An Open Letter to the U.S. Senate
However, the first step in the process of opposition is to raise everyone’s awareness of the improper and unlawful nature of the entire negotiating process.
Below is an open letter to the United States Senate.
The final two sessions of the U.S. Senate will be from November 12-22, 2024 and December 2-20, 2024. SENATE CALENDAR
An Open Letter To The United States Senate:
Dear Senators:
This letter is sent to request that you investigate the procedures by which the negotiations of the proposed “Pandemic Agreement” have been, and are currently being conducted by the Biden Administration.
Despite the World Health Organization’s claims of openness and transparency, the last official version of the proposed “Pandemic Agreement” was made available on May 27, 2024.
https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA77/A77_10-en.pdf
The Intergovernmental Negotiating Body has been given until May 2025 to conclude negotiations, but the Biden Administration appears to be on the verge of concluding these negotiations by November 11, 2024. The Senate does not come back into session until November 12, 2024.
https://apps.who.int/gb/inb/pdf_files/inb12/A_inb12_2-en.pdf
The Biden Administration also apparently intends to officially agree to the proposed “Pandemic Agreement” before the end of their term in office. Doing so would lock the United States into the “Pandemic Agreement” for at least 3 years. (Article 32)
Unfortunately, the Biden Administration appears to be ignoring and/or violating the proper procedures and legal requirements that are supposed to govern the conduct of these negotiations.
I call upon you to investigate this matter.
Below are just some of the questions that the Senate must ask of the Biden Administration to ensure that the proper negotiating procedures have been and are being followed. The appropriate sections of the Foreign Affairs Manual (FAM) are referenced for your convenience. https://fam.state.gov/Volumes/Details/11FAM
Has the Legal Advisor to the Secretary of State determined whether the proposed “Pandemic Agreement” is to be considered as an agreement that is (a) pursuant to a treaty, (b) pursuant to legislation, or (c) pursuant to the Constitutional authority of the President?
Who specifically has been authorized by the Secretary of State to conduct the negotiations of the proposed “Pandemic Agreement?”
Who specifically has been authorized by the Secretary of State to agree upon a date for signature and/or to sign the treaty or agreement?
Has Ambassador Pamela Hamamoto and/or others involved in the “Pandemic Agreement” negotiations properly submitted an “action memorandum” seeking official authorization to negotiate and/or conclude a treaty or other international agreement addressed to the Secretary of State and has it been cleared with the Office of the Legal Adviser (including the Assistant Legal Adviser for Treaty Affairs), the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Legislative Affairs, other appropriate bureaus, and any other agency (such as Defense, Commerce, etc.) which has primary responsibility or a substantial interest in the subject matter?
Has Ambassador Pamela Hamamoto and/or others involved in the “Pandemic Agreement” negotiations formally received proper authorization in writing to negotiate and/or conclude and/or sign a treaty or other international agreement as detailed in the above mentioned “action memorandum?”
Has the Assistant Secretary for Legislative Affairs properly advised the appropriate Congressional leaders and committees of the intention to negotiate a significant new international agreement? Have Congressional leaders and committees been consulted concerning such agreements, and have they been kept informed of developments affecting them, including especially whether any legislation is considered necessary or desirable for the implementation of the new treaty or agreement?
Have the the potential costs associated with the proposed Pandemic Agreement’s commitment to furnish funds, goods, or services beyond or in addition to those authorized in an approved budget been determined? What arrangements are being planned or carried out concerning consultation with the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) for such commitment?
Have adequate reasons been provided to justify the rush to conclude the negotiations and to adopt and sign the proposed “Pandemic Agreement” before May 2025?
Does the Biden administration plan to provide a public comment period so that the will of the American people can be heard regarding the proposed “Pandemic Agreement?”
Who specifically has been given the full powers to sign the “Pandemic Agreement” on behalf of the United States?
There are many reasons why I oppose the World Health Organization’s proposed “Pandemic Treaty” but the main reason is because the the Biden Administration has clearly ignored the will of the American people.
Please review what We The People have to say:
Your ignore-ance of and/or ongoing silence regarding this matter will be seen as consent to the actions of the Biden Administration.
I implore you to investigate this matter and I expect you to speak out publicly about it as soon as possible.
Sincerely,
Details regarding the proper conduct of international negotiations and excerpts from the Foreign Affairs Manual are listed below.
The Circular 175 Procedure:
The Circular 175 procedure refers to regulations developed by the State Department to ensure the proper exercise of the treaty-making power. Its principal objective is to make sure that the making of treaties and other international agreements for the United States is carried out within constitutional and other appropriate limits, and with appropriate involvement by the State Department. The original Circular 175 was a 1955 Department Circular prescribing a process for prior coordination and approval of treaties and international agreements. This title has been retained; the applicable procedures are now contained at 11 FAM 720 .
There are two kinds of Circular 175 requests.
One calls for the approval of full powers to sign treaties that the President will send to the Senate for advice and consent to ratification.
Since under international law full powers may be issued only by heads of State and Foreign Ministers, approval of full powers is not a delegable function.
The more typical Circular 175 request is an action memorandum from a bureau or office in the State Department to a Department official at the Assistant Secretary level or above, requesting authority to negotiate, conclude, amend, extend, or terminate an international agreement.
The memorandum may request -
authority to negotiate and/or conclude;
authority to extend and/or amend; or
authority to terminate/withdraw from
an international agreement.
The memorandum should set forth the issue for decision; the principal features of the proposed agreement; any special problems that may be encountered along with any contemplated solutions to those problems; and policy benefits to the United States of the requested action.
It also should address whether there will be congressional consultations and whether an environmental impact assessment is needed. Where a proposed agreement involves commitments of resources beyond those authorized by approved budgets, the matter must be addressed.
The action memorandum should be accompanied by any texts to be negotiated or concluded, and generally a memorandum of law discussing thoroughly the legal bases for the agreement.
Background information or additional detail may be included as attachments. The memorandum is cleared by all interested federal agencies and by relevant offices within the State Department. In certain circumstances, the Office of Treaty Affairs may conclude that a blanket authorization is appropriate where a series of agreements of the same general type are to be negotiated according to a more or less standard formula.
The thoroughness and care devoted to the Circular 175 procedure is designed to ensure -
that approval for the negotiation and conclusion of all international agreements is obtained at appropriate policy levels;
that agencies or offices having responsibility for any aspect of the subject matter involved have approved the negotiation and, prior to conclusion, the text of the agreement;
that any issues that might arise between the Congress and the executive, and any questions regarding the use of the treaty power, are resolved; and
that adequate legal authority for each treaty or executive agreement exists.
Further, the Circular 175 procedure assists the State Department in transmitting to the Congress pursuant to the Case-Zablocki Act ( 1 U.S.C. 112b) the text of any international agreement other than a treaty to which the United States is a party as soon as practicable after such agreement has entered into force with respect to the United States but in no event later than sixty days thereafter.
The Circular 175 procedure does not apply to documents that are not binding under international law. Thus, statements of intent or documents of a political nature not intended to be legally binding are not covered by the Circular 175 procedure.
The determination whether a document is or is not an international agreement must be made by the Office of the Legal Adviser at the State Department.
The Foreign Affairs Manual
https://fam.state.gov/Volumes/Details/11FAM
TREATIES AND OTHER INTERNATIONAL AGREEMENTS
750 RESPONSIBILITIES OF THE ASSISTANT LEGAL ADVISER FOR TREATY AFFAIRS (L/T)
Excerpts from the Foreign Affairs Manual:
11 FAM 723.2-2 International Agreements Other Than Treaties
(CT:POL-48; 09-25-2006)
International agreements brought into force with respect to the United States on a constitutional basis other than with the advice and consent of the Senate are “international agreements other than treaties.” (The term “sole executive agreement” is appropriately reserved for agreements made solely on the basis of the constitutional authority of the President.) There are three constitutional bases for international agreements other than treaties as set forth below. An international agreement may be concluded pursuant to one or more of these constitutional bases:
(1) Treaty;
(2) Legislation;
(3) Constitutional authority of the President.
11 FAM 723.4 Questions as to Type of Agreement to Be Used; Consultation with Congress
b. When there is any question whether an international agreement should be concluded as a treaty or as an international agreement other than a treaty, the matter is brought to the attention, in the first instance, of the Legal Adviser for Treaty Affairs. If the Assistant Legal Adviser for Treaty Affairs considers the question to be a serious one that may warrant formal congressional consultation, s/he or an appropriate representative of the Office of the Legal Adviser will consult with the Assistant Secretary for Legislative Affairs (or designee) and other affected bureaus. Upon receiving their views on the subject, the Legal Adviser will, if the matter has not been resolved, transmit a memorandum thereon to the Secretary (or designee) for a decision. Every practicable effort will be made to identify such questions at the earliest possible date so that consultations may be completed in sufficient time to avoid last-minute consideration.
c. Consultations on such questions will be held with congressional leaders and committees as may be appropriate. Arrangements for such consultations shall be made by the Assistant Secretary for Legislative Affairs and shall be held with the assistance of the Office of the Legal Adviser (L) and such other offices as may be determined. Nothing in this section shall be taken as derogating from the requirement of appropriate consultations with the Congress in accordance with 11 FAM 725.1, subparagraph (5), in connection with the initiation of, and developments during negotiations for international agreements, particularly where the agreements are of special interest to the Congress.
11 FAM 724 ACTION REQUIRED IN NEGOTIATION, CONCLUSION, AND TERMINATION OF TREATIES AND INTERNATIONAL AGREEMENTS
11 FAM 724.1 Authorization Required to Undertake Negotiations
(CT:POL-44; 05-26-2006)
Negotiations of treaties, or other “significant” international agreements, or for their extension or revision, are not to be undertaken, nor any exploratory discussions undertaken with representatives of another government or international organization, until authorized in writing by the Secretary or an officer specifically authorized by the Secretary for that purpose.
11 FAM 724.2 Scope of Authorization
(CT:POL-44; 05-26-2006)
Approval of a request for authorization to negotiate a treaty or other international agreement does not constitute advance approval of the text nor authorization to agree upon a date for signature or to sign the treaty or agreement. Authorization to agree upon a given date for, and to proceed with, signature must be specifically requested in writing, as provided in 11 FAM 724.3. This applies to treaties and other agreements to be signed abroad as well as those to be signed at Washington. Special instructions may be required, because of the special circumstances involved, for multilateral conventions or agreements to be signed at international conferences.
11 FAM 725 RESPONSIBILITY OF OFFICE OR OFFICER CONDUCTING NEGOTIATIONS
11 FAM 725.1 Conduct of Negotiations
(CT:POL-44; 05-26-2006)
The office or officer responsible for any negotiations keeps in mind that:
(1) During the negotiations no position is communicated to a foreign government or to an international organization as a U.S. position that goes beyond any existing authorization or instructions;
(2) No proposal is made or position is agreed to beyond the original authorization without appropriate clearance (see 11 FAM 722.3, paragraph a);
(3) All significant policy-determining memoranda and instructions to the field on the subject of the negotiations have appropriate clearance (see 11 FAM 724.3, paragraph a);
(4) The Secretary or other principal, as appropriate, is kept informed in writing of important policy decisions and developments, including any particularly significant departures from substantially standard drafts that have evolved;
(5) With the advice and assistance of the Assistant Secretary for Legislative Affairs, the appropriate congressional leaders and committees are advised of the intention to negotiate significant new international agreements, consulted concerning such agreements, and kept informed of developments affecting them, including especially whether any legislation is considered necessary or desirable for the implementation of the new treaty or agreement. Where the proposal for any especially important treaty or other international agreement is contemplated, the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Legislative Affairs will be informed as early as possible by the office responsible for the subjects;
(6) The interest of the public be taken into account and, where in the opinion of the Secretary of State or his or her designee the circumstances permit, the public be given an opportunity to comment;
(7) In no case, after accord has been reached on the substance and wording of the texts to be signed, do the negotiators sign an agreement or exchange notes constituting an agreement until a request under 11 FAM 724.3 for authorization to conclude has been approved and, if at a post abroad, until instructed by the Department to do so as stated in 11 FAM 731.3.
