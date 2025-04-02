Share

A note to my readers:

If you believe that COVID-19 is “over” and/or if you believe that going to the hospital is safe, then you really should think again. This article should enrage, infuriate and hopefully motivate you to take action to expose the horrors that continue to happen every day.

If you would like to channel those emotions into making sure that this never happens again by working to REPEAL the PREP Act (which is what continues to make these horrors “legal,” and has enabled the perpetrators to get away with their crimes), then contact me directly via phone, text, Signal, Telegram or WhatsApp.

James Roguski: 310-619-3055

WHAT IS CHBMP?

After conducting thousands of interviews, the people at CHBMP have identified 25 commonalities that are associated with the murderous activities that occur on a regular, ongoing basis within the Pharmaceutical Hospital Emergency Industrial Complex.

Over the last several years, unthinkable crimes against humanity have taken place, and the stories documented by CHBMP stand as evidence of an ongoing atrocity. As we’ve scrutinized hundreds of cases from across the nation, we’ve compiled a list of the most prevalent characteristics associated with the deadly COVID hospital protocols. We’ve heard these things from victims again and again. The heart-wrenching experiences of patients who have suffered due to these COVID-related protocols and policies must not be ignored. The COVID Humanity Betrayal Memory Project is committed to shedding light on these issues and raising awareness, putting an end to these harmful practices, and tirelessly seeking justice for the countless victims and their devastated families. These Are Crimes Against Humanity We are witnessing crimes against humanity taking place all across this country and all over the world. Our friends and family members have been and are being harmed by measures ostensibly implemented to protect them and keep them safe. Three Years of Isolation, Abuse & Mistreatment People have been abused, manipulated, maligned, and sometimes even murdered in the name of public health. This has been and is still going on in hospitals, assisted living facilities, juvenile detention centers, schools, and really anywhere else that institutional mandates can be applied with force. We, the people harmed by these unAmerican and unConstitutional measures, are dedicated to pushing back on this encroachment on our civil liberties, and putting a stop to these grievous harms the people are being forced to endure at the hands of those entrusted to protect them. https://CHBMP.org/commonalities/

[The 5 videos below were published 3 months ago and at the time that this article was published they had received an average of only 260 views each - WTF?]

Please watch the videos below that explain the first 5 commonalities.

#1 Isolation

https://rumble.com/v5xiteq-the-25-commonalities-commonality-1-isolation.html

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ASg_bvAQTjU

#2 Strict Adherence to Protocols

https://rumble.com/v5y3cth-the-25-commonalities-commonality-2-strict-adherence-to-eua-protocols.html

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EdEAq37q30U

#3 Denied Alternative Treatments

https://rumble.com/v5yr3rt-the-25-commonalities-commonality-3-denied-alternative-treatments.html

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K_YkqcDZbs4

#4 Denial of Consent

https://rumble.com/v5zdko8-the-25-commonalities-commonality-4-denial-of-consent.html

Video #4 was censored by YouTube

#5 Gaslighting

https://rumble.com/v60di7q-the-25-commonalities-commonality-5-gaslighting.html

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2zTLCjTMXFA

The following list represents the 25 most common themes and trends observed in these cases.

Isolation of victim: Victim is denied any access to family, friends, advocate, Pastor, Priest or Clergy, etc. Strict adherence to EUA protocols: Only option allowed to victims are hospital “protocol” drugs; Remdesivir/Veklury, Baricitinib/Olumiant, Tocilizumab/Actemra. Often forced on victim when refused. Denied alternative treatments: Denied requests (often ridiculed) for treatments like Vitamins, Ivermectin, Budesonide, Hydroxychloroquine, etc. False statements made that they are not “FDA Approved” or do not work. Denied informed consent: No informed consent provided regarding medications, treatments, intubation, or procedures. Gaslighting: Gaslighting by Hospital Staff. Victim and family constantly told the victim will die because they are unvaccinated/if they refuse to be vaccinated or if they don’t comply with hospital protocol or ventilation. Constantly told their loved one “was a very sick man” or “a very sick woman”. Removal of communication devices: Call lights, glasses, cell phones or other communication devices removed from patients’ possession or placed out of their reach. Dehumanization: The methodical dehumanization of the victim. Often described as “being treated like an animal”. Pervasive sense of wrongdoing: Family members, friends, and often the victim all had a feeling that “something was wrong”. Vaccination discrimination: Discrimination based on vaccine status. Mocking, verbal and physical abuse for being unvaccinated. Rapid oxygen increase: Oxygen supplementation increased quickly causing lung complications and damage, leading to mechanical ventilation. Refusal to communicate: Doctors, nurses, and hospital administration refusing to communicate with family or advocates. Dehydration and starvation: Denial of food, water, or any nutrition. Given diuretics or laxatives. Restraint abuse: Physical restraint and/or Chemical restraints used. Failure to follow legal requirements around the use of restraints. Ventilation used as restraint or as a method of behavior control. Bathroom denial: Denial of bathroom use. Forced onto a catheter and/or rectal tube. Non-emergency ventilation: Victim and family told it is just to “give the lungs a rest”. Do Not Resuscitate (DNR) pressure or shenanigans: Pressured to sign DNR. Ignored or falsified DNR. Palliative care pressure: Victim and family pressured into palliative care, comfort care or hospice. Family denied participation in the Palliative Care Consult Meeting. Palliative care ordered without consent. Isolated even in death: Denied access to dying victim. Denied access to view the body after death. Denial of Last Rites. Police/Security involvement: Police/Security used to keep victim isolated. Families threatened with arrest. Refusal of transfer: Refusal to change doctors or make hospital transfer. Infections and injuries: Sepsis, MRSA or Hospital-Acquired Infection. Pressure sores, skin tears, necrosis. Neglect: Neglect and lack of basic care, general hygiene or grooming, bathing, linen changes. Nighttime emergencies: Family woken up and pressured to make instant life and death choices with little information. Staff attempting to “scare them” or “confuse them”. Perception of malevolence: Victim states or feels like hospital staff is torturing them or going to kill them. Unqualified staff: Treatment by foreign, travel, FEMA, or unqualified Medical Staff.

