My biggest concern is that many people around the world have NOT actually read the WHO documents. Instead, they have been paying attention to hearsay, hype and fear-mongering that has been unbelievably misleading.

CLICK HERE to read the latest version of the “Pandemic Agreement.”

CLICK HERE to read the latest version of the amendments to the IHR.

After the dust settles, many people are likely to be very, very confused.

If any agreements are reached, you should expect the final documents to be VERY different than you may have been led to believe.

I have tried to clarify these issues for months.

See this article, this article, and this article.

I will try one more time…

Please watch the video below:

https://rumble.com/v4vu0df-who-making-sense-of-the-noise-with-james-roguski-noor-bin-ladin-calls...-s0.html

If the WHO member states can agree on a text for a Pandemic Agreement next week it will likely be approved at the World Health Assembly the following week. So why is a Pandemic Agreement proving so difficult to land? At its most simple, it’s about money. As things stand, the global south fears being locked into too much expensive reform and the developed north worries about forking out too much to pay for it. As a result, the wording of the text has become looser and looser with every round of negotiations. “What’s important will be access to the mRNA platforms used to make those products, and pretty soon those platforms are going to be globally distributed.” Much has been made in the op-ed pages of The Telegraph and other media of the issue of “sovereignty” but the issue has hardly surfaced in the Geneva talks because of a long standing clause in the proposed text which explicitly rules out any land grab. Clause 24, paragraph three says: “Nothing in the WHO Pandemic Agreement shall be interpreted as providing the WHO Secretariat, including the WHO Director-General, any authority to direct, order, alter, or otherwise prescribe the national and/or domestic laws, as appropriate, or policies of any Party.” The agreement also states that the World Health Organization has no power “to mandate or otherwise impose any requirements that parties take specific actions, such as ban or accept travellers, impose vaccination mandates or therapeutic or diagnostic measures, or implement lockdown.” Those of a conspiratorial mindset might be better alighting on the concepts of Great Power Competition and first mover advantage rather than sovereignty to explain what’s really going on. https://www.telegraph.co.uk/global-health/science-and-disease/pandemic-treaty-talks-in-geneva-get-one-final-big-push/

by James Roguski

The old system is crumbling, and we must build its replacement quickly.

If you are fed up with the government, hospital, medical, pharmaceutical, media, industrial complex and would like to help build a holistic alternative to the WHO, then feel free to contact me directly anytime.

