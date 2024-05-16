Share

An updated version of the "Pandemic Treaty" has been made available. Pleae review the document and submit your opinions, analysis and comments.

Pandemic Agreement Draft Reflecting Progress Up To 10 May 444KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

https://healthpolicy-watch.news/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Pandemic-Agreement-Draft-Reflecting-progress-up-to-10-May.pdf

by James Roguski

