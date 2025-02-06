Share

https://rumble.com/v6h5zdp-culling-is-murder.html

The video below describes the situation that arose a few weeks ago . The urgent crisis has since been averted, but the threat extends beyond this one situation. Please watch it in order to understand the background regarding how this issue has developed and how it impacts everyone going forward.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SPwB9s5QkbM

Why we all need to understand and support this cause:

THIS IS THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION’S ONE HEALTH APPROACH IN ACTION

Why is mass murder the first and only solution considered?

If this flawed protocol is allowed, who’s animals are next? Pets?

Why not examine potential treatments?????

It is clear that PCR tests are unreliable.

Studying ostrich immunity will benefit our natural health.

Destruction of a living laboratory, a huge loss.

The birds are healthy.

Concerns regarding culling – CFIA Inhumane Treatment?

Undue emotional Distress to Ostriches, Owners, and the Public.

British Columbia ostrich farm showing resistance to avian flu

While the avian flu is wiping out entire poultry farms, one bird species is showing a unique resilience to the disease. An active avian flu outbreak was declared Dec. 31 at an Edgewood ostrich farm. Universal Ostrich has approximately 400 birds and is located in the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK), east of Vernon near Arrow Lake. It is also a scientific antibody program. President and part owner Karen Espersen confirms the farm is under quarantine with strict protocols and no birds or products leaving. The outbreak is believed to have come from a flock of ducks that migrated to the farm. The ostrich farm started out seeing two, three, sometimes four birds a day dying. But over the last few days there has only been one death. And then none as of Wednesday, Jan. 8, which Espersen says is a good sign for the herd. "All of our older birds are showing no signs, they aren't getting anything at all," said Espersen. "We're only at a 10 per cent loss." It's a situation unique to the large species, which Espersen is seeing in the U.S. as well with avian flu cases. "If it's a chicken farm they drop dead overnight," she said. She credits the largest living dinosaur's resilience. "That's how they have been on the earth for so many years." Espersen's daughter attests to the situation. "Even the ones that have been sick, if caught early are responding to treatment and getting better, they're healing themselves," said Katie Pasitney, who was raised with the ostrich for the last 34 years. "What they do is build up a herd immunity. They themselves are so strong and they will create an antibody to the flu." It's this antibody and the unique resilience ostriches have that the farm is trying to use to study the disease and find a cure for other birds. Working with the Kyoto Prefectural University and U.S. and Canada, the farm is gleaning the expertise of Kyoto's president Yasuhiro Tsukamoto - who calls himself Dr. Ostrich. "High-quality antibodies have been successfully extracted from ostrich eggs by Kyoto Prefectural University president Dr. Tsukamoto," the government of Japan stated in a 2022 social media post. "Ostriches are hardy animals with strong immune systems, and at 1/4000 the price of antibodies from other animals, their high-quality antibodies are easier to mass-produce, meaning they may show the way forward for the modern world, where responses to viruses like COVID-19 and the economic problems they cause are global goals." Espersen and her business partner Dave Bilinski were hoping to work with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) and the government on such groundbreaking work. "With the immune system of the ostrich so strong this is where we wanted to take it a step further," said Espersen. Universal Ostriches collaboration and partnership with Tsukamoto and Dr. Stu Greeburg creating Stuthio Bio Science are currently using the science and technology they have developed as a method to mass produce ostrich antibodies against the H5N1 avian influenza virus. They have established effective infection prevention measures, with the necessary know-how already in place. Instead of what could be devastating, they are focusing on using this as an opportunity to educate and push forward in a positive direction. A priority would be to work with wildlife to help mitigate migratory birds carrying the virus by using their technology already created to treat areas highly populated with migratory birds, just like the ducks in their field. "This is a chance to help curb the flight risk to avian species," said Espersen. Not only are they planning on saving animals but Espersen says they have proposed the government to continue Tsukamoto's work in progress for a treatment for humans. But CFIA issued a letter Jan. 10 ordering all the ostriches to be destroyed, a decision they say will not only devastate the farm, but science. "We are fighting for 400 lives," said Pasitney, tears swelling in her eyes. Instead of this being a devastating situation, the farm wants to use it as a scientific experiment that could help more birds. The approximately 350-pound ostrich wouldn't be subject to any cruelty, just further science that is already taking place at the farm. "We see these birds have the opportunity to do something really amazing," said Pasitney, who would also like to see the ostrich antibodies used in the 300 wild ducks that took up house in one of the pens and brought the avian flu to the farm. While the farm says ostrich are red meat, the CFIA classifies them as poultry and "they are not exempt from a stamping-out policy." Kootenay-Monashee Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) Steve Morissette has also provided a letter of support for the farm to CFIA. "As MLA it's my job to support and advocate for my constituents, especially in heartbreaking situations like this one,” Morissette said. https://www.thefreepress.ca/news/bc-ostrich-farm-showing-resistance-to-avian-flu-7748533