11 FAM 742.4 Instructions to Negotiators
The U.S. delegation to a conference may be comprised of one or more representatives. As a rule, the U.S. delegation is furnished written instructions by the Department prior to the conference in the form of a position paper for the U.S. delegation cleared with the Secretary or an officer specifically authorized by him or her and other appropriate Department officers for that purpose, under the procedures described in 11 FAM 722, subparagraph (3). The Office of the Legal Adviser (L) in all instances reviews drafts of international conventions to be considered in meetings of an international organization of which the United States is a member; when necessary, it also provides legal assistance at international conferences and meetings.
11 FAM 745 FULL POWERS
a. In the case of a multilateral agreement drawn up at an international conference, this Government customarily (almost invariably, in the case of a treaty) issues to one or more of its representatives at the conference an instrument of full power authorizing signature of the agreement on behalf of the United States. In some instances, issuance of the full power is deferred until it is relatively certain that the agreement formulated is to be signed for the United States. (See 11 FAM 733.) Ordinarily, that full power is presented by the representatives to the secretary general of the conference upon arrival of the delegation at the conference site. It may be submitted in advance of arrival, but usually that is not necessary.
https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/an-open-letter-to-the-us-senate
Alabama
Katie Britt (R) 202-224-5744
502 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.britt.senate.gov/contact/
https://twitter.com/SenKatieBritt
Tommy Tuberville (R) 202-224-4124
455 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.tuberville.senate.gov/contact/
https://twitter.com/SenTuberville
Alaska
Lisa Murkowski (R) 202-224-6665
522 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.murkowski.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/contact
https://twitter.com/LisaMurkowski
Dan Sullivan (R) 202-224-3004
302 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.sullivan.senate.gov/contact/email
https://twitter.com/SenDanSullivan
Arizona
Mark Kelly (D) 202-224-2235
516 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.kelly.senate.gov/contact/
https://twitter.com/SenMarkKelly
NOT SEEKING RE-ELECTION
Kyrsten Synema (I) 202-224-4521
317 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.sinema.senate.gov/contact-kyrsten/
https://twitter.com/SenatorSinema
Arkansas
John Boozman (R) 202-224-4843
555 Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.boozman.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/contact
https://twitter.com/JohnBoozman
Tom Cotton (R) 202-224-2353
326 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.cotton.senate.gov/contact/contact-tom
https://twitter.com/SenTomCotton
California
Alex Padilla (D) 202-224-3553
112 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.padilla.senate.gov/contact/
https://twitter.com/SenAlexPadilla
RETIRING
Laphonza Butler (D) 202-224-3841
Dirksen Senate Office Building, Room G-12, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.butler.senate.gov/share-your-opinion/
https://twitter.com/SenLaphonza
Colorado
Michael F. Bennet (D) 202-224-5852
261 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.bennet.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/contact
https://twitter.com/SenBennetCo
John W. Hickenlooper (D) 202-224-5941
374 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.hickenlooper.senate.gov/contact/
https://twitter.com/SenatorHick
Connecticut
Richard Blumenthal (D) 202-224-2823
706 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.blumenthal.senate.gov/contact/
https://twitter.com/SenBlumenthal
SEEKING RE-ELECTION
Christopher Murphy (D) 202-224-4041
136 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.murphy.senate.gov/contact
https://twitter.com/senmurphyoffice
Delaware
RETIRING
Thomas R. Carper (D) 202-224-2441
513 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.carper.senate.gov/contact/
https://twitter.com/SenatorCarper
Christopher A. Coons (D) 202-224-5042
218 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.coons.senate.gov/contact
https://twitter.com/ChrisCoons
Florida
Marco Rubio (R) 202-224-3041
284 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.rubio.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/contact
https://twitter.com/marcorubio
SEEKING RE-ELECTION
Rick Scott (R) 202-224-5274
