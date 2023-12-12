Share

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GNpqq1G2nhU

The two identical bills listed below would fully withdraw the United States from the United Nations and the World Health Organization and all of their associated entities.

They are entitled the Disengaging Entirely From the United Nations Debacle Act .

These two companion pieces of legislation in the House and the Senate seek to have the United States EXIT the United Nations and EXIT the World Health Organization and all related conventions and agreements!

Co-sponsors of H.R. 6645 as of December 15, 2023:

Co-sponsors of S. 3428 as of December 15, 2023:

NOTICE: In my opinion, it is unfortunate that the sponsors of these identical bills chose to name them as they did. Please realize, that despite their use of the acronym “DEFUND,” these identical pieces of legislation seek to accomplish much more than just defunding the United Nations and the World Health Organization.

Representative Chip Roy stated:

“This year, the United Nations’ corruption, and its despicable, brazen political agenda have been on full display… The UN doesn’t deserve one single dime of American taxpayer money or one bit of our support; we should defund it and leave immediately.”

Senator Mike Lee stated:

“No more blank checks for the United Nations. Americans’ hard-earned dollars have been funneled into initiatives that fly in the face of our values — enabling tyrants, betraying allies, and spreading bigotry. With the DEFUND Act, we're stepping away from this debacle.”

The United Nations and the World Health Organizations are threats to the United States’ national sovereignty and the God-given freedoms of Americans.

With primary elections just around the corner, NOW is the time to demand that your elected officials and candidates for those offices take a stand on the issues that are important to YOU.

https://rumble.com/v41hh1h-uncensored-breaking-us-moves-to-exit-the-who-and-the-un-ft.-dr.-rima-laibow.html

Contact your United States Representative and all 100 Senators, and urge them to co-sponsor these proposed bills.

The above link will also give you the OPTION to call your Congressional Representative and both of your Senators and it will also enable you to upload or record and send a customized video!

You are encouraged to edit both the Subject and the Body of the email and customize it however you wish!

TEXT OF THE EMAIL THAT YOU CAN SEND:

I urge you to support, co-sponsor and rapidly enact H.R. 6645* and S. 3428**, the “Disengaging Entirely From the United Nations Debacle” Act. These bills completely withdraw the United States from the United Nations, World Health Organization and all related bodies and obligations (including the International Health Regulations). Doing so will restore our national independence and safeguard our personal freedoms. You will never get my vote in the future unless you support our immediate withdrawal from these dangerous organizations. The United States Must Fully Disengage from the United Nations and World Health Organization. The downside of continued membership in these organizations far outweighs any benefit. We face an unprecedented assault on our national sovereignty and our personal freedoms through continued membership in the United Nations, the World Health Organization and associated organizations and obligations. These unaccountable international organizations actually conflict with our Constitutional freedoms. For example, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights grants rights that can be cancelled. The United States, on the other hand, recognizes unalienable rights which cannot be cancelled. The future of the United States depends, quite literally, on the implementation of a complete withdrawal from all of these organizations. I urge you to work vigorously with other members of the Congress of the United States to enact H.R. 6645 and S. 3428 in order to withdraw from the United Nations, World Health Organization and all other related organizations and obligations. * http://www.congress.gov/bill/118th-congress/house-bill/6645 ** http://www.congress.gov/bill/118th-congress/senate-bill/3428

2. TEXT OF AUDIO SCRIPT TO USE AS A GUIDE WHEN YOU CALL YOUR CONGRESSIONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND SENATORS:

My name is _____________________ and I want US to get out of the United Nations and the World Health Organization. I want you to co-sponsor [H.R. 6645 or S. 3428] and give it your full support. You will never get my vote in the future unless you support our immediate withdrawal from these dangerous organizations. The downsides of membership in these organizations far outweigh any benefits. They are corrupt, waste our money and impose controls on us that I do not want to live under. The United States Constitution recognizes unalienable rights. The United Nations thinks it can grant rights that it can then take away. Your job is to protect me and the Constitution. Unless you get us out of the United Nations and the World Health Organization you are failing to do that job and violating your Oath of Office. The people that you represent need your action to protect and defend the country you are bound to defend. These bills offer you the opportunity to do just that. Your other constituents and I will be watching you closely to see what you do and hold you accountable for your actions. I want you to cosponsor [H.R. 6645 or S. 3428] and give it your full support.