GOOD NEWS - But this is just one example of a global problem

January 31st, 2025

by Alyson Turnbull, Organizer

Today is a good day!!!!!!

We have won an injunction for the cull while a full judicial review is conducted on the CFIA’s handling of this order.



Thank you, thank you, thank you! To everyone who has shared, written, called, protested, and donated.

This month has been really difficult, and we have been surprised so many times by this experience. (A lot of the time in a bad way.) But every step of the way we have had so many people standing beside us, in all of this truly we have never felt alone.



We have time and space to breathe again while this is reviewed. We have always had total faith that whenever this could be reviewed by a rational person, they would put a stop to it! It’s wild that it took this long to finally reach someone. It’s absolutely disturbing and shameful that so much effort was made by our own government to try block that.

This weekend we can breathe and recharge, and then February is for justice.

Judge grants temporary reprieve to hundreds of B.C. ostriches facing avian flu cull

A federal judge has granted a temporary reprieve to about 400 ostriches that were facing a deadline on Saturday [February 1, 2025] for them to be killed at a British Columbia farm hit by an outbreak of avian flu. Justice Michael Battista ruled Friday to stay the cull order imposed by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency while the farm seeks a judicial review of the case. Battista said in a written decision that going ahead with Saturday’s order before the matter could be further examined “would expose the applicant to irreparable harm.” A lawyer for Universal Ostrich Farms Inc. had argued in a Friday hearing in Toronto Federal Court that the ostriches should be exempt from the order because their genetics are the subject of an antibody research study, making them rare and valuable. Michael Carter said his clients — farm co-owners Karen Espersen and Dave Bilinski — had “happy tears” when they learned the news after watching the proceedings virtually from Edgewood, B.C., about 200 kilometres east of Kelowna. “Next we will be proceeding with the hearing to look at the CFIA’s decision to have the birds culled and whether it was reasonable,” Carter said in a phone call after the decision. Espersen’s daughter, Katie Pasitney, said everyone involved with the farm was “ecstatic” after learning about Friday’s decision. “It’s been a lot of sleepless nights, and it’s been a lot of long days, not knowing if we were looking at having to see 35 years of 400 animals get unnecessarily murdered, killed,” she said in a phone interview. Pasitney said supporters would be gathering on Saturday to celebrate the “huge win,” while respecting a quarantine notice on the farm. “Ostriches love people. They’re very curious. They’re very interested in people and they love music, so I’m sure everybody is going to see the ostriches all lined up along the road, at the fence, watching what’s going on tomorrow.” Still, Pasitney said Universal Ostrich knows there is a long road ahead. They had not been informed of a date for a hearing in the judicial review, she added. The CFIA issued the cull order after avian flu was detected in two dead ostriches Dec. 30 and its lawyer argued Friday that public health concerns outweighed the farm’s position. The federal agency’s lawyer, Paul Saunders, told the hearing that it required farms to cull entire herds because there was a risk that the virus could incubate, mutate and create new variants, even in healthy animals. “There is a risk of human transmission. There is a risk of illness and death,” Saunders said. The farm initially applied for a CFIA exemption for animals with rare genetics, but the federal agency denied their application Jan. 10. In his ruling, Battista said that allowing the cull to proceed would mean irreparable harm in the form of “the closure of (a) 25-year-old business and the loss of the applicant’s decades-long efforts in cultivating a unique herd of ostriches.” The disposal order is stayed until a decision in the judicial review. Battista denied a request to amend the quarantine notice on the farm. The farm’s ostriches have been the subject of a research project in collaboration with Dr. Yasuhiro Tsukamoto, president of Kyoto Prefectural University in Japan. The scientist, also known as Dr. Ostrich, has been extracting COVID-19 antibodies from ostrich eggs in B.C., building on his decades of research on the antibodies in ostrich egg yolk that can block infectious diseases. Tsukamoto has said his research could be applied to avian flu. Carter had argued that the ostriches’ genetics were irreplaceable and they should be treated and researched. “They treated the ostriches like chickens in a chicken barn,” Carter said of the CFIA decision that considered the birds poultry. Court documents show 69 of the 450 ostriches on the farm died between mid-December and Jan. 15 after showing symptoms of avian influenza. — With files from Brenna Owen in Vancouver https://globalnews.ca/news/10992998/judge-grants-temporary-reprieve-to-hundreds-of-b-c-ostriches-facing-avian-flu-cull/

