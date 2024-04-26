The Battle Against the WHO is NOT Over
Now is NOT the time to claim victory over the WHO. Now is the time to work harder than ever to expose the truth about the WHO and put an end to the their fraudulent negotiations.
A lot of misinformation has been circulating around the internet for quite some time regarding the WHO negotiations.
Recent developments have caused the level of misinformation to rise to extreme levels.
Please take the time to watch all of the videos and read the articles below in order to inform yourself about what is REALLY going on with the WHO negotiations.
I encourage everyone to do the following:
Watch all the videos below.
Download the videos.
Upload the videos to YOUR video channel(s).
Feel free to edit the videos and share various clips on social media.
If you have any questions, please contact me (James Roguski) directly at 310-619-3055.
Please watch all of the videos below:
Flemming Bilcher
https://rumble.com/v4rmdbz-interview-with-flemming-bilcher.html
CLICK HERE to download the Flemming Bilcher video. password: T%9!FSe7
Brett Hawes
https://rumble.com/v4rewv0-who-pandemic-treaty-and-ihr-update-with-james-roguski.html
CLICK HERE to download the Brett Hawes video.
Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson
https://odysee.com/@LauraLynnTT:9/InsidetheWHOPandemicTreatywithJamesRoguski:9
Odysee enables viewers to download videos.
https://twitter.com/tperkins/status/1783252400989409460
Amendments to the International Health Regulations:
https://apps.who.int/gb/wgihr/pdf_files/wgihr8/WGIHR8_Proposed_Bureau_text-en.pdf
Meetings from April 22 to April 26, 2024:
https://apps.who.int/gb/wgihr/e/e_wgihr-8.html
Proposal for the WHO Pandemic Agreement:
https://apps.who.int/gb/inb/pdf_files/inb9/A_inb9_3Rev1-en.pdf
Proposed Pandemic Treaty Resolution:
https://www.keionline.org/wp-content/uploads/INB-WHA-resolution-771-draft-16.04.pdf
Meetings scheduled for April 29 to May 10, 2024:
https://apps.who.int/gb/inb/e/e_inb-9-resumed-session.html
by James Roguski
The old system is crumbling, and we must build its replacement quickly.
If you are fed up with the government, hospital, medical, pharmaceutical, media, industrial complex and would like to help build a holistic alternative to the WHO, then feel free to contact me directly anytime.
JamesRoguski.substack.com/about
JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive
310-619-3055
All content is free to all readers.
All support is deeply appreciated.
James Roguski’s newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
---This is not good..... https://forms.gle/QXPU4eWtvjpEj2VdA
WHO is a medical terrorist organization and will never be anything else.