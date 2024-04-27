What the Hell is Going On?
The Intergovernmental Negotiating Body is engaged in a very evil psychological operation. THESE NEGOTIATIONS MUST BE HALTED IMMEDIATELY.
SOURCE DOCUMENTS:
Proposal for the WHO Pandemic Agreement:
https://apps.who.int/gb/inb/pdf_files/inb9/A_inb9_3Rev1-en.pdf
(Leaked) Proposed Pandemic Treaty Resolution:
https://www.keionline.org/wp-content/uploads/INB-WHA-resolution-771-draft-16.04.pdf
Did you notice this detail in the latest leaked document?
In the leaked proposed draft of the “resolution” to be presented to the 77th World Health Assembly, the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body seems to want to mandate the Director-General “to implement with immediate effect” specific articles of the proposed “Pandemic Agreement.”
Why is it considered vital for the Director-General “to implement with immediate effect” the specified articles?
WHY?
I wonder…
Are the insiders aware of details that are likely to appear in the final document BEFORE those details have been made public?
Is this really a “member nation led negotiating process”?
Do the references to articles that are non-existent in the latest official draft of the “Pandemic Agreement” expose a glitch in the INB’s utilization of the Delphi Technique?
What the hell is going on here?
Excerpt from the (leaked) Proposed Pandemic Treaty Resolution:
PART 7: Mandate to D-G/Secretariat
13. REQUESTS the Director-General, with regard to
Article 6.5 (Preparedness, readiness and resilience),
Article 7.3 (Health and care workforce),
Article 10.6 (Sustainable and geographically diversified production, and technology transfer and know-how),
Article 13.1 (Supply chain and logistics),
Article 13.6 (vaccine and therapeutic related compensation and liability during pandemics),
Article 14 (Regulatory strengthening), and
Article 20.3 (Coordinating Financial Mechanism) of the Agreement,
to implement with immediate effect the activities under those aforementioned Articles attributed to the WHO Secretariat, and report thereon to the Seventy-eight World Health Assembly, as well as, following the entry into force of the Agreement, all sessions of the Conference of the Parties and of Committee E of the World Health Assembly;
https://www.keionline.org/wp-content/uploads/INB-WHA-resolution-771-draft-16.04.pdf
Excerpts from the official version of the Proposal for the WHO Pandemic Agreement:
Article 6.5 (Preparedness, readiness and resilience)
[This Article does not officially exist (yet).]
Article 7 (Health and care workforce),
3. The Parties shall invest in establishing and sustaining a skilled, trained and coordinated multidisciplinary global health emergency workforce deployable to support Parties upon request, based on public health needs, to contain outbreaks and prevent the escalation of a small-scale spread to global proportions.
Article 10.6 (Sustainable and geographically diversified production, and technology transfer and know-how)
[This Article does not officially exist (yet).]
Article 13. Supply chain and logistics
1. The Global Supply Chain and Logistics Network (the Network) is hereby established to enhance equitable, timely and affordable access to pandemic-related health products. The Network shall be developed, coordinated and convened by WHO in partnership with the Parties and other relevant international and regional stakeholders. The Parties shall prioritize sharing through the Global Supply Chain and Logistics Network for equitable allocation based on public health risk and need over bilateral donation agreements.
Article 13. Supply chain and logistics
6. A multilateral system for managing vaccine and therapeutic-related compensation and liability during pandemics shall be considered.
[Why is this concept addressed in this Article? Please note that it does not actually say anything about adverse events caused by vaccines.]
Article 14. Regulatory strengthening
1. Each Party shall strengthen its national and, where appropriate, regional regulatory authority responsible for the authorization and approval of pandemic-related health products, including through technical assistance and cooperation with WHO, other Parties and relevant organizations, as and when requested, with the aim of ensuring the quality, safety and efficacy of such products.
2. Each Party shall take steps to ensure that it has the legal, administrative and financial frameworks in place to support emergency regulatory authorizations for the effective and timely approval of pandemic-related health products during a pandemic, the monitoring of adverse events and the sharing of regulatory dossiers through WHO, as appropriate.
3. Each Party shall, in accordance with relevant laws:
(a) encourage manufacturers of pandemic-related health products to generate and submit in a timely manner the relevant regulatory data, contribute to the development of common technical documents, and diligently pursue national regulatory authorizations and approvals and, as appropriate, pre-qualification with WHO and WHO listed authorities; and
(b) publicly disclose information on national and, if applicable, regional processes for authorizing or approving the use of pandemic-related health products, and adopt regulatory reliance processes or other relevant regulatory pathways, as appropriate, for such pandemic related health products that may be activated during a pandemic to increase efficiency, and shall update such information in a timely manner.
