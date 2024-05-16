Updated "Pandemic Treaty"
An updated version of the "Pandemic Treaty" has been made available.
An updated version of the "Pandemic Treaty" has been made available. Pleae review the document and submit your opinions, analysis and comments.
https://healthpolicy-watch.news/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Pandemic-Agreement-Draft-Reflecting-progress-up-to-10-May.pdf
NOTE:
Yellow means the text has been agreed to in a working group. Green means it has been agreed to in the plenary of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB).
The Presenter of this Pandemic Preparedness Treaty is a man with no scruples. Those who deal with someone like Tedros must prepare for the worst. If this PPT were closely examined, I am sure one would find, It still contains some form of entrapment in this dangerous spider's web. Beware!!!