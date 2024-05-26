Plot Twist #1
The World Intellectual Property Organization adopted a treaty on Friday May 24, 2024 regarding genetic resources and associated traditional knowledge. Expect additional plot twists in the coming week.
On Friday, May 24, 2024, the World Intellectual Property Organization agreed to the “WIPO Treaty on Intellectual Property, Genetic Resources and Associated Traditional Knowledge.”
At least 138 nations have already signed the WIPO Treaty.
https://www.wipo.int/edocs/mdocs/tk/en/gratk_dc/gratk_dc_7.pdf
The Treaty established in international law a new disclosure requirement for patent applicants whose inventions are based on genetic resources and/or associated traditional knowledge.
What Does the Treaty Do?
Broadly, where a claimed invention in a patent application is based on genetic resources, each contracting party shall require applicants to disclose the country of origin or source of the genetic resources. Where the claimed invention in a patent application is based on traditional knowledge associated with genetic resources, each contracting party shall require applicants to disclose the Indigenous Peoples or local community, as applicable, who provided the traditional knowledge.
While genetic resources themselves cannot be directly protected as intellectual property, inventions developed using them can, most often through a patent.
“Genetic material” means any material of plant, animal, microbial or other origin containing functional units of heredity.
https://www.wipo.int/pressroom/en/articles/2024/article_0007.html
IMPORTANT COMMENTARY:
Exclusion of DSI undermines the effectiveness of WIPO’s Proposed International Legal Instrument Relating to Intellectual Property, Genetic Resources and Traditional Knowledge
https://twn.my/announcement/WIPO%20IGC%20-%20DSI%20%20working%20document_21052024.pdf
Sanctions for Non Disclosure, as Set Out in Article 6 of the WIPO Basic Proposal on Intellectual Property, Genetic Resources and Traditional Knowledge, Should Include Possible Revocation of a Patent
https://www.keionline.org/39974
Please watch the videos below:
Discussion with Noor Bin Laden:
https://rumble.com/v4xkokq-who-plot-twists-with-james-roguski-noor-bin-ladin-calls...-s02e09.html
Discussion with Flemming Blicher:
https://rumble.com/v4xl33w-the-wipo-treaty-has-been-signed-by-138-nations.html
How will the signing of the WIPO Treaty impact the potential to continue the negotiations regarding the proposed “Pandemic Treaty?”
CLICK HERE to watch the World Health Assembly May 27 to June 1, 2024.
https://apps.who.int/gb/e/e_wha77.html
Watch the WIPO Treaty video:
https://rumble.com/v4xl5z0-the-wipo-treaty-has-been-adopted.html
Watch the WIPO signing ceremony below:
https://webcast.wipo.int/video/OTHER_DIPLOMATIC_CONFERENCE_1_2024-05-24_PM_122735
Signatories to the WIPO Treaty (in the order in which they signed the treaty).
SOUTH AFRICA
ALBANIA
ALGERIA
GERMANY
ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA
SAUDI ARABIA
ARGENTINA
ARMENIA
AUSTRALIA
AUSTRIA
BAHRAIN
BANGLADESH
BELGIUM
BHUTAN
BOLIVIA, PLURINATIONAL STATE OF
BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA
BOTSWANA
BRAZIL
BULGARIA
BURKINA FASO
BURUNDI
CAMEROON
CANADA
CHILE
CHINA
CYPRUS
COLOMBIA
COMORES
CONGO
COTE D'IVOIRE
CROATIA
CUBA
DENMARK
DJIBOUTI
EGYPT
EL SALVADOR
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
SPAIN
ESTONIA
ESWATINI
ETHIOPIA
RUSSIAN FEDERATION
FIJI
FINLAND
FRANCE
GEORGIA
GHANA
GREECE
GUATEMALA
GUINEA-BISSAU
HONDURAS
HUNGARY
COOK ISLANDS
MARSHALL ISLANDS
SOLOMON ISLANDS
INDIA
INDONESIA
IRAN, ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF
IRAQ
IRELAND
ISRAEL
ITALY
JAMAICA
JAPAN
JORDAN
KAZAKHSTAN
KUWAIT
LESOTHO
LATVIA
LEBANON
LITHUANIA
LUXEMBOURG
NORTH MACEDONIA, REPUBLIC OF
MADAGASCAR
MALAYSIA
MALAWI
MALI
MALTA
MOROCCO
MAURITIUS
MEXICO
MONGOLIA
MONTENEGRO
MOZAMBIQUE
NAMIBIA
KYRGYZSTAN
NEPAL
NICARAGUA
NIGER
NIGERIA
NIUE
NORWAY
NEW ZEALAND
OMAN
UGANDA
PAKISTAN
PANAMA
PARAGUAY
NETHERLANDS, KINGDOM OF THE
PERU
POLAND
PORTUGAL
QATAR
SYRIAN ARAB REPUBLIC
CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC
REPUBLIC OF KOREA
CONGO, DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF THE
LAO, PEOPLE'S DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC
REPUBLIC OF MOLDOVA
DOMINICAN REPUBLIC
DEMOCRATIC PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF KOREA
CZECHIA
UNITED REPUBLIC OF TANZANIA
ROMANIA
UNITED KINGDOM
SAINT LUCIA
SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS
HOLY SEE
SAINT VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES
SAMOA
SAO TOME AND PRINCIPE
SENEGAL
SERBIA
SINGAPORE
SLOVAKIA
SLOVENIA
SUDAN
SWEDEN
SWITZERLAND
THAILAND
TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO
TIMOR-LESTE
TUNISIA
TURKIYE
URUGUAY
VANUATU
VENEZUELA BOLIVARIAN REPUBLIC OF
ZIMBABWE
EU (European Union)
LEGAL COUNSEL