4. The Parties shall, as appropriate, monitor, regulate and strengthen rapid alert systems against substandard and falsified pandemic-related health products.
5. The Parties shall align and, where possible, harmonize technical and regulatory requirements and procedures, in accordance with applicable international standards, guidance and protocols, including those covering regulatory reliance and mutual recognition, and shall make publicly available relevant information, data and assessments concerning the quality, safety and efficacy of pandemic-related health products with other Parties.
Article 20. Sustainable financing
3. A Coordinating Financial Mechanism (the Mechanism) is hereby established to provide sustainable financing support, strengthen and expand capacities for pandemic prevention, preparedness and response, and to provide any surge response necessary for day zero, particularly in developing country Parties.
The Mechanism shall, inter alia [among other things]:
(a) conduct relevant needs and gaps analyses to support strategic decision-making and develop every five years a financial and implementation strategy for the Pandemic Agreement, and submit it to the Conference of the Parties for its consideration;
(b) promote harmonization, coherence and coordination for financing pandemic prevention, preparedness and response and International Health Regulations (2005)-related capacities;
(c) identify all sources of financing that are available to serve the purposes of supporting the implementation of this Agreement, and maintain a dashboard of such instruments and related information and the funds allocated to countries from such instruments;
(d) establish, as necessary, following a mandate from the Conference of the Parties, working arrangements with relevant identified financing instruments and entities to facilitate their support of the financial and implementation strategy;
(e) provide advice and support, upon request, to Parties in identifying and applying for financial resources for strengthening pandemic prevention, preparedness and response; and
(f) leverage voluntary monetary contributions for organizations and other entities supporting pandemic prevention, preparedness and response, free from conflicts of interest, from relevant stakeholders, in particular those active in sectors that benefit from international work to strengthen pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.
by James Roguski
The old system is crumbling, and we must build its replacement quickly.
If you are fed up with the government, hospital, medical, pharmaceutical, media, industrial complex and would like to help build a holistic alternative to the WHO, then feel free to contact me directly anytime.
The WHO is a totally criminal entity that must be litigated and dismantled off the face of the earth and its upper level employees tried and jailed. Nothing THE WORLD HELL ORGANIZATION does has any legitimacy.
EQUITY is Orwellian doublespeak for equal ENSLAVEMENT of us proles under the technocratic parasitical malevolent rule by control freak, power-mad psychos. The word EQUITY makes my blood boil whenever I hear it now that I understand its true meaning.
A vast majority of so-called leaders and Public 'Serpents' around the world have been bribed, blackmailed/coerced into serving the interests of their technocratic New World Ordure parasite masters and not We the People.
The world needs a lot more rejections of the WHO's nefarious schemes.
So much admiration for James Roguski, may 2024 see the fruition of their indefatigable efforts and the defeat and dismantling (jailing?) of these noxious power-mad money-grubbers!
Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
'The WHO is a criminal organization that must be disbanded and prosecuted along with its individual members and member organizations to the full extent of the law.
There can be no negotiating with it or explaining to it beyond what is necessary to remove any records, assets, power, or immunities it has, and to pursue such criminal charges.'
Thanks to James Roguski for constantly reminding us about the insidious wickedness threatening us all, embodied in DEMENTED DOCUMENTS DEPLOYED by crooks and liars!
Apoplectic livid rage hardly describes the intensity of emotions I have had and am having over what these malignant parasites are perpetrating!
I DO NOT COMPLY! NEVER HAVE, NEVER WILL!
Too many 'sheeple' are brainwashed to blindly obey authority figures on the media or in daily life in corrupt system ruled by control freak psychopaths who use propaganda lies to enslave their subjects and they are dumbed down to be obedient by 'education' institutions. Fortunately I was raised to question everything. This transcends party lines. We need a system that punishes psychopaths and rewards compassion and sharing, we need a system that actually follows The Constitution in reality.
There is no noxious crime that the evildoers desiring to lord it over us won't commit to maintain their stranglehold on power. A groundswell critical mass resistance to their murderous enslavement plans is needed urgently!
May the WHO and all its affiliate parasite scum be made to vanish from the face of the earth!
SCREW THE WHO AND THE HORSE THEY RODE IN ON! They can stick their damned treaties, slave passports and IHR where the sun don't shine and if you follow the 'Early Treatment Protocols' and get plenty of regular exercise, which I do, you will never get sick!
We the People are facing HORRIFYING TECHNOCRATIC PSYCHOPATHY TO DESTROY HUMANITY AND ALL NATURAL LIFE!
