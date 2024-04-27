Share

SOURCE DOCUMENTS:

Proposal for the WHO Pandemic Agreement:

https://apps.who.int/gb/inb/pdf_files/inb9/A_inb9_3Rev1-en.pdf

(Leaked) Proposed Pandemic Treaty Resolution:

https://www.keionline.org/wp-content/uploads/INB-WHA-resolution-771-draft-16.04.pdf

Did you notice this detail in the latest leaked document?

In the leaked proposed draft of the “resolution” to be presented to the 77th World Health Assembly, the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body seems to want to mandate the Director-General “to implement with immediate effect” specific articles of the proposed “Pandemic Agreement.”

Why is it considered vital for the Director-General “to implement with immediate effect” the specified articles?

WHY?

I wonder…

Are the insiders aware of details that are likely to appear in the final document BEFORE those details have been made public?

Is this really a “member nation led negotiating process”?

Do the references to articles that are non-existent in the latest official draft of the “Pandemic Agreement” expose a glitch in the INB’s utilization of the Delphi Technique?

What the hell is going on here?

Excerpt from the (leaked) Proposed Pandemic Treaty Resolution:

PART 7: Mandate to D-G/Secretariat 13. REQUESTS the Director-General, with regard to Article 6.5 (Preparedness, readiness and resilience),

Article 7.3 (Health and care workforce),

Article 10.6 (Sustainable and geographically diversified production, and technology transfer and know-how),

Article 13.1 (Supply chain and logistics),

Article 13.6 (vaccine and therapeutic related compensation and liability during pandemics),

Article 14 (Regulatory strengthening), and

Article 20.3 (Coordinating Financial Mechanism) of the Agreement, to implement with immediate effect the activities under those aforementioned Articles attributed to the WHO Secretariat, and report thereon to the Seventy-eight World Health Assembly, as well as, following the entry into force of the Agreement, all sessions of the Conference of the Parties and of Committee E of the World Health Assembly; https://www.keionline.org/wp-content/uploads/INB-WHA-resolution-771-draft-16.04.pdf

Excerpts from the official version of the Proposal for the WHO Pandemic Agreement:

Article 6.5 (Preparedness, readiness and resilience) [This Article does not officially exist (yet).]

Article 7 (Health and care workforce), 3. The Parties shall invest in establishing and sustaining a skilled, trained and coordinated multidisciplinary global health emergency workforce deployable to support Parties upon request, based on public health needs, to contain outbreaks and prevent the escalation of a small-scale spread to global proportions.

Article 10.6 (Sustainable and geographically diversified production, and technology transfer and know-how) [This Article does not officially exist (yet).]

Article 13. Supply chain and logistics 1. The Global Supply Chain and Logistics Network (the Network) is hereby established to enhance equitable, timely and affordable access to pandemic-related health products. The Network shall be developed, coordinated and convened by WHO in partnership with the Parties and other relevant international and regional stakeholders. The Parties shall prioritize sharing through the Global Supply Chain and Logistics Network for equitable allocation based on public health risk and need over bilateral donation agreements.

Article 13. Supply chain and logistics 6. A multilateral system for managing vaccine and therapeutic-related compensation and liability during pandemics shall be considered. [Why is this concept addressed in this Article? Please note that it does not actually say anything about adverse events caused by vaccines.]

Article 14. Regulatory strengthening 1. Each Party shall strengthen its national and, where appropriate, regional regulatory authority responsible for the authorization and approval of pandemic-related health products, including through technical assistance and cooperation with WHO, other Parties and relevant organizations, as and when requested, with the aim of ensuring the quality, safety and efficacy of such products. 2. Each Party shall take steps to ensure that it has the legal, administrative and financial frameworks in place to support emergency regulatory authorizations for the effective and timely approval of pandemic-related health products during a pandemic, the monitoring of adverse events and the sharing of regulatory dossiers through WHO, as appropriate. 3. Each Party shall, in accordance with relevant laws: (a) encourage manufacturers of pandemic-related health products to generate and submit in a timely manner the relevant regulatory data, contribute to the development of common technical documents, and diligently pursue national regulatory authorizations and approvals and, as appropriate, pre-qualification with WHO and WHO listed authorities; and (b) publicly disclose information on national and, if applicable, regional processes for authorizing or approving the use of pandemic-related health products, and adopt regulatory reliance processes or other relevant regulatory pathways, as appropriate, for such pandemic related health products that may be activated during a pandemic to increase efficiency, and shall update such information in a timely manner. 4. The Parties shall, as appropriate, monitor, regulate and strengthen rapid alert systems against substandard and falsified pandemic-related health products. 5. The Parties shall align and, where possible, harmonize technical and regulatory requirements and procedures, in accordance with applicable international standards, guidance and protocols, including those covering regulatory reliance and mutual recognition, and shall make publicly available relevant information, data and assessments concerning the quality, safety and efficacy of pandemic-related health products with other Parties.

Article 20. Sustainable financing 3. A Coordinating Financial Mechanism (the Mechanism) is hereby established to provide sustainable financing support, strengthen and expand capacities for pandemic prevention, preparedness and response, and to provide any surge response necessary for day zero, particularly in developing country Parties. The Mechanism shall, inter alia [among other things]: (a) conduct relevant needs and gaps analyses to support strategic decision-making and develop every five years a financial and implementation strategy for the Pandemic Agreement, and submit it to the Conference of the Parties for its consideration; (b) promote harmonization, coherence and coordination for financing pandemic prevention, preparedness and response and International Health Regulations (2005)-related capacities; (c) identify all sources of financing that are available to serve the purposes of supporting the implementation of this Agreement, and maintain a dashboard of such instruments and related information and the funds allocated to countries from such instruments; (d) establish, as necessary, following a mandate from the Conference of the Parties, working arrangements with relevant identified financing instruments and entities to facilitate their support of the financial and implementation strategy; (e) provide advice and support, upon request, to Parties in identifying and applying for financial resources for strengthening pandemic prevention, preparedness and response; and (f) leverage voluntary monetary contributions for organizations and other entities supporting pandemic prevention, preparedness and response, free from conflicts of interest, from relevant stakeholders, in particular those active in sectors that benefit from international work to strengthen pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.

