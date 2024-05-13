Say NO to the WHO
EVERYONE around the world needs to realize that our struggle against tyranny is a marathon. We need to design the future that WE desire. It is time to get out of the WHO and on with the new!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cMtIIcN0lZU
NOTE: I will NOT be traveling to Geneva for these events. While I will not be there in the physical world, my heart and soul are fully in support of these efforts. Wherever you live, there is much that you can do on a local level. Contact me directly anytime if you want to help - 310-619-3055.
ExitTheWHO.com | ExitTheWHO.org
ALSO: If you are a citizen of any of the nations of the European Union, PLEASE CLICK HERE.
RoadToGeneva.com
TheGenevaProject.org
by James Roguski
The old system is crumbling, and we must build its replacement quickly.
If you are fed up with the government, hospital, medical, pharmaceutical, media, industrial complex and would like to help build a holistic alternative to the WHO, then feel free to contact me directly anytime.
JamesRoguski.substack.com/about
JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive
310-619-3055
