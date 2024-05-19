Share

Leave a comment

This is NOT complicated.

This is simple and straightforward.

We do not want to “reform” the WHO.

We want to EXIT the World Health Organization NOW!

To date (May 19, 2024) 60 members of the House of Representatives have co-sponsored the WHO Withdrawal Act (H.R. 79)

Not even one Senator has had the guts to clearly state that the United States should #ExitTheWHO.

NOT ONE!

The Senate failed to say ANYTHING about the International Health Regulations when they were adopted in 1969.

The Senate failed to say ANYTHING about the amendments to the International Health Regulations in 2005.

The Senate has miserably failed to say ANYTHING about the fraudulent adoption of amendments to the International Health Regulations in 2022. CLICK HERE

All of the 49 Republican Senators and the 22 Attorneys General who recently wrote letters to President Biden merely advocated for “reform” of the World Health Organization.

THAT IS NOT GOOD ENOUGH!

For a start, we need one Senator to simply copy H.R.79 and submit it as companion legislation in the Senate.

That’s it.

Copy. Paste. Submit.

Let’s see if any one of our 100 Senators will listen to the will of the people.

Tweet your DEMAND to #ExitTheWHO to each and every Senator listed below (include the image above and use the hashtag #ExitTheWHO

@SenKatieBritt

@SenTuberville

@LisaMurkowski

@SenDanSullivan

@SenMarkKelly

@SenatorSinema

@JohnBoozman

@SenTomCotton

@SenAlexPadilla

@SenLaphonza

@SenBennetCo

@SenatorHick

@SenBlumenthal

@SenMurphyOffice

@SenatorCarper

@ChrisCoons

@MarcoRubio

@SenRickScott

@SenOssoff

@SenatorWarnock

@MazieHirono

@SenBrianSchatz

@MikeCrapo

@SenatorRisch

@SenDuckworth

@SenatorDurbin

@SenatorBraun

@SenToddYoung

@SenJoniErnst

@ChuckGrassley

@RogerMarshallMD

@JerryMoran

@McConnellPress

@RandPaul

@SenBillCassidy

@SenJohnKennedy

@SenatorCollins

@SenAngusKing

@SenatorCardin

@ChrisVanHollen

@SenMarkey

@SenWarren

@SenGaryPeters

@SenStabenow

@SenAmyKlobuchar

@SenTinaSmith

@SenHydeSmith

@SenatorWicker

@SenHawleyPress

@SenEricSchmitt

@SteveDaines

@SenatorTester

@SenatorFischer

@SenatorRicketts

@SenCortezmasto

@SenJackyRosen

@SenatorHassan

@SenatorShaheen

@SenBooker

@SenatorMenendez

@MartinHeinrich

@SenatorLujan

@GillibrandNY

@SenSchumer

@Sentedbuddnc

@SenThomTillis

@SenKevinCramer

@SenJohnHoeven

@SenSherrodBrown

@JDVance1

@SenatorLankford

@SenMullin

@SenJeffMerkley

@RonWyden

@SenBobCasey

@SenFettermanPA

@SenJackReed

@SenWhitehouse

@GrahamBlog

@SenatorTimScott

@SenatorRounds

@SenJohnThune

@MarshaBlackburn

@SenatorHagerty

@JohnCornyn

@SenTedCruz

@SenMikeLee

@SenatorRomney

@SenSanders

@PeterWelch

@Timkaine

@MarkWarner

@SenatorCantwell

@PattyMurray

@SenCapito

@Sen_JoeManchin

@SenatorBaldwin

@SenRonJohnson

@SenJohnBarrasso

@SenLummis

CALL AND EMAIL ALL 100 SENATORS:

Alabama

Katie Britt (R) 202-224-5744

502 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.britt.senate.gov/contact/

https://twitter.com/SenKatieBritt

@SenKatieBritt

Tommy Tuberville (R) 202-224-4124

455 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.tuberville.senate.gov/contact/

https://twitter.com/SenTuberville

@SenTuberville

Alaska

Lisa Murkowski (R) 202-224-6665

522 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.murkowski.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/contact

https://twitter.com/LisaMurkowski

@LisaMurkowski

Dan Sullivan (R) 202-224-3004

302 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.sullivan.senate.gov/contact/email

https://twitter.com/SenDanSullivan

@SenDanSullivan

Arizona

Mark Kelly (D) 202-224-2235

516 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.kelly.senate.gov/contact/

https://twitter.com/SenMarkKelly

@SenMarkKelly

SEEKING RE-ELECTION

Kyrsten Synema (I) 202-224-4521

317 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.sinema.senate.gov/contact-kyrsten/

https://twitter.com/SenatorSinema

@SenatorSinema

Arkansas

John Boozman (R) 202-224-4843

555 Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.boozman.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/contact

https://twitter.com/JohnBoozman

@JohnBoozman

Tom Cotton (R) 202-224-2353

326 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.cotton.senate.gov/contact/contact-tom

https://twitter.com/SenTomCotton

@SenTomCotton

California

Alex Padilla (D) 202-224-3553

112 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.padilla.senate.gov/contact/

https://twitter.com/SenAlexPadilla

@SenAlexPadilla

RETIRING

Laphonza Butler (D) 202-224-3841

Dirksen Senate Office Building, Room G-12, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.butler.senate.gov/share-your-opinion/

https://twitter.com/SenLaphonza

@SenLaphonza

Colorado

Michael F. Bennet (D) 202-224-5852

261 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.bennet.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/contact

https://twitter.com/SenBennetCo

John W. Hickenlooper (D) 202-224-5941

374 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.hickenlooper.senate.gov/contact/

https://twitter.com/SenatorHick

@SenatorHick

Connecticut

Richard Blumenthal (D) 202-224-2823

706 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.blumenthal.senate.gov/contact/

https://twitter.com/SenBlumenthal

@SenBlumenthal

SEEKING RE-ELECTION

Christopher Murphy (D) 202-224-4041

136 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.murphy.senate.gov/contact

https://twitter.com/senmurphyoffice

@senmurphyoffice

Delaware

RETIRING

Thomas R. Carper (D) 202-224-2441

513 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.carper.senate.gov/contact/

https://twitter.com/SenatorCarper

@SenatorCarper

Christopher A. Coons (D) 202-224-5042

218 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.coons.senate.gov/contact

https://twitter.com/ChrisCoons

@ChrisCoons

Florida

Marco Rubio (R) 202-224-3041

284 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.rubio.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/contact

https://twitter.com/marcorubio

@MarcoRubio

SEEKING RE-ELECTION

Rick Scott (R) 202-224-5274

110 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.rickscott.senate.gov/contact/contact

https://twitter.com/SenRickScott

@SenRickScott

Georgia

Jon Ossoff (D) 202-224-3521

303 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.ossoff.senate.gov/contact-us/

https://twitter.com/SenOssoff

@SenOssoff

Raphael G. Warnock (D) 202-224-3643

416 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.warnock.senate.gov/contact/

https://twitter.com/SenatorWarnock

@SenatorWarnock

Hawaii

SEEKING RE-ELECTION

Mazie K. Hirono (D) 202-224-6361

109 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.hirono.senate.gov/contact

https://twitter.com/MazieHirono

@MazieHirono

Brian Schatz (D) 202-224-3934

722 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.schatz.senate.gov/contact

https://twitter.com/SenBrianSchatz

@SenBrianSchatz

Idaho

Mike Crapo (R) 202-224-6142

239 Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.crapo.senate.gov/contact

https://twitter.com/MikeCrapo

@MikeCrapo

James E. Risch (R) 202-224-2752

483 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.risch.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/contact

https://twitter.com/SenatorRisch

@SenatorRisch

Illinois

Tammy Duckworth (D) 202-224-2854

524 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.duckworth.senate.gov/connect/

https://twitter.com/SenDuckworth

@SenDuckworth

Richard J. “Dick” Durbin (D) 202-224-2152

711 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.durbin.senate.gov/contact/

https://twitter.com/SenatorDurbin

@SenatorDurbin

Indiana

RUNNING FOR GOVERNOR

Mike Braun (R) 202-224-4814

404 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.braun.senate.gov/contact-mike

https://twitter.com/SenatorBraun

@SenatorBraun

Todd Young (R) 202-224-5623

185 Dirksen Senate Office Building Washington DC 20510

https://www.young.senate.gov/contact

https://twitter.com/SenToddYoung

@SenToddYoung

Iowa

Joni Ernst (R) 202-224-3254

260 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.ernst.senate.gov/contact

https://twitter.com/SenJoniErnst

@SenJoniErnst

Chuck Grassley (R) 202-224-3744

135 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.grassley.senate.gov/contact

https://twitter.com/ChuckGrassley

@ChuckGrassley

Kansas

Roger Marshall (R) 202-224-4774

479A Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.marshall.senate.gov/contact/

https://twitter.com/RogerMarshallMD

@RogerMarshallMD

Jerry Moran (R) 202-224-6521

521 Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.moran.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/e-mail-jerry