Kudos also to Interest of Justice's heroic efforts and success in the struggle. We the People must always be aware of the existential threats lurking behind this fight!
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living!
All manner of lies and propaganda spew forth from the upper echelons in governments worldwide who are completely intertwined with the global criminal ruling class that wants to commit the worst atrocities imaginable and suffer no consequences. And their corruption slithers down the chain of command creating petty tyrants everywhere.
Supporting this excellent post with a statement and useful links. RejectDigitalEnslavement.com
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back!
We must never lose sight of the larger picture of the vile malignance we are fighting against.
CLIMATE CHANGE IS AN EVEN WORSE FRAUD THAN THE PLANSCAMDEMIC! SO-CALLED GREEN TECH IS A GIGANTIC SCAM! MINING AND MANUFACTURING 'GREEN' PRODUCTS NEEDS COAL, GAS AND OIL AND MINING RARE MINERALS IS MORE ENVIRONMENTALLY TOXIC AND DESTRUCTIVE THAN LEGACY PRODUCTS. SCREW YOUR DAMNED AGENDA! climateviewer.com
Migrant/Entrant Invasion/Infrastructure Attacks - all part of the destructive plot to achieve total slavery!
There is an insidious global ruling class plot to enslave all life on earth behind all the madness and suffering inflicted on We the People.
How to fight back against this TOTAL SLAVERY!
RESIST! DO NOT COMPLY! DITCH THE DAMNED 'SMART' PHONES AND THE DAMNED QR CODES AND GO BACK TO LANDLINES OR FLIP PHONES AND USE CASH AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE! INSIST ON CASH! CBDC IS TOTAL SLAVERY!
Other than getting rid of nuclear weapons which I support 100% the rest of the anti-nuclear peace movement and CLIMATE CRISIS propaganda is parroting UN utter GARBAGE, a complete surrender to the ENSLAVEMENT AGENDA by the diabolical despots of Davos - ruling class criminals who lust for total power and control and all of whom should be tried and jailed for life and their malign organizations dismantled: the UN, the WEF, the IMF, the WHO, the BIS, NATO, Blackrock, Vanguard, The Rockefellers, the Rothschilds, The Bilderbergers, the CFR et al.
There is an evil predator globalist technocratic elite agenda of eugenics/depopulation/genocide using bioweapon poison jabs, war, geoengineering, EMF radiation, starvation and economic collapse - THE GREAT RESET/AGENDA 2030/4TH INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION to get rid of billions of 'useless eaters' and to use nano tech to turn the survivors into ROBOTIZED COMPLIANT SLAVES! WAKE UP AND RESIST! DO NOT COMPLY! These are psychopath megalomaniacs who want to play god by turning all life into digitized metaverse mechanistic synthetic biology to be manipulated by their AI algorithms. A more demonic sickening idea is nearly impossible to imagine!
APPALLED AND HORRIFIED AT INSANE TYRANNICAL PROTOCOLS THAT HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH HEALTH AND EVERYTHING TO DO WITH TOTALITARIAN CONTROL! REVERSE THIS NOW!
MAKE THE WORLD AND AMERICA 2019 (comparatively speaking), AND FREE AGAIN!
NO, I AM NOT AFRAID OF THE MORONIC SCARIANT SHMARIANT MONKEYSHINES! WAKE UP ALREADY!
TOTALLY CONDEMN BIDEN AND ALL OTHER POLS WHO HAVE NO POWER TO LAWLESSLY ACT LIKE AN EMPEROR OR DICTATOR AND DECREE JAB CROW 'SHOW ME YOUR PAPERS' FASCIST SEGREGATION/DISCRIMINATION/APARTHEID VIOLATIONS OF THE CONSTITUTION, THE NUREMBERG CODES AND EVERY CIVIL RIGHT IMAGINABLE.
NO GREEN NEW DEALS OR BUILD BACK BETTER FROM THE CRIMINAL TECHNOCRAT TYRANTS KLAUS SCHWAB AND HIS CRONIES FROM THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM.
STOP THE TERRIBLE TYRANNY OF THE TECHNOCRATS GLOBAL AGENDA OF TOTAL SURVEILLANCE AND CONTROL USING THE VIRUS AS EXCUSE AND PROPAGANDA TOOL!
NO MUZZLING STIFLING MASK MANDATES! NO FORCED VACCINES! END TORTUROUS DEVASTATING LOCK DOWNS NOW! I WANT MY LIFE BACK.
GOD's blessings to you JR - you have demonstrated OUTstanding service to humanity. Dear Lord, deliver us from evil & help us to help ourselves. I will never stop speaking Truth to tyranny ...