Protocol Commonalities Blue Gold 2.49MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

https://chbmp.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2025/02/Protocol-Commonalities-Blue_gold.pdf

HARMED AND MURDERED BY MANDATES:

https://rumble.com/v28tmoe-donna-pena-and-baby-survival-story-a-formerfedsgroup-interview.html

https://rumble.com/v1tqi8s-shirley-herrin-story-a-formerfedsgroup-interview.html

MURDERED BY FDA DEATH PROTOCOL:

https://rumble.com/v3vx48p-guadalupe-lupe-espinoza-story-a-formerfedsgroup-interview.html

https://rumble.com/vwe0ik-death-by-remedesivir-sarahs-story-a-formerfedsgroup-interview.html

https://rumble.com/v2186d0-jamie-wylie-story-a-formerfedsgroup-interview.html

https://rumble.com/v2hajlc-sammie-hosch-story-a-formerfedsgroup-interview.html

https://rumble.com/v3vxju4-kyle-squires-story-a-formerfedsgroup-interview.html

https://rumble.com/v3p6bqs-ed-hodges-story-a-formerfedsgroup-interview.html

https://rumble.com/vvsfod-fight-for-ares-davids-story.html

https://rumble.com/v5bmwod-daniel-scott-reynolds-story-a-formerfedsgroup-interview.html

https://rumble.com/v1fdt4d-brianas-story-a-formerfedsgroup-interview.html

Click on the links below to watch more videos and to subscribe to their channels:

https://rumble.com/user/americangranddaughter33/videos?sort=views&page=39

https://rumble.com/c/BetrayalProject/videos

https://rumble.com/c/c-1367232/videos

https://old.bitchute.com/channel/GkvRTjDCnJAp/

https://www.youtube.com/@CHBMP/videos

CHBMP has documented a total of 897 similar cases.

Use the map feature on the CHBMP website or click on the states below to learn about the abuse and hospital homicides that have been documented in your state.

Alabama Alaska Arizona Arkansas California Colorado Connecticut Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maine Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico New York North Carolina North Dakota Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Vermont Virginia Washington West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming

A TRIBUTE TO A SMALL PERCENTAGE OF THE VICTIMS

https://rumble.com/v4zenow-chbmp-victim-tribute.html

I encourage all of my readers to familiarize yourself with the fantastic work that CHBMP has been doing and support them in their efforts to do more.

DOCUMENT YOUR STORY:

https://chbmp.org/document/

SUBSCRIBE TO THE CHBMP SUBSTACK:

https://chbmp.substack.com/archive

DONATE TO CHBMP:

James Roguski

310-619-3055

JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive

Please help spread the word about the harmful effects of the mRNA bioweapons:

I claim no copyright of any kind whatsoever, over any of my work, ever. Everyone is encouraged to copy any and all of it, in part, or in full, and use it for whatever purposes they wish. In fact, I would be delighted if someone were to copy this entire body of work. I encourage everyone to duplicate and mirror it in its entirety. I also encourage everyone to adapt and utilize the information in whatever manner they deem appropriate. No citation or other reference is requested or required. It would actually bring me great joy to see this information multiply exponentially and "go viral".

All content is free to all readers.

All support is deeply appreciated.