6. DOWNLOAD THE PDF BELOW, PRINT OUT THE LETTERS AND SEND THEM TO YOUR CONGRESSPERSON AND SENATORS

Letters To Congress 87KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The Future Does Not Belong To Globalists Mini Flyer 499KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Stop The Global Agenda Tear Off Poster 876KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Exit The Un Exit The Who Mini Flyer 1.11MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Exit The Un Exit The Who Tear Off Poster 1.23MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

DETAILS OF THE LEGISLATION:

H.R. 6645 and S. 3428 would fully withdraw the United States from the United Nations and the World Health Organization, restoring U.S. national sovereignty.

A summary and the complete text of the proposed legislation is below…

Disengaging Entirely From the United Nations Debacle (DEFUND) Act Repeal the United Nations Participation Act of 1945, which established U.S. membership in the UN. Repeal the United Nations Headquarters Agreement Act, thus evicting the UN from its headquarters in New York City. Prohibit any U.S. funding for the UN and its affiliated organizations. Prohibit U.S. participation in UN peacekeeping operations. Revoke diplomatic immunity for UN entities and employees. Rescind U.S. membership in the World Health Organization (WHO). End participation “in any conventions and agreements with the United Nations” and its affiliates. Prohibit the U.S. president from unilaterally re-entering into agreements with the UN or its affiliates. Notify the United Nations and all other parties of the provisions of The DEFUND Act.

Read the entire proposed legislation below…

Disengaging Entirely From The United Nations Debacle Act 241KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

https://roy.house.gov/sites/evo-subsites/roy.house.gov/files/evo-media-document/defund-act-of-2023.pdf

TOP TEN REASONS WHY THE U.S. SHOULD GET OUT OF THE UN:

The United Nations grants rights that it can cancel; The United States. recognizes God-given rights that are unalienable and cannot be canceled The United Nations seeks to disarm American citizens. The United Nations is a lawless body that violates its own Charter’s Article 2 that forbids intervening in domestic affairs of member states. Each of the 10 men who have served as the United Nations’ Secretary-General has been a Communist or a Socialist. Several portions of the United Nations Charter, such as Article 25, override the U.S. Constitution. The United Nations “Regional Alliances,” such as NATO and SEATO, plus the United Nations itself, rule our nation’s military. The United Nations leaders oppose national sovereignty and favor a United Nations-led world government. State Department officials bow to the United Nations instead of upholding the United States. Constitution. Dozens of United Nations agencies headquartered around the world are building United Nations power over all nations. The United Nations seeks disarmament of all nations leading to it alone having a military arm.

Top Ten Reasons Why The Us Should Get Out Of The Un 807KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

https://jbs.org/assets/pdf/Top-10-GUO-Reprint.pdf

Senator Mike Lee One Pager 154KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

https://www.lee.senate.gov/services/files/9868FACE-AB99-450B-BFCE-45279D841BD9

H.R. 6645 and S. 3428 come at a critical time. The UN is preparing for its “Summit of the Future” in September 2024, where it will attempt to dramatically expand its power at the expense of its member states’ national sovereignty. This brazen power grab would include implementing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its proposed “Emergency Platform” that would allow the UN to unilaterally exert power over countries and citizens under the guise of addressing “global emergencies.” Meanwhile, the UN is pursuing an aggressive and extreme agenda at the ongoing COP28 conference in Dubai, while the WHO is attempting a major power grab via a global pandemic treaty. The UN also regularly attacks the American system of government. In just the past several months, UN agencies have issued reports attacking American law enforcement and conservative social policies, while calling for changing the U.S. Constitution, imposing unconstitutional and Marxist policies, and deepening U.S. subservience to the UN. Such attacks and power grabs shouldn’t surprise those familiar with the UN and its history. From its formation in 1945, the UN was a project of the Deep State to eventually achieve a one-world government. Its recent actions are consistent with its ultimate mission. Rather than remain a member of — and provide billions of dollars in funding to — an organization that regularly attacks the United States and its system of government, American leaders must restore U.S. sovereignty and defend what the Founding Fathers worked to establish. And it’s up to ordinary citizens — through building an educated electorate — to ensure that our leaders uncompromisingly defend our Republic and God-given freedoms. https://thenewamerican.com/us/politics/bills-introduced-to-withdraw-u-s-from-un/

https://www.globaltimes.cn/content/1194097.shtml

LEARN MORE:

James Roguski

The old system is crumbling, and we must build its replacement quickly.

If you are fed up with the government, hospital, medical, pharmaceutical, media, industrial complex and would like to help build a holistic alternative to the WHO, then feel free to contact me directly anytime.

JamesRoguski.com

JamesRoguski.substack.com/about

JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive

+1 310-619-3055

All content is free to all readers.

All support is deeply appreciated.

