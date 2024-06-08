If you want to participate in the efforts to #ExitTheWHO , please contact me directly via phone, text, Signal, Telegram or WhatsApp (310-619-3055) or Skype: james.roguski

Do you have a clear understanding about what really happened at the 77th World Health Assembly on June 1, 2024?

Please watch the video below…

https://rumble.com/v4zzn1f-who-won-with-james-roguski-noor-bin-ladin-calls...-so2e12.html

Have you read the amended International Health Regulations?

Be sure to read articles 44, 44bis CLICK HERE

Have you read the latest draft of the proposed “Pandemic Agreement?”

(Be sure to read Article 24.2. CLICK HERE

Are you aware of the World Intellectual Property Organization Treaty that was signed on Friday, May 24, 2024?

CLICK HERE

