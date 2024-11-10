Share

https://www.bitchute.com/video/68noiys4ufyP/

Please realize that President-elect Donald Trump will not be in office until January 20, 2025. He does not yet have the authority to #StopTheTreaty

If the INB decides to call for a special session of the World Health Assembly on December 18-20, 2024, the “Pandemic Agreement” could go into legally binding effect 30 days later, just days before Trump's inauguration.

Once signed, the details of the “Pandemic Agreement” require signatory nations to remain obligated to the terms of the agreement for a total of three years!!

It is up to "We the People" around the world to let our government officials know that we do NOT consent to their attempt to ram the "Pandemic Agreement" through before the end of the year.

TAKE ACTION AND VOICE YOUR OPPOSITION NOW!

CLICK HERE to take immediate action BEFORE Monday, November 11, 2024.

CLICK HERE to see what people around the world have to say and to submit your own statement.

CLICK HERE to attend the WHO press conference at NOON Eastern, Monday November 11, 2024 to learn of their decision directly.

Why have these negotiations been conducted in secret over the past 6 months?

Why is the latest version of the proposed “Pandemic Agreement” available to the public nearly 6 months old? LINK

Why has there been no opportunity for public comment?

Why do the global elite believe that the centralization of power into the hands of self-annointed, unelected, unaccountable and largely unknown bureaucrats who would meet year after year at a Conference of the Parties as part of a freely expandable Framework Convention?

Because it serves their interest increase their wealth and truly does nothing to improve your health or the overall health of people across the world.

The needs and wishes of the people of the world have been ignored for far too long.

The proposed "Pandemic Treaty" is NOT designed to prevent the next pandemic.

The World Health Organization has failed to address the obvious fact that regulatory agencies around the world have been captured by pharmaceutical interests. In fact, they are profiting from it. >LINK<

It is designed to enable a small group of well-positioned people to profit from the next pandemic.

The “Pandemic Agreement” is NOT designed to improve health and there is absolutely no evidence that it will prevent future pandemics.

It is actually a corrupt business deal that is designed to dramatically expand the Pharmaceutical Hospital Emergency Industrial Complex (PHEIC) around the world.

It is simply NOT acceptable to spend tens of billions of dollars to increase Big Pharma’s profits under the guise of “sustainable financing” for “geographically diversified local production” to ensure “equitable access to pandemic related products” to combat “pathogens with pandemic potential.”

Especially not when iatrogenesis is one of the leading causes of death across the world.

30 REASONS TO REJECT THE PROPOSED “PANDEMIC AGREEMENT”

In its negotiations of the proposed “Pandemic Agreement” the World Health Organization has failed to address the following issues:

DIVERSION OF RESOURCES The World Health Organization has failed to demonstrate that the proposed "Pandemic Agreement" will actually improve the health of people around the world. On the contrary, it is merely a means to redistribute wealth under the guise of "equity." The “Pandemic Agreement” is not about improving health. It’s a corrupt business deal designed to make countries purchase pharmaceutical products. In a world were the vast majority of people do NOT die from infectious diseases, the "Pandemic Agreement" amounts to a massive misallocation of funds, resources and energy. The open-ended “coordinated financing mechanism” would redirect billions of dollars towards the manufacturing of "pandemic-related products" that actually cause more harm than good. Pandemics are extremely rare events. With estimated contributions totaling $30 billion annually, the “coordinated funding mechanism” would divert valuable resources away from the primary causes of disease and death. The net result would likely be a worldwide decline in health. See Article 20 HERE NO AFTER EVENT REVIEW OR ANALYSIS The World Health Organization has failed to conduct a thorough independent investigation into the mistakes, crimes and abuse of power that has occurred over the past 5 years. Their "lessons learned" completely ignore the harms that were caused by lockdowns, mask and "vaccine" mandates as well as the adverse health effects caused by the masks, PCR swabs, “approved therapeutics” and the "vaccines" themselves. The absence of a truly independent and impartial review of the WHO’s role and recommendations during the COVID-19 “pandemic” risks the legitimization of ineffective, failed and harmful pandemic responses. A thorough independent investigation and analysis of the past 5 years must occur before any agreement may be adopted. CLICK HERE, HERE, HERE and especially >HERE< to learn more. THE PARADOX OF INEQUITY The World Health Organization has failed to adequately explain what possible health benefits could arise by ensuring “equitable access” to poisonous pandemic-related products and deadly injections to the low and middle income nations that did 10-30 times better on a per capita basis than the wealthy nations that had far greater access to these unsafe and ineffective, but highly profitable pharmaceutical products. https://data.who.int/dashboards/covid19/deaths?n=c FAILED PUBLIC HEALTH MEASURES The World Health Organization has failed to admit that travel restrictions, lockdowns, contact tracing, social distancing and mask mandates are not valid methods to contain the spread of disease and that the enforcement of these “public health measures” actually severely damaged the physical, mental and emotional health of millions of people and ripped apart the very fabric of our society. Not to mention that they are a clear violation of fundamental human rights and freedoms! PCR FRAUD The World Health Organization has failed to admit that pretending to determine cases via inadequate RT-PCR protocols is a fraudulent and inappropriate way to attempt to diagnose disease. They have failed to address the fact that the act of inserting a swab into someone’s nasopharynx, especially when done improperly, requires truly informed consent due to the serious harm that such an invasive procedure can cause and has caused. >PCRfraud.com< NO EVIDENCE OF A VIRUS The World Health Organization has failed to provide evidence that the pathogen that they named SARS-CoV-2 exists anywhere outside of a computer storage device and has been properly isolated in the physical realm. >LINK< NO CAUSAL EVIDENCE The World Health Organization has failed to provide evidence that the pathogen that they named SARS-CoV-2 is actually capable of causing of the disease that they named COVID-19 and they have failed to provide evidence that it can be transmitted from one human to another. NO ANIMAL (ZOONOTIC) SOURCE The World Health Organization has failed to truly identify the purported animal source of the pathogen that they named SARS-CoV-2. NO PATIENT ZERO The World Health Organization has failed to identify the so-called “patient zero” who was the first human to (supposedly) be infected with SARS-CoV-2 and contract COVID-19. INFLUENZA DISAPPEARED The World Health Organization has failed to explain how and why typical seasonal influenza simply disappeared when respiratory ailments were rebranded as COVID-19. PHARMACEUTICAL PRODUCTS ONLY The World Health Organization has failed to recognize the benefits of preventative treatments with fundamental nutrition, natural vitamins, minerals, herbs and and other non-pharmaceutical remedies. These are not included nor are they even considered to be “pandemic related health products.” AVOIDANCE OF ESSENTIAL MEDICINES The World Health Organization has failed to recognize the benefits of repurposed essential medicines that are affordable and truly shown to be safe and effective after decades of use and they have failed to recognize that the failure to recommend the use of effective essential medicines was a catastrophic mistake. NO PREVENTATIVE OR EARLY TREATMENTS The World Health Organization has failed to acknowledge and admit to the enormous harm that was caused by the rejection of preventative and early treatment with truly safe and effective methods and they have been silent regarding the brutal persecution of those brave souls who tried to save lives with reasonable, affordable, logical and scientifically valid protocols. HARMFUL PROTOCOLS The World Health Organization has failed to recognize the deadly side effects of “approved” therapies such as remdesivir, high-flow oxygen and the misuse of Midazolam and ventilators. FAILED “VACCINES” The World Health Organization has failed to acknowledge the undeniable fact that the AstraZeneca and the J&J jabs were taken off the market due to the massive amount of serious adverse events that they caused. MORE FAILED “VACCINES” The World Health Organization has failed to come to terms with the fact that the COVID-19 mRNA gene-therapy injections were never studied to stop infection or transmission because they are unable to perform the most fundamental purpose associated with something referred to as a “vaccine.” THE “SAFE AND EFFECTIVE” LIE The World Health Organization has failed to define the term “safe