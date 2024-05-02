Share

Leave a comment

Download the letter that 49 Republican Senators sent to President Biden.

Letter From 49 Republican Senators To Biden May 1 2024 659KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

https://sovereigntycoalition.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/WHO-letter-to-Biden-signed_5-1-24.pdf

This is a positive step in the right direction, but it is NOT enough. We do not want to reform the WHO - we want to #ExitTheWHO

Click on the article below and call the Republican Senators to thank them for signing this letter. Encourage them to submit companion legislation in the Senate to H.R. 79 (WHO Withdrawal Act).

Call all the Democratic and “Independent” Senators and let them know what you think of their failure to take appropriate action regarding the WHO negotiations.

Also, the Senators’ letter to President Biden completely failed to mention the fraudulent adoption of amendments to the IHR in May 2022.

Send the sample email at the bottom of this article to your Senators.

SAMPLE EMAIL:

You are hereby notified of the voting fraud perpetrated by the WHO during the 75th World Health Assembly which is detailed below.

REQUEST FOR ACTION:

The United States government (Office of Global Affairs) must officially demand evidence from the World Health Organization countering the WHO's fraudulent claims regarding the purported adoption of the 2022 amendments to the International Health Regulations.

Evidence of a properly conducted vote must be requested from the WHO.

The Members to the delegation to the 75th World Health Assembly were unwittingly involved in multiple violations of the International Health Regulations and the WHO Constitution.



The submission of document A75/A/Conf./7 by the United States and a number of other nations on May 24, 2022 was a clear violation of Article 55 of the International Health Regulations which requires at least 4 months notice for any proposed amendments.

https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA75/A75_ACONF7-en.pdf



Please do not attempt to claim that the submitted amendments were a technical addendum to document A75/18. That is not true, because A75/A/Conf./7 included the addition of a new authority in regards to Article 62 giving nations authority to submit reservations to amendments. This authority did not previously exist in the IHR and it was not included in document A75/18.

https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA75/A75_18-en.pdf



Four days later, on May 28, 2022 document WHA75/A75.R12 fraudulently claimed that the proposed amendments to Articles 55, 59, 61, 62 and 63 were adopted during the 8th Plenary Session of WHA75.

https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA75/A75_R12-en.pdf



There is just one problem. No such vote ever occurred.

Evidence of this failure to conduct a proper vote (the recording of the 8th plenary session) has been removed from the WHO website.

https://apps.who.int/gb/e/e_wha75.html



This is a clear and egregious case of voting fraud and a clear violation of Article 60 of the WHO Constitution.

https://apps.who.int/gb/bd/pdf_files/BD_49th-en.pdf



On November 28, 2023 a dozen members of the European Parliament demanded that the Director General provide evidence that a proper vote occurred. To this day, no evidence of a vote by the full plenary has been provided. The 2022 amendments must be declared by all nations to be null and void.

https://twitter.com/Rob_Roos/status/1729563358485962784



On April 8, 2024, the WHO published document A77/8 fraudulently claiming that those amendments will enter into force on May 31, 2024. That is a fraudulent claim. No vote was ever held, so no entry into force can occur.

https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA77/A77_8-en.pdf



The Islamic Republic of Iran, the Kingdom of Netherlands and the nations of New Zealand and Slovakia have seen through this fraud and have officially rejected the 2022 amendments.

The United States must also reject these fraudulently adopted amendments.



The United States government must officially demand evidence from the World Health Organization countering the WHO's fraudulent claims regarding the purported adoption of the 2022 amendments to the International Health Regulations. Evidence of a properly conducted vote is requested.

I request that you take the above action immediately.

by James Roguski

The old system is crumbling, and we must build its replacement quickly.

If you are fed up with the government, hospital, medical, pharmaceutical, media, industrial complex and would like to help build a holistic alternative to the WHO, then feel free to contact me directly anytime.

JamesRoguski.com

JamesRoguski.substack.com/about

JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive

310-619-3055

All content is free to all readers.

All support is deeply appreciated.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE

Share

Leave a comment