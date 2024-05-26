Share

What Does the Treaty Do?

Broadly, where a claimed invention in a patent application is based on genetic resources, each contracting party shall require applicants to disclose the country of origin or source of the genetic resources. Where the claimed invention in a patent application is based on traditional knowledge associated with genetic resources, each contracting party shall require applicants to disclose the Indigenous Peoples or local community, as applicable, who provided the traditional knowledge.

While genetic resources themselves cannot be directly protected as intellectual property, inventions developed using them can, most often through a patent.

“Genetic material” means any material of plant, animal, microbial or other origin containing functional units of heredity.