and effective” and they continue to ignore the massive numbers of serious adverse events and deaths that have been caused by these injections. UNDEFINED TERMS Despite the fact that the word "pandemic" appears in the latest version of the document 244 times, the term "pandemic" is not defined in the proposed “Pandemic Agreement.” The failure to define the terms “pandemic” and “vaccine,” as well as many other terms, is absolutely unacceptable. See Article 1 HERE MISGUIDED FOCUS The World Health Organization has failed to acknowledge the reality that spending billions of dollars on a massive “One Health Agenda” for the worldwide “preventive” surveillance of pathogens with pandemic potential will only succeed in monetizing and incentivizing the discovery and spread of such pathogens. GAIN OF FUNCTION The World Health Organization has failed to address the hazards associated with gain-of-function research as well as the desire of many people that such research be permanently stopped. CONFLICTS OF INTEREST The World Health Organization has failed to address the ongoing and pervasive issue of conflicts of interest. Corporate representatives and a vast array of special interest lobbyists have been allowed to participate in the “Pandemic Agreement” negotiations, but there has effectively been no true public discussion or debate. We the people neither want nor need a "Pandemic Agreement," and certainly not one that fails to take our input into account. The conflicts of interest involved in the core structure of the World Health Organization are absolutely enormous. CLICK HERE and HERE for a detailed list of special interest groups that have been participating in these negotiations. NO, YOUR AGREEMENT IS NOT OUR RESPONSIBILITY The World Health Organization has failed to justify inclusion of text which claims that “individuals… are under responsibility to strive for the observance of the objective of the present Agreement.” It is absolutely absurd to claim to place every man, woman and child in a position of responsibility for any agreement in which their participation has largely been prohibited. The World Health Organization has failed to justify the statement that member states bear the primary responsibility for the health and well-being of their peoples. Individual men and women are ultimately responsible for their own health. See page 6 HERE ONE HEALTH APPROACH The World Health Organization has failed to justify how the “One Health Approach” is anything more than a vague and scientifically unproven concept. The only reason that such a concept is being considered is for the all-inclusive reach that it would give to unelected bureaucrats around the world to control each and every aspect of life on Earth. See Article 1(b) and Article 5 HERE REGULATORY CAPTURE The World Health Organization has failed to address the obvious fact that regulatory agencies around the world have been captured by pharmaceutical interests. In fact, they are profiting from it. >LINK< The subsequent lowering of safety and quality standards has actually resulted in a level of adverse events that, in and of themselves constitute a Public Health Emergency of International Concern. The proposed “Pandemic Agreement” seeks to expedite a regulatory review and/or emergency regulatory authorization process that would surely fail to protect the health and safety of billions of people. The deeply flawed and corrupt process by which the WHO grants “authorization” for products, and the fees that it charges for “vaccines,” diagnostics, and male circumcision devices, MUST be reformed. Also, see Article 14.2(a) HERE LIABILITY The World Health Organization has failed to address the untold amount of damage that has been done to the health of millions of people by pharmaceutical drugs and injections. Rather than strengthen and globalize liability protection for pharmaceutical companies, manufacturers must be held accountable for the harm that their products continue to inflict upon billions of people worldwide. See Articles 13.6 and 13bis (8) HERE PATHOGEN ACCESS AND BENEFIT SHARING The proposed Pathogen Access and Benefits Sharing System would effectively monetize and incentivize the search for "pathogens with pandemic potential." This will not make the world safer, but will have exactly the opposite effect. See Article 12 HERE INAPPROPRIATE CELL AND GENE BASED THERAPIES The World Health Organization has failed to justify the inclusion of cell- and gene- based therapies in the category of pandemic-related health products. It is absolutely unethical to experiment with genetic manipulation under the guise of emergency response. See Article 1(d) HERE GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN AND LOGISTICS NETWORK The World Health Organization has failed to demonstrate why it should be given the authority to oversee and/or operate a Global Supply Chain and Logistics Network to control access to pandemic-related products. See Article 13 HERE CONFERENCE OF THE PARTIES The World Health Organization has failed to demonstrate the need to set up yet another new bureaucracy (the Conference of the Parties) consisting of unelected, unaccountable and largely unknown bureaucrats. This will surely lead to more waste and corruption long before it helps to prevent, prepare for, or respond to any future "pandemics." See Articles 21-37 HERE INFORMED DISSENT The World Health Organization has failed to demonstrate its wisdom and expertise in improving people’s health. In fact, the health of the people of the world has been steadily declining. The World Health Organization still seems to believe that they know what is best for everyone even after having been proven to be so horribly wrong over the past 5 years. Unfiltered information must be allowed to flow from multiple sources, but the WHO assumes itself to be infallible in matters of health, superseding the true authority of individual men and women. To have any chance of preventing disease, everyone must be encouraged and enabled to openly share their own health experiences, observations and wisdom, and we must be empowered take responsibility for their own health and allowed to make their own health decisions. The World Health Organization does NOT get to decide what is true. They do NOT own the science. See Preamble #3 HERE

