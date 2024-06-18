Share

Please wake up!

We LOST the first round of this fight.

The amendments to the International Health Regulations were adopted on June 1, 2024 and the nations actually got far more than they originally requested.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE AMENDED IHR

The “Pandemic Treaty” is NOT dead. It is very much alive.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE LATEST VERSION OF THE PANDEMIC TREATY

The Club de Madrid hosted a presentation by The Independent Panel on June 18, 2024 at 4am Pacific time and then held a brief press conference which I attended and was able to ask a question.

THE SECOND ROUND OF THIS BATTLE HAS BEGUN!

Please watch both videos below:

https://rumble.com/v52akoi-the-independent-panel.html

“Press Conference”

https://rumble.com/v52afsv-the-independent-panel-press-conference.html

Read the latest report from The Independent Panel:

https://live-the-independent-panel.pantheonsite.io/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/The-Independent-Panel_No-time-to-gamble.pdf

Excerpts:

The Independent Panel started all of this back in May 2021.

Please watch the video below:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/jelwAdc9Myjf/

I published my first article on this issue back on March 24, 2022:

Read the latest version of the “Pandemic Agreement”:

James Roguski

The old system is crumbling, and we must build its replacement quickly.

If you are fed up with the government, hospital, medical, pharmaceutical, media, industrial complex and would like to help build a holistic alternative to the WHO, then feel free to contact me directly anytime.

TheCompleteGuideToHealth.com

JamesRoguski.com

JamesRoguski.substack.com/about

JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive

310-619-3055

All content is free to all readers.

All support is deeply appreciated.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE

