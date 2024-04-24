Share

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) leads the U.S. delegation to the 77th World Health Assembly.

The HHS’ Office of Global Affairs is accepting written comments via email and is also holding a stakeholder “listening” session.

WRITTEN COMMENTS:

Written comments are welcome and encouraged even if you are attending the listening session and should be emailed to OGA.RSVP1@HHS.gov with the subject line “Written Comment Re: Stakeholder Listening Session for WHA77 ” by Friday, May 3, 2023.

See the sample email at the bottom of this article.

OGA.RSVP1@HHS.gov

AUDIO/VIDEO COMMENTS:

The “Stakeholder Listening Session” is designed to seek input to help the HHS Office of Global Affairs inform and prepare for U.S. Government engagement at the World Health Assembly, which is scheduled for May 27 to June 1, 2024.

RSVP: Persons seeking to participate in the listening session must register by Friday, April 26, 2024.

The listening session will be held Thursday, May 2, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. eastern daylight time. This session is open to the public but requires RSVP to oga.rsvp1@hhs.gov by Friday, April 26, 2024.

Registrants must include their full name, email address, and organization, if any, and indicate whether they are registering as a listen-only attendee or as a speaker participant to .oga.rsvp1@hhs.gov

Requests to participate as a speaker must include all of the following information:

1. The name and email address of the person desiring to participate

2. The organization(s) that person represents

3. The primary agenda item(s) of interest, listed in order of the speaker's priorities

Matters to be Discussed: The listening session will cover items on the provisional agenda of the 77th World Health Assembly. The provisional agenda can be found at this website:

OFFICIAL NOTICE:

https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2024/03/05/2024-04525/stakeholder-listening-session-in-preparation-for-the-77th-world-health-assembly

Watch the video from the listening session held on April 11, 2024:

https://rumble.com/v4p49az-excerpts-from-the-hhsoga-listening-session-april-11-2024.html

Send a message to Ambassador Pamela Hamamoto:

Pamela.Hamamoto@hhs.gov

Xavier Becerra

Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services

Xavier.Becerra@hhs.gov

Loyce Pace

HHS Assistant Secretary for Global Affairs

Loyce.Pace@hhs.gov

Colin McIff

HHS Deputy Director, Office of Global Affairs, Vice-Chair of the Working Group for amendments to the International Health Regulations (WGIHR)

Colin.McIff@hhs.gov

Send emails to all of the HHS employees below. I recommend sending two emails, each with half of the emails entered into the BCC section of your email.

SAMPLE EMAIL:

You are hereby notified of the voting fraud perpetrated by the WHO during the 75th World Health Assembly which is detailed below.

REQUEST FOR ACTION:

The United States government (Office of Global Affairs) must officially demand evidence from the World Health Organization countering the WHO's fraudulent claims regarding the purported adoption of the 2022 amendments to the International Health Regulations.

Evidence of a properly conducted vote must be requested from the WHO.

The Members to the delegation to the 75th World Health Assembly were unwittingly involved in multiple violations of the International Health Regulations and the WHO Constitution.



The submission of document A75/A/Conf./7 by the United States and a number of other nations on May 24, 2022 was a clear violation of Article 55 of the International Health Regulations which requires at least 4 months notice for any proposed amendments.

https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA75/A75_ACONF7-en.pdf



Please do not attempt to claim that the submitted amendments were a technical addendum to document A75/18. That is not true, because A75/A/Conf./7 included the addition of a new authority in regards to Article 62 giving nations authority to submit reservations to amendments. This authority did not previously exist in the IHR and it was not included in document A75/18.

https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA75/A75_18-en.pdf



Four days later, on May 28, 2022 document WHA75/A75.R12 fraudulently claimed that the proposed amendments to Articles 55, 59, 61, 62 and 63 were adopted during the 8th Plenary Session of WHA75.

https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA75/A75_R12-en.pdf



There is just one problem. No such vote ever occurred.

Evidence of this failure to conduct a proper vote (the recording of the 8th plenary session) has been removed from the WHO website.

https://apps.who.int/gb/e/e_wha75.html



This is a clear and egregious case of voting fraud and a clear violation of Article 60 of the WHO Constitution.

https://apps.who.int/gb/bd/pdf_files/BD_49th-en.pdf



On November 28, 2023 a dozen members of the European Parliament demanded that the Director General provide evidence that a proper vote occurred. To this day, no evidence of a vote by the full plenary has been provided. The 2022 amendments must be declared by all nations to be null and void.

https://twitter.com/Rob_Roos/status/1729563358485962784



On April 8, 2024, the WHO published document A77/8 fraudulently claiming that those amendments will enter into force on May 31, 2024. That is a fraudulent claim. No vote was ever held, so no entry into force can occur.

https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA77/A77_8-en.pdf



The Islamic Republic of Iran, the Kingdom of Netherlands and the nations of New Zealand and Slovakia have seen through this fraud and have officially rejected the 2022 amendments.

The United States must also reject these fraudulently adopted amendments.



The United States government (Office of Global Affairs) must officially demand evidence from the World Health Organization countering the WHO's fraudulent claims regarding the purported adoption of the 2022 amendments to the International Health Regulations. Evidence of a properly conducted vote is requested.

I request that you take the above action immediately.