Rather than reward the failures of the World Health Organization with more money and authority, the first step to addressing future pandemics on an international basis MUST be to acknowledge the ongoing catastrophe that is occurring right now due to the adverse effects of the COVID-19 jabs that have damaged the health of billions of people.

The experimental and toxic gene therapy injections that have been masquerading as vaccines are causing a slaughter of epic proportions beyond any catastrophe that the world has ever seen.

The World Health Organization, its 194 member nations and its 400+ special interest lobbyists known as relevant stakeholders may be blind to this catastrophe, but it is far more likely that they are complicit and profiting from it.

The first step to dealing with this genocide is for police agencies around the world to immediately seize the assets, records, factories and stockpiles of all the corporations, organizations and government agencies involved in this ongoing fiasco.

We certainly do not need a “Pandemic Agreement” designed to provide geographically distributed manufacturing capacity to ensure equitable access to masks that don’t work, diagnostic kits that cannot diagnose disease, drugs that cause more harm than good and contaminated, poorly designed gene-altering injections that are, by design, unable to prevent infection or stop transmission of any disease, but are very capable of maiming and killing millions of people.

Why are the supposed experts at the World Health Organization unable to comprehend that injecting unknown and toxic substances intramuscularly in the misguided belief that it will augment one’s immune system against illusory respiratory pathogens is absolutely stupid? >JJ Couey<

Agreeing to put the World Health Organization in charge of a coordinated Laboratory Network to process pathogens with pandemic potential that are identified through the One Health Approach to global surveillance in order to provide a Pathogen Access and Benefits Sharing System and Global Distribution and Logistics Network that is funded by the WHO operated coordinated financial mechanism that is designed to increase the reach and profits of the Pharmaceutical Hospital Emergency Industrial Complex would be certifiably insane.

What we really need is to rid the world of the international terrorists who seek enormous profits by generating fear of “pathogens with pandemic potential” that might cause the mythical “Disease X” in order to manufacture consent to totalitarian “public health measures” while censoring honest discussion, debate and informed DISSENT.

We need Grand Jury investigations, indictments, arrests, trials and convictions of the criminals who are involved in this enormous racketeering scheme.

We need to #RejectTheTreaty

We need to #StopTheShots

We need to #AbolishTheWHO

UNITED STATES

AUSTRALIA

http://AustraliaExitsTheWHO.com

CANADA

https://freedomrising.info/canada-exits-the-who/

INDIA

https://awakenindiamovement.com/

https://awakenindiamovement.com/reject-the-treaty-and-amendments-to-the-ihr-citizens-sign-on-14-may-2024/

NETHERLANDS

https://stopwho.nl/

NEW ZEALAND

https://www.voicesforfreedom.co.nz/the-whos-power-grab-in-the-name-of-health/

POLAND

https://stopwho.pl/

SOUTH AFRICA

https://referendums.co.za/@nowho?s=03

https://www.shabnampalesamohamed.com/_files/ugd/3c2789_e799aa04a8d142098a9e89904b15a2e4.pdf

SWEDEN

https://exitwho.se/

UNITED KINGDOM

https://www.ukcitizen.org/templates/

James Roguski

310-619-3055

JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive

All content is free to all readers.

All support is deeply appreciated.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE

