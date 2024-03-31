Share

We must #StopTheWHO, and the best way to accomplish that is to clearly and accurately comprehend what is really going on…

PLEASE REALIZE THE FOLLOWING:

The proposed amendments are not about mandates, lockdowns or your relationship with your doctor.

The proposed amendments are NOT an attack on national sovereignty.

In fact, the proposed amendments are an EXTREMELY dangerous expression OF national sovereignty.

Unfortunately, requiring that foreign travelers meet national entry requirements is NOT “unconstitutional.” Such requirements would NOT be over-reach by the federal government. Such requirements would NOT be a violation of the 10th amendment.

Nations have the sovereign right to control their borders. The skilled lawyers at the WHO know this and THAT is why this is such a big problem.

The WGIHR has been keeping these details hidden from view in the hopes that people would focus on various red herrings while missing these hidden details. If these details were sprung at the very last minute at the 77th World Health Assembly at the end of May, we would not have had adequate time to react.

The proposed amendments to Articles 24 and 27 will NOT be neutralized by state legislation or “state nullification” because the requirements in these amendments would fall upon foreign citizens, not state citizens.

The proposed amendments to Articles 24 and 27 would NOT be neutralized even by exiting the WHO, because if other nations agree to the proposed amendments to Articles 24 and 27 (and others), then those nations would have the national sovereign right along with the additional backing of the International Health Regulations to “compel the traveller to undergo… vaccination or other prophylaxis.”

The amendments below can ONLY be stopped by massive, worldwide public outrage combined with a DEMAND TO REJECT THE AMENDMENTS .

The Existing International Health Regulations (2005)

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS:

The Existing International Health Regulations (2005)

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS:

The Existing International Health Regulations (2005)

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS:

The latest version of the proposed amendments would NOT amend Article 31.

I have been sounding the alarm about this for over 17 months:

You can shove your vaccine passport…

A Prayer

This Pivotal Moment

I have been getting a little bit of grief lately because I have been boldly speaking the truth as I see it.

I want to personally thank Mike Yeadon, Bruce Pardy and the brilliant Mrs. H. for their trust and support .

RESIST

SOURCES:

February 9, 2024 Compilation Of Bureau’s Text Proposals And Text Proposals By The Sub Group On The Public Health Alert Pheic Pandemic Continuum 1.16MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The above document is very difficult to read. I strongly suggest starting by reading the summary document below…

Updated Amendments To The International Health Regulations 4.34MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

International Health Regulations (2005) 2.7MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

