WTFU
STOP CELEBRATING! We LOST the first round of the battle in Geneva. The "Pandemic Treaty" is NOT DEAD! The powers that be are on a "war footing" and they seek to end "vaccine apartheid." WAKE UP!
Please wake up!
We LOST the first round of this fight.
The amendments to the International Health Regulations were adopted on June 1, 2024 and the nations actually got far more than they originally requested.
CLICK HERE TO READ THE AMENDED IHR
The “Pandemic Treaty” is NOT dead. It is very much alive.
CLICK HERE TO READ THE LATEST VERSION OF THE PANDEMIC TREATY
The Club de Madrid hosted a presentation by The Independent Panel on June 18, 2024 at 4am Pacific time and then held a brief press conference which I attended and was able to ask a question.
THE SECOND ROUND OF THIS BATTLE HAS BEGUN!
Please watch both videos below:
https://rumble.com/v52akoi-the-independent-panel.html
“Press Conference”
https://rumble.com/v52afsv-the-independent-panel-press-conference.html
Read the latest report from The Independent Panel:
https://live-the-independent-panel.pantheonsite.io/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/The-Independent-Panel_No-time-to-gamble.pdf
Excerpts:
The Independent Panel started all of this back in May 2021.
Please watch the video below:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jelwAdc9Myjf/
I published my first article on this issue back on March 24, 2022:
Read the latest version of the “Pandemic Agreement”:
ExitTheWHO.com
James Roguski
The old system is crumbling, and we must build its replacement quickly.
If you are fed up with the government, hospital, medical, pharmaceutical, media, industrial complex and would like to help build a holistic alternative to the WHO, then feel free to contact me directly anytime.
JamesRoguski.substack.com/about
JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive
310-619-3055
All content is free to all readers.
All support is deeply appreciated.
James Roguski’s newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I always KNEW that Ellen Johnson Sirleaf was an Intelligence/Political Operative, of the US Government... Seeing her at the top of the masthead confirms this. Wasn't she installed as the ruler of the US Colony of Liberia, under Obama?
Thank You for all your tireless and meticulous work. There is no political solution to a spiritual problem. We are wasting our time trying to please stop gaps on various WHO policies, and begging our governmental appointed representatives to delay implementations. Time to just force our representatives to exit the WHO….
either by invoking their oaths-of- office and surety bonds….
and/or force them into a state or national referendum to exit the WHO …. Can’t keep fighting every 6 months when another “ crisis “ is declared by the WHO …. and we are constantly in a posture of offense or defense … time for a definitive cease and desist mandate by the people.