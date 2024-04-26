Share

A lot of misinformation has been circulating around the internet for quite some time regarding the WHO negotiations.

Recent developments have caused the level of misinformation to rise to extreme levels.

Please take the time to watch all of the videos and read the articles below in order to inform yourself about what is REALLY going on with the WHO negotiations.

I encourage everyone to do the following:

Watch all the videos below. Download the videos. Upload the videos to YOUR video channel(s). Feel free to edit the videos and share various clips on social media. If you have any questions, please contact me (James Roguski) directly at 310-619-3055.

Please watch all of the videos below:

Flemming Bilcher

https://rumble.com/v4rmdbz-interview-with-flemming-bilcher.html

CLICK HERE to download the Flemming Bilcher video. password: T%9!FSe7

Brett Hawes

https://rumble.com/v4rewv0-who-pandemic-treaty-and-ihr-update-with-james-roguski.html

CLICK HERE to download the Brett Hawes video.

Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson

https://odysee.com/@LauraLynnTT:9/InsidetheWHOPandemicTreatywithJamesRoguski:9

Odysee enables viewers to download videos.

https://twitter.com/tperkins/status/1783252400989409460

Amendments to the International Health Regulations:

https://apps.who.int/gb/wgihr/pdf_files/wgihr8/WGIHR8_Proposed_Bureau_text-en.pdf

Meetings from April 22 to April 26, 2024:

https://apps.who.int/gb/wgihr/e/e_wgihr-8.html

Proposal for the WHO Pandemic Agreement:

https://apps.who.int/gb/inb/pdf_files/inb9/A_inb9_3Rev1-en.pdf

Proposed Pandemic Treaty Resolution:

https://www.keionline.org/wp-content/uploads/INB-WHA-resolution-771-draft-16.04.pdf

Meetings scheduled for April 29 to May 10, 2024:

https://apps.who.int/gb/inb/e/e_inb-9-resumed-session.html

by James Roguski

The old system is crumbling, and we must build its replacement quickly.

If you are fed up with the government, hospital, medical, pharmaceutical, media, industrial complex and would like to help build a holistic alternative to the WHO, then feel free to contact me directly anytime.

310-619-3055

