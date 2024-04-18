Share

The Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB) has released a new draft “Proposal for the WHO Pandemic Agreement.” It is an absolute complete and total failure.

The new draft really is a big fat stinking pile of bullshit.

The only appropriate response to this abomination is:

“OH HELL NO!”

In a pathetic attempt to mask their complete and utter failure, the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body has failed so completely that they have no choice but to propose that nations sign an unfinished document and agree to delay the details into the far distant future.

This is exactly what was expected.

They have always wanted to reach an empty agreement in order to set up a Framework Convention and a brand new bureaucracy (the Conference of the Parties) that would be empowered to meet on a yearly basis off into the future, forever.

They know that they cannot show us the details of what they really want to do. They are proposing an incomplete, watered down agreement in the hopes that they will be able to make decisions in the future in the hopes that we won’t be paying attention.

As expected, the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body is attempting to kick the can down the road by delaying the decisions on the following items:

Article 5. One Health 4. The modalities, terms and conditions, and operational dimensions of a One Health approach shall be further defined in an instrument, that takes into consideration the provisions of the IHR (2005), and is operational by 31 May 2026.

Article 6. Preparedness, readiness and health system resilience 5. With the aim of promoting and supporting learning among Parties, best practices, and accountability and coordination of resources, an inclusive, transparent, effective and efficient pandemic prevention, preparedness and response monitoring and evaluation system shall be developed, implemented and regularly assessed, by WHO in partnership with relevant organizations, building on relevant tools, on a timeline to be agreed by the Conference of the Parties.

Article 12. Access and benefit sharing 6. The modalities, terms and conditions, and operational dimensions of the PABS System shall be further defined in a legally-binding instrument, that is operational no later than 31 May 2026.

Why the hell is this pathetic proposal buried in this Article?

Article 13. Supply chain and logistics 6. A multilateral system for managing vaccine and therapeutic related compensation and liability during pandemics shall be considered.

Article 20. Sustainable financing 4. The [Coordinating Financial] Mechanism shall function under the authority and guidance of the Conference of the Parties and be accountable to it. The Conference of the Parties shall adopt terms of reference for the [Coordinating Financial] Mechanism and modalities for its operationalization and governance, within 12 months after the entry into force of the WHO Pandemic Agreement.

Article 21. Conference of the Parties 6. The Conference of the Parties shall by consensus adopt financial rules for itself as well as governing the funding of any subsidiary bodies it may establish as well as financial provisions governing the functioning of the Secretariat.

Despite all of the above attempts to delay and hide the details of of the agreement by putting them off into the future, the new draft “Proposal for the WHO Pandemic Agreement” will be available for nations to sign on June 17, 2024.

Article 33. Signature 2. This Agreement shall be open for signature at the World Health Organization headquarters in Geneva, following its adoption by the World Health Assembly at its Seventy-seventh session, from 17 June 2024 to 28 June 2024, and thereafter at United Nations Headquarters in New York, from 8 July 2024 to 7 July 2025.

Article 35. Entry into force 1. This Agreement shall enter into force on the thirtieth day following the date of deposit of the sixtieth instrument of ratification, acceptance, approval, formal confirmation or accession with the Depositary.

The old system is crumbling, and we must build its replacement quickly.

If you are fed up with the government, hospital, medical, pharmaceutical, media, industrial complex and would like to help build a holistic alternative to the WHO, then feel free to contact me directly anytime.

