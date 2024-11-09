Share

FYI: The Intergovernmental Negotiating Body is scheduled to meet on Monday, November 11, 2024 to consider calling for a special session of the World Health Assembly in the hopes of adopting the proposed “Pandemic Agreement” BEFORE the end of 2024.

The INB will consider the determination of process for the convening, as appropriate, of a special session of the Health Assembly by the Executive Board, provided that agreement is reached on the draft WHO Pandemic Agreement. https://apps.who.int/gb/inb/pdf_files/inb12/A_inb12_2Rev1-en.pdf (page 3)

If you are opposed to the “Pandemic Agreement,” then RIGHT NOW would be a VERY good time to take the actions below:

TO EVERYONE IN THE WORLD:

Copy the text of the template email below and send this message via email to Ambassador Pamela Hamamoto as soon as possible.

HamamotoPK@State.gov

Pamela.Hamamoto@HHS.gov

(Please feel free to edit and customize your email. Be firm, but be respectful and peaceful.)

Dear Ambassador Pamela Hamamoto,

DON’T YOU DARE attempt to rush through the adoption of the proposed “Pandemic Agreement” before the Trump administration takes office on January 20, 2025.

I want to make it clear that YOU DO NOT HAVE MY CONSENT to call for a special session of the World Health Assembly. The 78th meeting of the WHA is scheduled for May 2025. DO NOT attempt to rush through an agreement of the proposed “Pandemic Agreement” before then.

The secrecy under which these negotiations have been held and the conflicts of interest of the 400+ “relevant stakeholders” who have been allowed to participate in these negotiations are bad enough, but THE LACK OF PUBLIC PARTICIPATION IN THESE NEGOTIATIONS IS ABSOLUTELY UNACCEPTABLE!

Thousands of Americans oppose the adoption of the proposed “Pandemic Agreement” by the Biden Administration.

Millions of Americans have no idea what you are up to, because you have failed in your duty to properly inform both the Senate and the public.

I trust that you will follow the rule of law and adhere to all of the legal obligations to which you are bound as detailed in the Foreign Affairs Manual:

https://fam.state.gov/FAM/11FAM/11FAM0720.html

https://fam.state.gov/FAM/11FAM/11FAM0740.html

I strongly encourage you to do the right thing: You must speak out strongly against any attempt to schedule a special session of the World Health Assembly.

DON’T YOU DARE take any action that goes against the will of “We the People!”

I pray that you will do the right thing.

Bless you.

Sincerely,

Also, send the following message to all 100 United States Senators:

Trump will not be in office until January 20, 2025.

It is up to "We the People" to let the Biden administration know that we do not consent to their attempt to ram the "Pandemic Agreement" through before the end of the year. If the INB calls for a special session on December 18-20, the Biden Administration could sign the agreement. It could go into legally binding effect 30 days later, just before Trump's Inauguration.

TAKE ACTION AND SPEAK UP NOW!

https://ExitTheWHO.com

https://ExitTheWHO.org

https://StopTheGlobalAgenda.com

To all readers outside of the United States:

Yes, you may also send the above email to the United States Ambassador Pamela Hamamoto. I will greatly appreciate your help in this matter.

I strongly encourage you to ALSO send similar emails to the Head of State, Foreign Minister and Health Minister in your country.

TAKE ACTION NOW!

UNITED KINGDOM:

Keir Starmer @ leader@labour.org.uk keir.starmer.mp@parliament.uk keir.starmer.constituency@parliament.uk

Foreign Minister: David Lammy @ mail@davidlammy.co.uk fcdo.correspondence@fcdo.gov.uk / @DavidLammy on X/Twitter

https://www.gov.uk/government/people/david-lammy

https://members.parliament.uk/member/206/contact

Health Minister: Wes Streeting @ wes.streeting.mp@parliament.uk /wes@redbridgelabour.org.uk

https://www.gov.uk/government/people/wes-streeting

https://members.parliament.uk/member/4504/contact

TO EVERYONE:

Please click on the article below, and watch the videos that people from around the world have recorded expressing their opposition to the proposed “Pandemic Agreement.”

NOW is the time for you to take action.

Record your own video, upload it to the video platform or social media platform of your choice and post the link to your video in the comments below.

ALSO:

Send a pre-written email to:

HamamotoPK@State.gov

Xavier.Becerra@HHS.gov

Caya.Atkins@HHS.gov

Michael.Beard@HHS.gov

OGAmultilateral@HHS.gov

Colin.Mciff@HHS.gov

Loyce.Pace@HHS.gov

PandemicAgreement@WHO.int

HQgoverningbodies@WHO.int

HMP@WHO.int

DGoffice@WHO.int

INBplatform@WHO.int

ImpactMeasurement@WHO.int



https://whowatch.org/stopwhopandemictreatynow

