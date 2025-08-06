THIS IS NOT GOOD ENOUGH
The HHS just admitted that the mRNA platform is NOT safe and NOT effective. Who is going to be held accountable for all the adverse events, disabilities and deaths caused by these biological weapons?
The Department of Health and Human Services just admitted that mRNA injections are not safe and they do not work.
Yet, these biological weapons remain on the market and are still being injected into people.
TAKE THE DAMN mRNA JABS OFF THE FREAKIN’ MARKET!
“As the pandemic showed us, mRNA vaccines don’t perform well against viruses that infect the upper respiratory tract.”
“The vaccine paradoxically encourages new mutations and can actually prolong pandemics as the virus constantly mutates to escape the protective effects of the vaccine.”
“After reviewing the science and consulting top experts at NIH and FDA, HHS has determined that mRNA technology poses more risks than benefits for these respiratory viruses.
“Going forward, BARDA will focus on platforms with stronger safety records and transparent clinical and manufacturing data practices.”
“BARDA is terminating 22 mRNA vaccine development investments because the data show these vaccines fail to protect effectively against upper respiratory infections like COVID and flu.”
“Some final-stage contracts (e.g., Arcturus and Amplitude) will be allowed to run their course to preserve prior taxpayer investment.”
HHS Winds Down mRNA Vaccine Development Under BARDA
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) today announced the beginning of a coordinated wind-down of its mRNA vaccine development activities under the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), including the cancellation and de-scoping of various contracts and solicitations. The decision follows a comprehensive review of mRNA-related investments initiated during the COVID-19 public health emergency.
“We reviewed the science, listened to the experts, and acted,” said HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. “BARDA is terminating 22 mRNA vaccine development investments because the data show these vaccines fail to protect effectively against upper respiratory infections like COVID and flu. We’re shifting that funding toward safer, broader vaccine platforms that remain effective even as viruses mutate.”
The wind-down affects a range of programs including:
Cancellation of BARDA’s award to Moderna/UTMB for an mRNA-based H5N1 vaccine.
Termination of contracts with Emory University and Tiba Biotech.
De-scoping of mRNA-related work in existing contracts with Luminary Labs, ModeX, and Seqirus.
Rejection or cancellation of multiple pre-award solicitations, including proposals from Pfizer, Sanofi Pasteur, CSL Seqirus, Gritstone, and others, as part of BARDA’s Rapid Response Partnership Vehicle (RRPV) and VITAL Hub.
Restructuring of collaborations with DoD-JPEO, affecting nucleic acid-based vaccine projects with AAHI, AstraZeneca, and HDT Bio.
While some final-stage contracts (e.g., Arcturus and Amplitude) will be allowed to run their course to preserve prior taxpayer investment, no new mRNA-based projects will be initiated. HHS has also instructed its partner, Global Health Investment Corporation (GHIC), which manages BARDA Ventures, to cease all mRNA-based equity investments. In total, this affects 22 projects worth nearly $500 million. Other uses of mRNA technology within the department are not impacted by this announcement.
“Let me be absolutely clear: HHS supports safe, effective vaccines for every American who wants them. That’s why we’re moving beyond the limitations of mRNA and investing in better solutions,” said Secretary Kennedy.
The move signals a broader shift in federal vaccine development priorities. Going forward, BARDA will focus on platforms with stronger safety records and transparent clinical and manufacturing data practices. Technologies that were funded during the emergency phase but failed to meet current scientific standards will be phased out in favor of evidence-based, ethically grounded solutions – like whole-virus vaccines and novel platforms.
https://www.hhs.gov/press-room/hhs-winds-down-mrna-development-under-barda.html
James Roguski
310-619-3055
JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive
DETAILS: REPEALThePREPAct.com
SIGN THE PETITION: REPEALThePREPAct.ORG
All support is deeply appreciated.
CLICK HERE TO DONATE
James Roguski’s newsletter is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
No. HHS just admitted that the mRNA programmes for RESPIRATORY DISEASES are faulty.
There are conservatively 60+ mRNA platform programmes approved in USA alone. 22 out of 60+.😐🤫
There are 500+ mRNA programmes globally. For cancer (oh arnt we so lucky given the strange explosion of cancers lately?😉), genetic diseases, neurological disease, and most ironically, autoimmune diseases.
The mRNA platform is still here. Still making money. Still killing peeps.
Words are power.
Your so right James, its not nearly good enough.😐
Its not even a drop in the ocean.
Another day same message - they lied- they are not accountable- they can continue, they are in charge, they are pseudo scientists, they are in league with the devil, they can and they will continue to kill us, they created the theater, they keep it alive, they will continue to prosper, they have free license to kill and maim, they are just actors on the stage, they clearly have no authority over big pharma, they are shills of the DoD, they are mass murderers, they will continue- they don’t care., they are psychopaths, they have no moral compass, they have no regard for their fellow man, they don’t have any shame, they get rewarded regardless, they run the game, they are our government- see Johnny run, see Johnny scream, see Johnny cry, see Johnny beg, see Johnny trapped in an alternative universe run by Satan. Congress has the power to reverse the whole PREP ACT they won’t they serve the DoD and Big Pharma, they sold out years ago, they are our enemies but we still act like they represent us - Wake up this is not a dream but hell on earth. Do not comply, resist, no one is coming to save you, you are on your own- life is not based in reality but lies of our masters, we have been captured. This is not a game!