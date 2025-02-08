Share

President Donald Trump has just nominated veterinarian Dr. Gerald Parker, who is an “expert” in the “One Health Approach” and is deeply ingrained in the Global Health Security Strategy, to be the Director of the White House Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy. CLICK HERE

The White House Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy is tasked with overseeing the development of next-generation countermeasures, including vaccines and treatments.

Please understand that the response to COVID-19 was NOT handled by the Department of Health and Human Services. CLICK HERE and HERE.

Please understand that President Donald Trump did NOT include the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services in the list of those who would regularly attend the meetings of the National Security Council. CLICK HERE.

Please understand that the main tools of the “One Health Approach” are the PCR fraud and the vicious slaughter of entire flocks of birds and herds of animals. CLICK HERE and HERE.

Dr. Gerald Parker, DVM, PhD

Director of the White House Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy

https://vetmed.tamu.edu/person/6829/

Dr. Parker has held technical to executive leadership positions throughout 36 years of public service at the federal level as a leader in biodefense, high consequence emerging infectious diseases, global health security, and all-hazards public health/medical preparedness. This included overseeing the coordination of federal medical/public health responses to Hurricanes Katrina thru Alex, to the 2009 Pandemic and Haiti earthquake.

Dr. Parker held senior executive level positions at the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), and the Department of Defense (DOD); including serving as the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response at HHS, and Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Chemical and Biological Defense at DOD.

Most recently, Dr. Parker was the Associate Dean and Campus Director for Global One Health College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences. He has also served as the campus director for Global One Health for Texas A&M University and Director for the Pandemic and Biosecurity Policy Program at the Scowcroft Institute of International Affairs within the Bush School of Government and Public Service.

Parker Condensed Cv 06072019 278KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

https://www.congress.gov/114/meeting/house/104393/witnesses/HHRG-114-AS26-Bio-ParkerG-20160203.pdf

February 7, 2025

Trump names One Health expert to lead pandemic response office

The Trump administration has selected Gerald Parker, DVM, PhD, to lead the White House Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy, according to media reports. Parker, an associate dean for Global One Health at Texas A&M's College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, has had previous roles in government, and was most recently chair of the National Science Advisory Board for Biosecurity at the National Institutes of Health under the Biden administration. Prior to that, Parker served as a senior advisor for the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response at the Department of Health and Human Services from August 2020 to February 2021. Parker served 26 years in the US Army and has also held positions at the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Defense. According to his bio, he is recognized as a leader in biodefense, high-consequence emerging infectious diseases, global health security, and all-hazards public health/medical preparedness. Office created by Congress Created in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy was established under the 2022 PREVENT Pandemics Act and launched in July 2023 with the aim of keeping the country ready for biological threats and pathogens. Among its many tasks is overseeing the development of next-generation countermeasures, including vaccines and treatments. To date, the office has been primarily responsible for coordinating the federal government's response to the H5N1 avian flu outbreak in US poultry and dairy cattle, which has involved the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration, and the US Department of Agriculture. https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/public-health/trump-names-one-health-expert-lead-pandemic-response-office

February 6, 2025

Trump taps Gerald Parker to be new head of pandemic office as bird flu threat grows

President Trump has selected Gerald Parker, a veterinarian and former top-ranking federal health official, to head the White House's pandemic office, two U.S. officials tell CBS News. Congress created the White House Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy after the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of one of the lessons learned from the outbreak, the office was intended to formalize the so-called czar roles that had led efforts across the federal government to prepare and respond to pandemic threats. Parker was previously the associate dean for Global One Health at Texas A&M University. "One Health" refers to the study of how health threats in animals and the environment are closely linked to human health concerns, including how dangerous viruses and bacteria often emerge in animals before spreading to humans. Spokespeople for the university and the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment. He has served under Republican and Democratic administrations alike, and was recently head of the National Science Advisory Board for Biosecurity under the Biden administration. This office was charged with crafting recommendations for new rules governing research that could create riskier pathogens. Parker has worked for the Departments of Defense, Health and Human Services and Homeland Security. "I've not been a fan of every choice that Donald Trump has made. And I've been very critical of many of them. This one is a very good choice," said Dr. Ashish Jha, former White House COVID-19 response coordinator under President Biden. Jha said he had consulted with Parker many times, describing him as widely known within the public health community as "deeply knowledgeable, serious, not particularly partisan, but really just very focused on important issues." One of the first challenges Parker will have to tackle is the unprecedented spread of bird flu around the country. In recent months, variants of the virus have decimated the poultry and dairy industries, driven up egg prices and led to concerns about spillovers into humans, including one death in Louisiana. Under the Biden administration, the office was charged with coordinating the mammoth response operations at HHS agencies, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration, with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which has struggled to investigate and stomp out spread of the virus in farms. "There are very few public health experts who have that breadth of knowledge around One Health and have dealt with animal health. And so, I think that is an advantage he has over many other people," said Jha. Other challenges loom on the immediate horizon, including the U.S. response to a new outbreak of an Ebola virus in Uganda that has faced delays due to the Trump administration's sweeping pauses on foreign aid and shutdown of U.S. Agency for International Development missions. Parker's selection for the role suggests that President Trump is not planning to do away entirely with the office, a possibility he had raised during his campaign. Some Trump advisers had suggested that the office might be reorganized into the National Security Council, instead of operating as a standalone team. One current health official voiced concern over whether Parker's team would be adequately staffed for the breadth of work awaiting him, as he starts at the White House this week. "I do know that by picking Gerry Parker, I think at least the Trump White House is signaling they're going to take biological threats seriously and they're going to have a serious person at the helm," said Jha. https://www.cbsnews.com/news/trump-head-pandemic-office-gerald-parker/

Please watch the videos below to gain insight into the beliefs that are held by the brand new Director of the Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy.

THIS IS OUR COLLECTIVE FUTURE

September 2, 2022 (Monkeypox)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LLl7_H6Qsls

April 14, 2020 (COVID-19)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8D7-v3TeUdw

April 8, 2020 (COVID-19)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-PZ1u1zkjT4

October 4, 2018 (One Health)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IvhtnecFeRU

James Roguski

310-619-3055

JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive

Please help spread the word about the harmful effects of the mRNA bioweapons:

I claim no copyright of any kind whatsoever, over any of my work, ever. Everyone is encouraged to copy any and all of it, in part, or in full, and use it for whatever purposes they wish. In fact, I would be delighted if someone were to copy this entire body of work. I encourage everyone to duplicate and mirror it in its entirety. I also encourage everyone to adapt and utilize the information in whatever manner they deem appropriate. No citation or other reference is requested or required. It would actually bring me great joy to see this information multiply exponentially and "go viral".

All content is free to all readers.

All support is deeply appreciated.