https://twitter.com/JerryMoran

@JerryMoran

Kentucky

Mitch McConnell (R) 202-224-2541

317 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.mcconnell.senate.gov/public/index.cfm?p=contact

https://twitter.com/McConnellPress

@McConnellPress

https://twitter.com/LeaderMcConnell

@LeaderMcConnell

Rand Paul (R) 202-224-4343

295 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.paul.senate.gov/connect/

https://twitter.com/RandPaul

@RandPaul

Louisiana

Bill Cassidy (R) 202-224-5824

455 Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.cassidy.senate.gov/contact

https://twitter.com/SenBillCassidy

@SenBillCassidy

John Kennedy (R) 202-224-4623

437 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.kennedy.senate.gov/public/email-me

https://twitter.com/SenJohnKennedy

@SenJohnKennedy

Maine

Susan M. Collins (R) 202-224-2523

413 Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.collins.senate.gov/contact

https://twitter.com/SenatorCollins

@SenatorCollins

SEEKING RE-ELECTION

Angus S. King, Jr. (I) 202-224-5344

133 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.king.senate.gov/contact

https://twitter.com/SenAngusKing

@SenAngusKing

Maryland

RETIRING

Benjamin L. Cardin (D) 202-224-4524

509 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.cardin.senate.gov/contact/

https://twitter.com/SenatorCardin

@SenatorCardin

Chris Van Hollen (D) 202-224-4654

730 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.vanhollen.senate.gov/contact/email

https://twitter.com/ChrisVanHollen

@ChrisVanHollen

Massachusetts

Edward J. Markey (D) 202-224-2742

255 Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.markey.senate.gov/contact

https://twitter.com/SenMarkey

@SenMarkey

SEEKING RE-ELECTION

Elizabeth Warren (D) 202-224-4543

309 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.warren.senate.gov/contact

https://twitter.com/SenWarren

@SenWarren

Michigan

Gary C. Peters (D) 202-224-6221

724 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.peters.senate.gov/contact

https://twitter.com/SenGaryPeters

@SenGaryPeters

RETIRING

Debbie Stabenow (D) 202-224-4822

731 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.stabenow.senate.gov/contact

https://twitter.com/SenStabenow

@SenStabenow

Minnesota

SEEKING RE-ELECTION

Amy Klobuchar (D) 202-224-3244

425 Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.klobuchar.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/contact

https://twitter.com/SenAmyKlobuchar

@SenAmyKlobuchar

Tina Smith (D) 202-224-5641

720 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.smith.senate.gov/share-your-opinion/

https://twitter.com/SenTinaSmith

@SenTinaSmith

Mississippi

Cindy Hyde-Smith (R) 202-224-5054

702 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.hydesmith.senate.gov/content/contact-senator

https://twitter.com/SenHydeSmith

@SenHydeSmith

SEEKING RE-ELECTION

Roger F. Wicker (R) 202-224-6253

425 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.wicker.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/contact

https://twitter.com/SenatorWicker

@SenatorWicker

Missouri

SEEKING RE-ELECTION

Josh Hawley (R) 202-224-6154

115 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.hawley.senate.gov/contact-senator-hawley

https://twitter.com/SenHawleyPress

@SenHawleyPress

Eric Schmitt (R) 202-224-5721

387 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.schmitt.senate.gov/

https://twitter.com/SenEricSchmitt

@SenEricSchmitt

Montana

Steve Daines (R) 202-224-2651

320 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.daines.senate.gov/contact/

https://twitter.com/SteveDaines

@SteveDaines

SEEKING RE-ELECTION

Jon Tester (D) 202-224-2644

311 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.tester.senate.gov/contact/

https://twitter.com/SenatorTester

@SenatorTester

Nebraska

SEEKING RE-ELECTION

Deb Fischer (R) 202-224-6551

448 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.fischer.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/contact

https://twitter.com/SenatorFischer

@SenatorFischer

Pete Ricketts (R-NE) 202-224-4224

139 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.ricketts.senate.gov/contact/

https://twitter.com/SenatorRicketts

@SenatorRicketts

Kearney Office: 4111 4th Avenue, Suite 26, Kearney, NE 68845

Lincoln Office: 1248 'O' Street, Suite 1000, Lincoln, NE 68508

Omaha Office: 304 N. 168th Circle, Suite 213, Omaha, NE 68118

Scottsbluff Office: 115 Railway Street, Suite C102, Scottsbluff, NE 69361

Nevada

Catherine Cortez Masto (D) 202-224-3542

520 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.cortezmasto.senate.gov/contact

