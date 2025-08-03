Share

The PREP Act, along with the 12 amendments to the original COVID-19 PREP Act “Declaration” and numerous other laws have effectively enabled the United States government and the Pharmaceutical, Hospital, Emergency Industrial Complex (PHEIC) to harm, disable and kill Americans without concern for lawsuit or liability.

The 2005 PREP Act

On December 30, 2005, President George W. Bush signed into law H.R. 2863, the "Department of Defense, Emergency Supplemental Appropriations to Address Hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico, and Pandemic Influenza Act, 2006."

The last 14 pages of that legislation has come to be known as the PREP Act.

Read The Prep Act 442KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

https://www.congress.gov/109/statute/STATUTE-119/STATUTE-119-Pg2680.pdf (pages 139-153)

The Prep Act Is Even Worse Than You May Think

DECLARATION – Sections a(1), a(2B) and b(1)

The Prep Act [unconstitutionally] gives authority to the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services to issue a PREP Act “declaration” simply by publishing a document in the Federal Register.

In this declaration the HHS Secretary can grant immunity from lawsuit or liability to anyone (covered person) involved in the design, development, clinical testing or investigation, manufacture, labeling, distribution, formulation, packaging, marketing, promotion, sale, purchase, donation, dispensing, prescribing, administration, licensing, or use of any “covered countermeasures” which include qualified pandemic or epidemic products, security countermeasures, drugs, devices, diagnostics, biological products (viruses, therapeutic serums, toxins, antitoxins, vaccines, allergenic products, etc) or respiratory protective devices.

A "security countermeasure" is a countermeasure for which the HHS Secretary determines that sufficient and satisfactory clinical experience or research data support a reasonable conclusion that the countermeasure will qualify for approval or licensing within eight years after the date of a determination.

LACK OF TRANSPARENCY – Section b(5)

In publishing a declaration in the Federal Register, the Secretary is NOT required to disclose any matter described in section 552(b) of title 5. [Freedom of Information Act]

https://uscode.house.gov/view.xhtml?req=granuleid:USC-2010-title42-section247d-6b&num=0&edition=2010

TYRANNY – Section b(7)

The PREP Act [unconstitutionally] takes away all subject matter jurisdiction from federal and state courts. No court may even consider a case which questions the PREP Act declarations made by the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services.

PRE-EMPTION OF STATE LAWS – SECTION b(8)

The PREP Act [unconstitutionally] takes authority away from State governments and pre-empts any provision of law or legal requirement that may relate to the design, development, clinical testing or investigation, formulation, manufacture, distribution, sale, donation, purchase, marketing, promotion, packaging, labeling, licensing, use, any other aspect of safety or efficacy, or the prescribing, dispensing, or administration by qualified persons of the covered countermeasure.

LEGAL IMMUNITY - Section a(1) and Section a(4B)

The PREP Act [unconstitutionally] states that covered persons shall be immune from civil lawsuit and liability under Federal and State law with respect to all claims for loss caused by, arising out of, relating to, or resulting from the administration to or the use by an individual of a covered countermeasure if a declaration under subsection has been issued with respect to such countermeasure.

The scope of immunity includes circumstances in which the countermeasure was administered to or used by an individual in circumstances in which the covered person reasonably could have believed that the countermeasure was administered or used in accordance with the conditions described in paragraph (3C)

First and foremost, this unconstitutional grant of legal immunity for “covered persons” is given to the “United States.”

LOSS - Section a(2A)

The PREP Act [unconstitutionally] prevents civil lawsuits seeking compensation for any loss, including:

death;

physical, mental, or emotional injury, illness, disability, or condition;

fear of physical, mental, or emotional injury, illness, disability, or condition, including any need for medical monitoring; and

loss of or damage to property, including business interruption

COUNTERMEASURES INJURY COMPENSATION PROGRAM (CICP)

The PREP Act [unconstitutionally] takes away the right to a trial by jury (guaranteed by the 7th amendment in the Bill of Rights) and is acting like a liability insurance provider for the Pharmaceutical Hospital Emergency Industrial Complex (PHEIC).

Like many insurance companies, they deny nearly all claims.

As of June 1, 2025 only 39 people have received compensation through the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP).

https://www.hrsa.gov/cicp/cicp-data

The risks have been socialized and denied in order to protect the profits made by those causing the democide.

The 12th (most recent) amendment to the PREP Act Declaration for COVID-19:

VI. Covered Countermeasures 42 U.S.C. 247d-6b(c)(1)(B), 42 U.S.C. 247d-6d(i)(1) and (7) Covered Countermeasures are: (a) Any antiviral, any drug, any biologic, any diagnostic, any other device, any respiratory protective device, or any vaccine manufactured, used, designed, developed, modified, licensed, or procured: i. To diagnose, mitigate, prevent, treat, or cure COVID-19, or the transmission of SARS-CoV-2 or a virus mutating therefrom; or ii. to limit the harm that COVID-19, or the transmission of SARS-CoV-2 or a virus mutating therefrom, might otherwise cause; (b) a product manufactured, used, designed, developed, modified, licensed, or procured to diagnose, mitigate, prevent, treat, or cure a serious or life-threatening disease or condition caused by a product described in paragraph (a) above; (c) a product or technology intended to enhance the use or effect of a product described in paragraph (a) or (b) above; or (d) any device used in the administration of any such product, and all components and constituent materials of any such product. https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2024/12/11/2024-29108/12th-amendment-to-declaration-under-the-public-readiness-and-emergency-preparedness-act-for-medical