110 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.rickscott.senate.gov/contact/contact
https://twitter.com/SenRickScott
Georgia
Jon Ossoff (D) 202-224-3521
303 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.ossoff.senate.gov/contact-us/
Raphael G. Warnock (D) 202-224-3643
416 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.warnock.senate.gov/contact/
https://twitter.com/SenatorWarnock
Hawaii
SEEKING RE-ELECTION
Mazie K. Hirono (D) 202-224-6361
109 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.hirono.senate.gov/contact
https://twitter.com/MazieHirono
Brian Schatz (D) 202-224-3934
722 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.schatz.senate.gov/contact
https://twitter.com/SenBrianSchatz
Idaho
Mike Crapo (R) 202-224-6142
239 Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.crapo.senate.gov/contact
James E. Risch (R) 202-224-2752
483 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.risch.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/contact
https://twitter.com/SenatorRisch
Illinois
Tammy Duckworth (D) 202-224-2854
524 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.duckworth.senate.gov/connect/
https://twitter.com/SenDuckworth
Richard J. “Dick” Durbin (D) 202-224-2152
711 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.durbin.senate.gov/contact/
https://twitter.com/SenatorDurbin
Indiana
RUNNING FOR GOVERNOR
Mike Braun (R) 202-224-4814
404 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.braun.senate.gov/contact-mike
https://twitter.com/SenatorBraun
Todd Young (R) 202-224-5623
185 Dirksen Senate Office Building Washington DC 20510
https://www.young.senate.gov/contact
https://twitter.com/SenToddYoung
Iowa
Joni Ernst (R) 202-224-3254
260 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.ernst.senate.gov/contact
https://twitter.com/SenJoniErnst
Chuck Grassley (R) 202-224-3744
135 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.grassley.senate.gov/contact
https://twitter.com/ChuckGrassley
Kansas
Roger Marshall (R) 202-224-4774
479A Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.marshall.senate.gov/contact/
https://twitter.com/RogerMarshallMD
Jerry Moran (R) 202-224-6521
521 Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.moran.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/e-mail-jerry
https://twitter.com/JerryMoran
Kentucky
Mitch McConnell (R) 202-224-2541
317 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.mcconnell.senate.gov/public/index.cfm?p=contact
https://twitter.com/McConnellPress
https://twitter.com/LeaderMcConnell
Rand Paul (R) 202-224-4343
295 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.paul.senate.gov/connect/
Louisiana
Bill Cassidy (R) 202-224-5824
455 Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.cassidy.senate.gov/contact
https://twitter.com/SenBillCassidy
John Kennedy (R) 202-224-4623
437 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.kennedy.senate.gov/public/email-me
https://twitter.com/SenJohnKennedy
Maine
Susan M. Collins (R) 202-224-2523
413 Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.collins.senate.gov/contact
https://twitter.com/SenatorCollins
SEEKING RE-ELECTION
Angus S. King, Jr. (I) 202-224-5344
133 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.king.senate.gov/contact
https://twitter.com/SenAngusKing
Maryland
RETIRING
Benjamin L. Cardin (D) 202-224-4524
509 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.cardin.senate.gov/contact/
https://twitter.com/SenatorCardin
Chris Van Hollen (D) 202-224-4654
730 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.vanhollen.senate.gov/contact/email
https://twitter.com/ChrisVanHollen
Massachusetts
Edward J. Markey (D) 202-224-2742
255 Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.markey.senate.gov/contact
SEEKING RE-ELECTION
Elizabeth Warren (D) 202-224-4543
309 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.warren.senate.gov/contact
Michigan
Gary C. Peters (D) 202-224-6221
724 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.peters.senate.gov/contact
https://twitter.com/SenGaryPeters
RETIRING
Debbie Stabenow (D) 202-224-4822
731 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.stabenow.senate.gov/contact
https://twitter.com/SenStabenow
Minnesota
SEEKING RE-ELECTION
Amy Klobuchar (D) 202-224-3244
425 Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.klobuchar.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/contact
https://twitter.com/SenAmyKlobuchar
Tina Smith (D) 202-224-5641
720 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.smith.senate.gov/share-your-opinion/
https://twitter.com/SenTinaSmith
Mississippi