Universal Ostrich Farm:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QpSKGN4Kwic

An overview of the situation prior to the injunction granted by the court:

https://rumble.com/v6ds6g7-jan.-26th2025-400-ostriches-have-been-scheduled-to-die-on-sat.-feb.-1st.html?start=441s

https://x.com/thevivafrei/status/1884026007977341170

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KE7QxP19LgY

There are over 400 ostriches on this farm. This is NOT a commercial poultry farm, it is a backyard flock of flightless birds living in an extremely remote area of BC under strict quarantine measures, and the vast majority of them are showing incredible resistance to this virus. More than 300 of them have not even showed one symptom. In the beginning of the outbreak, they were losing 3-4 ostriches per day, but in the past week there has only been one death, and the only birds that have died have been young. All of the older birds with strong immune systems (some are up to 35 years old) are absolutely fine. These ostriches can live up to 75 years of age, they are not the same as regular poultry and they should not be classified the same way. Over the last few years, the main focus of the farm has been specifically in antibody research and development with Kyoto Prefectural University in Japan. "High-quality antibodies have been successfully extracted from ostrich eggs by Kyoto Prefectural University president Dr. Tsukamoto," the government of Japan stated in a 2022 social media post. "Ostriches are hardy animals with strong immune systems, and at 1/4000 the price of antibodies from other animals, their high-quality antibodies are easier to mass-produce, meaning they may show the way forward for the modern world, where responses to viruses like COVID-19 and the economic problems they cause are global goals." This flu was brought to the farm by wild ducks that migrated to the farm and stayed because of an abnormally warm winter. If the ostriches are destroyed, these ducks will still just travel to the next place, infecting more of peoples animals. We have a unique opportunity to use our scientific patented technology to help mitigate this virus using the powerful antibodies produced by these ostrich (that have names and are loved by everyone in our family, as well as the countless people who have had an opportunity to visit and learn about these incredible birds from my aunt, who is the kindest person I know.) This is truly an emergency, as they have been ordered to destroy all these birds at their own hand by February 1st, based on only two positive tests with nothing else included, except a link to mental health resources at the bottom of the order. These animals are 250lbs each, decades old, the majority of which are healthy, happy, and dancing. The thought of ending their lives is completely horrific. Please help us save Universal Ostrich by donating. The proceeds will go towards legal assistance and recovery efforts the farm. Thank you so much.



Thank you. https://www.givesendgo.com/save-our-ostriches https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-ostrich-farmers-fight-to-save-herd-from-avian-flu

Ask the Ostriches by Vicky Wallace

This is a magical story of a family working together to help educate the masses. When Vicky told her kids about the Ostriches they responded with ‘ Is it bird flu? bird flu is so dangerous!!’ Concerned that propaganda was already circulating in schools, Vicky read her kids the book she had started and they happily drew pictures for it, knowing that our immune systems keep us healthy and safe.

Available in print copy or PDF. Please send order requests and e-transfers to Vicky at farmfreshokanagan@proton.me

Profits will go towards legal funds to save the Ostriches.

