Share

Leave a comment

The March 27, 2024 Version of the "Pandemic Agreement"

During the most recent secret meetings (March 18-28, 2024), thousands of text edits were proposed to the “Pandemic Treaty” by the member nations. The result is a 110 page document that is, in my opinion, an absolute mess!

The Intergovernmental Negotiating Body has stated that they hope to clean up this mess and circulate a new version of the "Pandemic Agreement" (in English) by April 18, 2024.

I invite everyone to search the document for the three letter abbreviation of their country’s name (such as USA) and post your opinion of the suggested edits that were proposed by your country.

Please review all the proposed amendments proposed by the USA so that we can compliment our delegates on their fine efforts, or criticize them for their failures, as appropriate.

110 Page Pandemic Agreement On Screen March 27 2024 3.12MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

https://keionline.org/misc-docs/who/inb9.wed.27march.pdf

Thanks Sheila!

If you have not yet done so, please watch the videos below…

by James Roguski

The old system is crumbling, and we must build its replacement quickly.

If you are fed up with the government, hospital, medical, pharmaceutical, media, industrial complex and would like to help build a holistic alternative to the WHO, then feel free to contact me directly anytime.

JamesRoguski.com

JamesRoguski.substack.com/about

JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive

310-619-3055

All content is free to all readers.

All support is deeply appreciated.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE

Share

Leave a comment