Cindy Hyde-Smith (R) 202-224-5054
702 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.hydesmith.senate.gov/content/contact-senator
https://twitter.com/SenHydeSmith
SEEKING RE-ELECTION
Roger F. Wicker (R) 202-224-6253
425 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.wicker.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/contact
https://twitter.com/SenatorWicker
Missouri
SEEKING RE-ELECTION
Josh Hawley (R) 202-224-6154
115 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.hawley.senate.gov/contact-senator-hawley
https://twitter.com/SenHawleyPress
Eric Schmitt (R) 202-224-5721
387 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.schmitt.senate.gov/
https://twitter.com/SenEricSchmitt
Montana
Steve Daines (R) 202-224-2651
320 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.daines.senate.gov/contact/
https://twitter.com/SteveDaines
SEEKING RE-ELECTION
Jon Tester (D) 202-224-2644
311 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.tester.senate.gov/contact/
https://twitter.com/SenatorTester
Nebraska
SEEKING RE-ELECTION
Deb Fischer (R) 202-224-6551
448 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.fischer.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/contact
https://twitter.com/SenatorFischer
Pete Ricketts (R-NE) 202-224-4224
139 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.ricketts.senate.gov/contact/
https://twitter.com/SenatorRicketts
Kearney Office: 4111 4th Avenue, Suite 26, Kearney, NE 68845
Lincoln Office: 1248 'O' Street, Suite 1000, Lincoln, NE 68508
Omaha Office: 304 N. 168th Circle, Suite 213, Omaha, NE 68118
Scottsbluff Office: 115 Railway Street, Suite C102, Scottsbluff, NE 69361
Nevada
Catherine Cortez Masto (D) 202-224-3542
520 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.cortezmasto.senate.gov/contact
https://twitter.com/sencortezmasto
Jacky Rosen (D) 202-224-6244
713 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.rosen.senate.gov/contact_jacky
https://twitter.com/SenJackyRosen
New Hampshire
Maggie Hassan (D) 202-224-3324
324 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.hassan.senate.gov/contact
https://twitter.com/Senatorhassan
Jeanne Shaheen (D) 202-224-2841
506 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.shaheen.senate.gov/contact/contact-jeanne
https://twitter.com/SenatorShaheen
New Jersey
Cory A. Booker (D) 202-224-3224
717 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.booker.senate.gov/contact
SEEKING RE-ELECTION
Robert Menendez (D) 202-224-4744
528 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.menendez.senate.gov/contact
https://twitter.com/SenatorMenendez
New Mexico
SEEKING RE-ELECTION
Martin Heinrich (D) 202-224-5521
709 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.heinrich.senate.gov/contact
https://twitter.com/MartinHeinrich
Ben Ray Lujan (D) 202-224-6621
498 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.lujan.senate.gov/contact/
https://twitter.com/SenatorLujan
New York
SEEKING RE-ELECTION
Kirsten E. Gillibrand (D) 202-224-4451
478 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.gillibrand.senate.gov/contact/
https://twitter.com/GillibrandNY
Charles E. Schumer (D) 202-224-6542
322 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.schumer.senate.gov/contact
https://twitter.com/SenSchumer
North Carolina
Ted Budd (R) 202-224-3154
304 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.budd.senate.gov/share-your-opinion/
https://twitter.com/sentedbuddnc
Thom Tillis (R) 202-224-6342
113 Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.tillis.senate.gov/email-me
https://twitter.com/senthomtillis
North Dakota
SEEKING RE-ELECTION
Kevin Cramer (R) 202-224-2043
313 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.cramer.senate.gov/contact
https://twitter.com/SenKevinCramer
John Hoeven (R) 202-224-2551
338 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.hoeven.senate.gov/contact
https://twitter.com/SenJohnHoeven
Ohio
SEEKING RE-ELECTION
Sherrod Brown (D) 202-224-2315
503 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.brown.senate.gov/contact/
https://twitter.com/SenSherrodBrown
J.D. Vance (R) 202-224-3353
288 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.vance.senate.gov/contact/
Oklahoma
James Lankford (R) 202-224-5754
316 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.lankford.senate.gov/contact/email
https://twitter.com/SenatorLankford
Markwayne Mullin (R) 202-224-4721
330 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.mullin.senate.gov/contact/
Oregon
Jeff Merkley (D) 202-224-3753
531 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.merkley.senate.gov/contact/
