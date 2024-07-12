Pandemic Treaty Negotiations Resume
The "Pandemic Treaty" was NOT defeated. Negotiations resume on July 16-17 and additional meetings are scheduled for September and November with a goal of signing the Treaty before the end of 2024.
The next meeting of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body to negotiate the “Pandemic Treaty” is scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, July 16-17, 2024.
Please watch the video below:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xhah-Wqh5Fw
Watch the meetings:
https://apps.who.int/gb/inb/e/e_inb-10.html
Latest version of the “Pandemic Treaty”:
https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA77/A77_10-en.pdf
Please note that the highlighting indicates areas of agreement (green) and convergence (yellow). Nearly half of the document has already been agreed upon. Text that is not highlighted or is in [brackets] is still being negotiated.
Some “highlights”:
For additional details, please read the articles below:
James Roguski
310-619-3055
JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive
We the people sacked to now corrupt and unelected World Health Organisation when it was confirmed they rely on financial support for their existence. Their biggest benefactor by far, is Bill Gates, who is heavily committed to depopulation - and profits from his quest and his investments.
Destroying fertility permanently by Covid injections is Pre-meditated Murder by Big Pharma's poisonous injections. Possibly the end of humankind! And still Pfizer, et al, enjoy total protection from LIABILITY! How can this continue?
So why do some gullible people still want the DEATH SHOT?
Mick (Unjabbed to live longer).
The treaty is FULL OF RHETORICAL ABUSES, serving (deliberately) to confuse and bewilder people - into silence.