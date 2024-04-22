Share

The local tyrants who attempted to abuse your rights and freedoms over the past 4+ years did not need any amendments to the International Health Regulations or a new “Pandemic Agreement” to do what they did. These are local issues that must be dealt with locally.

PLEASE read Katherine Watt’s articles HERE and HERE .

Abolish the WHO

Donald J. Trump

Never Forget

James Roguski

Patrick Wood

Medical Doctors For COVID Ethics

(Discussion begins at 8 minutes)

VSRF LIVE

For quite some time, the issues listed below have CLEARLY NOT been relevant. Many, many people continue to beat these dead horses.

The ongoing claims that the WHO negotiations are an attack on national sovereignty are red herrings .

The WHO negotiations are NOT an attack on national sovereignty.

The WHO negotiations are NOT about mandates or lockdowns.

The WHO negotiations are NOT about attempting to seize control of the doctor-patient relationship.

The WHO negotiations are NOT about censorship.

Many people have been ignoring the text that is actually in the “Pandemic Treaty.”

Article 3. Principles To achieve the objective of the WHO Pandemic Agreement and to implement its provisions, the Parties shall be guided, inter alia, by the following: 1. the sovereign right of States to adopt, legislate and implement legislation, within their jurisdiction, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations, the WHO Constitution and the principles of international law, and their sovereign rights over their biological resources; 2. full respect for the dignity, human rights and fundamental freedoms of all persons, and the enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of health of every human being; Latest version: https://healthpolicy-watch.news/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/DRAFT_WHO-Pandemic-Agreement_16-April-2024.pdf Previous version: https://apps.who.int/gb/inb/pdf_files/inb9/A_inb9_3-en.pdf (page 4)

Article 24. Secretariat 3. Nothing in the WHO Pandemic Agreement shall be interpreted as providing the WHO Secretariat, including the WHO Director-General, any authority to direct, order, alter or otherwise prescribe the national and/or domestic laws, as appropriate, or policies of any Party, or to mandate or otherwise impose any requirements that Parties take specific actions, such as ban or accept travellers, impose vaccination mandates or therapeutic or diagnostic measures, or implement lockdowns. Latest version: https://healthpolicy-watch.news/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/DRAFT_WHO-Pandemic-Agreement_16-April-2024.pdf (page 19) Previous version: https://apps.who.int/gb/inb/pdf_files/inb9/A_inb9_3-en.pdf (page 25)

THIS IS NOT NEW!

On February 6, 2023 the International Health Regulations Review Committee published their “Final Report.” That is not a typographical error. The IHRRC “Final Report” was published over one year ago.

A few excerpts are below:

The sovereignty of States Parties remains foundational to the Regulations. https://apps.who.int/gb/wgihr/pdf_files/wgihr2/A_WGIHR2_5-en.pdf (page 19)

Article 1 In relation to the two proposed amendments to remove the word “non-binding” from the definitions of “temporary” and “standing recommendations”, the Committee notes that on a plain reading the proposed change would not affect the current understanding of the definition of standing or temporary recommendations as merely advice that is not mandatory. However, given that substantial proposals were made in relation to WHO recommendations in other related articles, the proposed amendments to these definitions could be understood as aiming to change the nature of these recommendations from non-binding to binding, and giving a binding effect to WHO recommendations and requests as proposed in other articles. That change would require a fundamental reconsideration of the nature of recommendations and the process for their adoption and implementation. The Committee further notes that during a public health emergency of international concern the recommendations may work better if they are not mandatory and advises against changing the nature of recommendations. https://apps.who.int/gb/wgihr/pdf_files/wgihr2/A_WGIHR2_5-en.pdf (page 26)

Article 43 This Committee is concerned that these proposals may unduly impinge on the sovereignty of States Parties and give binding effects to what are supposed to be recommendations. https://apps.who.int/gb/wgihr/pdf_files/wgihr2/A_WGIHR2_5-en.pdf (page 68)

LEAKED DOCUMENTS

To my knowledge, only Libby Klein seems to have grasped the significance of this leaked document and has demonstrated the courage to speak publicly about it.

Libby Klein's Easier To Read Version 1.23MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

I published the article below six weeks ago (March 9, 2024). It seems like it would have received more attention if I had dropped it into a black hole.

I published the article below regarding one of the most disturbing aspects of the leaked amendments, and no one seems to have noticed.

by James Roguski