https://twitter.com/SenJeffMerkley
Ron Wyden (D) 202-224-5244
221 Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.wyden.senate.gov/contact/
Pennsylvania
SEEKING RE-ELECTION
Robert P. Casey, Jr. (D) 202-224-6324
393 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.casey.senate.gov/contact
https://twitter.com/SenBobCasey
John Fetterman (D) 202-224-4254
142 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.fetterman.senate.gov/contact/
https://twitter.com/SenFettermanPA
Rhode Island
Jack Reed (D) 202-224-4642
728 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.reed.senate.gov/contact/
https://twitter.com/SenJackReed
SEEKING RE-ELECTION
Sheldon Whitehouse (D) 202-224-2921
530 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.whitehouse.senate.gov/contact/email-sheldon
https://twitter.com/SenWhitehouse
South Carolina
Lindsey Graham (R) 202-224-5972
211 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.lgraham.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/e-mail-senator-graham
https://twitter.com/GrahamBlog
Tim Scott (R) 202-224-6121
104 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.scott.senate.gov/contact
https://twitter.com/SenatorTimScott
South Dakota
Mike Rounds (R) 202-224-5842
716 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.rounds.senate.gov/contact
https://twitter.com/SenatorRounds
John Thune (R) 202-224-2321
511 Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.thune.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/contact
https://twitter.com/SenJohnThune
Tennessee
SEEKING RE-ELECTION
Marsha Blackburn (R) 202-224-3344
357 Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.blackburn.senate.gov/email-me
https://twitter.com/MarshaBlackburn
Bill Hagerty (R) 202-224-4944
251 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.hagerty.senate.gov/email-me/
https://twitter.com/SenatorHagerty
Texas
John Cornyn (R) 202-224-2934
517 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.cornyn.senate.gov/contact-john-cornyn/
https://twitter.com/JohnCornyn
SEEKING RE-ELECTION
Ted Cruz (R) 202-224-5922
167 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.cruz.senate.gov/contact/write-ted
https://twitter.com/SenTedCruz
Utah
Mike Lee (R) 202-224-5444
363 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.lee.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/contact
https://twitter.com/SenMikeLee
RETIRING
Mitt Romney (R) 202-224-5251
354 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.romney.senate.gov/contact-senator-romney/
https://twitter.com/SenatorRomney
Vermont
SEEKING RE-ELECTION
Bernard Sanders (I) 202-224-5141
332 Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.sanders.senate.gov/contact/
https://twitter.com/SenSanders
Peter Welch (D) 202-224-4242
124 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.welch.senate.gov/contact/
https://twitter.com/PeterWelch
Virginia
SEEKING RE-ELECTION
Tim Kaine (D) 202-224-4024
231 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.kaine.senate.gov/contact
Mark R. Warner (D) 202-224-2023
703 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.warner.senate.gov/public/index.cfm?p=Contact
https://twitter.com/MarkWarner
Washington
SEEKING RE-ELECTION
Maria Cantwell (D) 202-224-3441
511 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.cantwell.senate.gov/contact
https://twitter.com/SenatorCantwell
Patty Murray (D) 202-224-2621
154 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.murray.senate.gov/write-to-patty/#
https://twitter.com/PattyMurray
West Virginia
Shelley Moore Capito (R) 202-224-6472
170 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.capito.senate.gov/contact/contact-landing
NOT SEEKING RE-ELECTION
Joe Manchin III(D) 202-224-3954
306 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.manchin.senate.gov/contact-joe
https://twitter.com/Sen_JoeManchin
Wisconsin
SEEKING RE-ELECTION
Tammy Baldwin (D) 202-224-5653
141 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.baldwin.senate.gov/contact
https://twitter.com/SenatorBaldwin
Ron Johnson (R) 202-224-5323
328 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.ronjohnson.senate.gov/contact
https://twitter.com/SenRonJohnson
Wyoming
SEEKING RE-ELECTION
John Barrasso (R) 202-224-6441
307 Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.barrasso.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/contact-form
https://twitter.com/SenJohnBarrasso
Cynthia M. Lummis (R) 202-224-3424
27A Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.lummis.senate.gov/contact/contact-form/
The Senate will next be in session from November 12-22, 2024 and December 2-20, 2024.
