We Have a Problem
The elephant is still in the room, and it's getting bigger. The mRNA bioweapons need to be stopped and it certainly appears that President Trump has no intention whatsoever of stopping them.
If a “pandemic emergency” is declared, do you think that President Donald Trump will re-enact something similar to “Operation Warp Speed” and embrace another mRNA vaccine?
I invite input from my readers regarding your ideas about how to convince President Donald Trump that he needs to re-evaluate and change his position on Operation Warp Speed and the mRNA bioweapon platform.
We need to persuade President Donald Trump to understand that he is on the wrong side of history regarding Operation Warp Speed and the COVID-19 jabs and any and all other mRNA bioweapons.
So far, Trump has COMPLETELY ignored his supporters’ opposition to the mRNA COVID-19 bioweapons:
March 10, 2021
https://x.com/nowthisimpact/status/1370085550619828225
August 8, 2021
https://nypost.com/2021/08/08/donald-trump-says-operation-warp-speed-saved-lives/
August 22, 2021
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/trump-booed-alabama-rally-after-telling-supporters-get-vaccinated-n1277404
December 21, 2021
Trump met with boos after revealing he received Covid-19 booster
https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/20/politics/donald-trump-booster-shot-boos/index.html
December 23, 2021
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/trump-renews-praise-covid-vaccines-one-greatest-achievements-mankind-n1286551
February 10, 2022
How Trump’s Vaccine Support Is Splitting His Base
“He’s out of touch on the vaccine,” one user wrote on a pro-Trump forum that was a staging ground for the Jan. 6 insurrection after Trump appeared on OAN. Another asked “Why lose half your base over a faulty vaccine actively being used to take away rights?” Someone else responded, “I love Trump but this shit is getting intolerable.” At a rally in Cullman, Alabama in August, Trump was booed when he told the crowd he recommended getting vaccinated.
https://time.com/6146907/donald-trump-covid-19-vaccines-base/
April 4, 2022
Using Trump’s vaccine endorsement to move the needle on COVID-19 vaccines
https://news.stanford.edu/stories/2022/04/using-trumps-vaccine-endorsement-move-needle-covid-19-vaccines
January 16, 2023
https://x.com/LegendaryEnergy/status/1615247935213817856
January 17, 2023
Donald Trump Supporters Turn on Him Over Vaccine Defense—'Sold Out So Hard'
All he has to do is say 'they lied to me, they lied to all of us.' This shilling for big pharma will hurt him…
https://www.newsweek.com/trump-vaccine-support-saved-lives-1774392
January 20, 2023
https://www.vice.com/en/article/trump-vaccine-support/
December 14, 2023
https://www.kff.org/health-information-and-trust/poll-finding/kff-covid-19-vaccine-monitor-maga-republicans-relationship-with-covid-19-vaccines/
March 8, 2024
Donald Trump Just Enraged Republicans With One Post
Trump received some blowback from some within the GOP on X, formerly Twitter, who referred to the ex-president's continuation of vaccine-related talking points as inducing immense "anger."
"The amount of anger I have over this can't be quantified in words," Tracy Beanz, editor-in-chief of UncoverDC, wrote on Friday.
"Almost everything that makes you angry about the authoritarian government response to the pandemic started with the Trump administration," wrote commentator Matt Kibbe. "Reminder: Biden simply doubled down on the same policies."
Rumble personality Ryan Matta wrote that it was a valid reason not to purchase any more "MAGA gear," adding: "@realDonaldTrump will be wearing @pfizer hat at his next rally! WTF is wrong with this man? Who the F*** would say this s***! We all have friends family and children we know who we're murders by these vaccines! Y'all need to have a come to Jesus moment with this man REAL QUICK! GOSH DAMN THIS MAKE MY BLOOD BOIL and I'd take a bullet for Trump!
It wasn't just conservatives who slammed Trump for touting vaccines.
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., an independent candidate running for president who has also been described by some as anti-vaccine due to his skepticism of the efficacy of such drugs, criticized Trump's post.
"Donald Trump clearly hasn't learned from his Covid era mistakes," he wrote on X.
"He fails to recognize how ineffective his warp speed vaccine is as the ninth shot is being recommended to seniors. Even more troubling is the documented harm being caused by the shot to so many innocent children and adults who are suffering myocarditis, pericarditis and brain inflammation."
https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-just-enraged-republicans-one-post-1877476
March 7, 2024
March 9, 2024
https://www.newsbreak.com/teejay-small-1587648/3362061993528-maga-voters-furious-with-trump-after-former-president-makes-series-of-pro-vaccine-comments
May 3, 2024
https://thebulletin.org/2024/05/trump-says-hed-disband-the-pandemic-preparedness-office-again/
President Donald Trump apparently broke his campaign promise to disband the pandemic preparedness office when he appointed an ardent proponent of the “One Health Approach,” Dr. Gerald Parker.
January 22, 2025
Donald Trump Backing mRNA Vaccine Project Gets Backlash
https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-mrna-vaccine-cure-cancer-ai-2018701
I claim no copyright of any kind whatsoever, over any of my work, ever. Everyone is encouraged to copy any and all of it, in part, or in full, and use it for whatever purposes they wish. In fact, I would be delighted if someone were to copy this entire body of work. I encourage everyone to duplicate and mirror it in its entirety. I also encourage everyone to adapt and utilize the information in whatever manner they deem appropriate. No citation or other reference is requested or required. It would actually bring me great joy to see this information multiply exponentially and "go viral".
Trump is but a figurehead for the same globalist agenda, under a new disguise.... his mixed actions (offering what the public want and at the same time the complete opposite of what they expect): will only serve to further confuse them as to who he is; who to support in the future and what's actually happening... it's psychological warfare in my view and the resulting confusion disables clear thinking and subsequent action. When we recognise no-one in power cares about those they allegedly 'serve' and we all reclaim and step into our own 'power' to self-determine at a ground roots level, we may create parallel societies that will ultimately replace the defunct systems... we cannot fix a failed system; we need to create new ones and stop placing our hope and power in the hands of others.... IMHO!
Since Trump talks to Gates it tells you all you need to know. Trump must be controlled opposition or else Gates, Fauci, Pfizer and Moderna would all be charged by the DOJ under the RICO act.