“He’s out of touch on the vaccine,” one user wrote on a pro-Trump forum that was a staging ground for the Jan. 6 insurrection after Trump appeared on OAN. Another asked “Why lose half your base over a faulty vaccine actively being used to take away rights?” Someone else responded, “I love Trump but this shit is getting intolerable.” At a rally in Cullman, Alabama in August, Trump was booed when he told the crowd he recommended getting vaccinated.

All he has to do is say 'they lied to me, they lied to all of us.' This shilling for big pharma will hurt him…

Trump received some blowback from some within the GOP on X, formerly Twitter, who referred to the ex-president's continuation of vaccine-related talking points as inducing immense "anger."

"The amount of anger I have over this can't be quantified in words," Tracy Beanz, editor-in-chief of UncoverDC, wrote on Friday.

"Almost everything that makes you angry about the authoritarian government response to the pandemic started with the Trump administration," wrote commentator Matt Kibbe. "Reminder: Biden simply doubled down on the same policies."

Rumble personality Ryan Matta wrote that it was a valid reason not to purchase any more "MAGA gear," adding: "@realDonaldTrump will be wearing @pfizer hat at his next rally! WTF is wrong with this man? Who the F*** would say this s***! We all have friends family and children we know who we're murders by these vaccines! Y'all need to have a come to Jesus moment with this man REAL QUICK! GOSH DAMN THIS MAKE MY BLOOD BOIL and I'd take a bullet for Trump!

It wasn't just conservatives who slammed Trump for touting vaccines.

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., an independent candidate running for president who has also been described by some as anti-vaccine due to his skepticism of the efficacy of such drugs, criticized Trump's post.

"Donald Trump clearly hasn't learned from his Covid era mistakes," he wrote on X.

"He fails to recognize how ineffective his warp speed vaccine is as the ninth shot is being recommended to seniors. Even more troubling is the documented harm being caused by the shot to so many innocent children and adults who are suffering myocarditis, pericarditis and brain inflammation."

