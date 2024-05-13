Share

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cMtIIcN0lZU

NOTE: I will NOT be traveling to Geneva for these events. While I will not be there in the physical world, my heart and soul are fully in support of these efforts. Wherever you live, there is much that you can do on a local level. Contact me directly anytime if you want to help - 310-619-3055.

ALSO: If you are a citizen of any of the nations of the European Union, PLEASE CLICK HERE.

by James Roguski

The old system is crumbling, and we must build its replacement quickly.

If you are fed up with the government, hospital, medical, pharmaceutical, media, industrial complex and would like to help build a holistic alternative to the WHO, then feel free to contact me directly anytime.

310-619-3055

