What a Mess
This article contains a leaked version of the negotiating text of the proposed Pandemic Agreement from March 27, 2024.
The March 27, 2024 Version of the "Pandemic Agreement"
During the most recent secret meetings (March 18-28, 2024), thousands of text edits were proposed to the “Pandemic Treaty” by the member nations. The result is a 110 page document that is, in my opinion, an absolute mess!
The Intergovernmental Negotiating Body has stated that they hope to clean up this mess and circulate a new version of the "Pandemic Agreement" (in English) by April 18, 2024.
I invite everyone to search the document for the three letter abbreviation of their country’s name (such as USA) and post your opinion of the suggested edits that were proposed by your country.
Please review all the proposed amendments proposed by the USA so that we can compliment our delegates on their fine efforts, or criticize them for their failures, as appropriate.
https://keionline.org/misc-docs/who/inb9.wed.27march.pdf
by James Roguski
The old system is crumbling, and we must build its replacement quickly.
If you are fed up with the government, hospital, medical, pharmaceutical, media, industrial complex and would like to help build a holistic alternative to the WHO, then feel free to contact me directly anytime.
Will dive in when I have the time. Thank you. Expecting the worst.
Thanks James, but I haven't time to scroll 110 pages to find the UK was, at best, impotent, in contesting this thinly veiled (WEF - New World Order) Enslavement Contract.
Incredibly, some suckers fell for Covid & the CURE that became, almost immediately, (and magically) available.
Some blindly accepted the experimental injections 'hook, line and sinker'!
Some didn't enquire of the injections side effects (giving their informed consent) as was there right.
Some still believe that the medical profession is honest and not motivated by fear or profit.
Some even still believe Covid was natural.
Some never bothered to establish whether the 'new experimental' injections were 'SAFE & EFFECTIVE' and save lives.
Some still think Big Pharma, governments, medics, the authorities, the media, are honest.
Some became ill as a result of their unquestioning TRUST of authority. Some - maybe permanently.
Some still accept the (DEADLY) SAFE and EFFECTIVE injection which carries NO LIABILITY!
Many died as a result of their stupidity. Can you believe it?
Mick from Hooe (UK) Unjabbed to live longer!