary and in accordance with applicable law, national strategies for managing liability in its territory related to pandemic vaccines and shall make such strategies publicly available. Strategies may include, inter alia, legal and administrative frameworks; no-fault compensation mechanisms, potentially funded by private sector contributions; [[insurance (USA)] policies and other approaches for the negotiation of procurement and/or donation agreements [, including circumstance-based time limitations, model contract provisions, and building expertise in relevant agencies (USA)].

Shilling to protect the interests of Big Pharma and the insurance industry.

Article 16. International collaboration and cooperation

2. The Parties [shall (DEL USA)] [intend to (USA)]: [(g). Refrain from promulgating and applying any unilateral economic, financial or trade measures not in accordance with international law and the Charter of the United Nations. (RUS, PSE, NIC, SYR, IRN, VEN, CHN, CUB, BOL) (DEL USA, CAN, AUS, UK)]

We like sanctions, so don’t even think about limiting our ability to apply economic sanctions. We like to shoot ourselves in the foot.

Article 18. Communication and public awareness

2. The Parties shall, as appropriate, promote and/or conduct research and inform policies on factors that hinder or strengthen adherence to public health and social measures in a pandemic, as well as trust in science and public health institutions [, authorities (USA)] and agencies.

Trust the authorities.

Chapter III. Institutional and final provisions

Article 21. Conference of the Parties

[5bis. Organizations, institutions, programs, funds and entities of the United Nations system as well as the World Trade Organization, World Organization for Animal Health, any other relevant international organization as well as any State not Party to the Agreement may be represented at any session of the Conference of the Parties as observers. (USA)]

We want more unelected organizations to help control the process. All of our cronies need a seat at the table.

[5ter. Any other body or agency, whether national or international, governmental or nongovernmental, including civil society and the private sector which is qualified in areas covered by the Agreement and has requested the Secretariat to participate in sessions of the Conference of the Parties as an observer shall be admitted unless two-thirds of the Parties present object. This provision shall also apply to the admission and participation of observers in subsidiary bodies of the Conference of the Parties (USA)]

We want more unelected organizations to help control the process. All of our cronies need a seat at the table.

Article 23. Reports to the Conference of the Parties

4. The reporting and exchange of information under the WHO Pandemic Agreement shall be subject to national law [regarding confidentiality and privacy [DEL USA]. The Parties shall protect, as mutually agreed, any confidential information that is exchanged.

The USA wants the exchange of information to NOT be subject to confidentiality and privacy law???

Article 32. Withdrawal

4. Any Party that withdraws from the WHO Pandemic Agreement shall be considered as also having withdrawn from any protocol to which it is a Party, unless the said protocol requires its Parties to formally withdraw in accordance with its relevant terms. [DEL USA]

The Hotel California - you can try to check out of the agreement, but you cannot get out of your obligations.

If you have not yet done so, please watch the videos below…

by James Roguski

The old system is crumbling, and we must build its replacement quickly.

If you are fed up with the government, hospital, medical, pharmaceutical, media, industrial complex and would like to help build a holistic alternative to the WHO, then feel free to contact me directly anytime.