https://twitter.com/sencortezmasto

@sencortezmasto

Jacky Rosen (D) 202-224-6244

713 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.rosen.senate.gov/contact_jacky

https://twitter.com/SenJackyRosen

@SenJackyRosen

New Hampshire

Maggie Hassan (D) 202-224-3324

324 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.hassan.senate.gov/contact

https://twitter.com/Senatorhassan

@SenatorHassan

Jeanne Shaheen (D) 202-224-2841

506 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.shaheen.senate.gov/contact/contact-jeanne

https://twitter.com/SenatorShaheen

@SenatorShaheen

New Jersey

Cory A. Booker (D) 202-224-3224

717 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.booker.senate.gov/contact

https://twitter.com/SenBooker

@SenBooker

SEEKING RE-ELECTION

Robert Menendez (D) 202-224-4744

528 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.menendez.senate.gov/contact

https://twitter.com/SenatorMenendez

@SenatorMenendez

New Mexico

SEEKING RE-ELECTION

Martin Heinrich (D) 202-224-5521

709 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.heinrich.senate.gov/contact

https://twitter.com/MartinHeinrich

@MartinHeinrich

Ben Ray Lujan (D) 202-224-6621

498 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.lujan.senate.gov/contact/

https://twitter.com/SenatorLujan

@SenatorLujan

New York

SEEKING RE-ELECTION

Kirsten E. Gillibrand (D) 202-224-4451

478 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.gillibrand.senate.gov/contact/

https://twitter.com/GillibrandNY

@GillibrandNY

Charles E. Schumer (D) 202-224-6542

322 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.schumer.senate.gov/contact

https://twitter.com/SenSchumer

@SenSchumer

North Carolina

Ted Budd (R) 202-224-3154

304 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.budd.senate.gov/share-your-opinion/

https://twitter.com/sentedbuddnc

@sentedbuddnc

Thom Tillis (R) 202-224-6342

113 Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.tillis.senate.gov/email-me

https://twitter.com/senthomtillis

@SenThomTillis

North Dakota

SEEKING RE-ELECTION

Kevin Cramer (R) 202-224-2043

313 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.cramer.senate.gov/contact

https://twitter.com/SenKevinCramer

@SenKevinCramer

John Hoeven (R) 202-224-2551

338 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.hoeven.senate.gov/contact

https://twitter.com/SenJohnHoeven

@SenJohnHoeven

Ohio

SEEKING RE-ELECTION

Sherrod Brown (D) 202-224-2315

503 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.brown.senate.gov/contact/

https://twitter.com/SenSherrodBrown

@SenSherrodBrown

J.D. Vance (R) 202-224-3353

288 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.vance.senate.gov/contact/

https://twitter.com/JDVance1

@JDVance1

Oklahoma

James Lankford (R) 202-224-5754

316 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.lankford.senate.gov/contact/email

https://twitter.com/SenatorLankford

@SenatorLankford

Markwayne Mullin (R) 202-224-4721

330 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.mullin.senate.gov/contact/

https://twitter.com/SenMullin

@SenMullin

Oregon

Jeff Merkley (D) 202-224-3753

531 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.merkley.senate.gov/contact/

https://twitter.com/SenJeffMerkley

@SenJeffMerkley

Ron Wyden (D) 202-224-5244

221 Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.wyden.senate.gov/contact/

https://twitter.com/RonWyden

@RonWyden

Pennsylvania

SEEKING RE-ELECTION

Robert P. Casey, Jr. (D) 202-224-6324

393 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.casey.senate.gov/contact

https://twitter.com/SenBobCasey

@SenBobCasey

John Fetterman (D) 202-224-4254

142 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.fetterman.senate.gov/contact/

https://twitter.com/SenFettermanPA

@SenFettermanPA

Rhode Island

Jack Reed (D) 202-224-4642

728 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.reed.senate.gov/contact/

https://twitter.com/SenJackReed

@SenJackReed

SEEKING RE-ELECTION

Sheldon Whitehouse (D) 202-224-2921

530 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.whitehouse.senate.gov/contact/email-sheldon

https://twitter.com/SenWhitehouse

@SenWhitehouse

South Carolina

Lindsey Graham (R) 202-224-5972

211 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.lgraham.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/e-mail-senator-graham

https://twitter.com/GrahamBlog

@GrahamBlog

Tim Scott (R) 202-224-6121

104 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.scott.senate.gov/contact

https://twitter.com/SenatorTimScott

@SenatorTimScott

South Dakota

Mike Rounds (R) 202-224-5842

716 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.rounds.senate.gov/contact

https://twitter.com/SenatorRounds

@SenatorRounds

John Thune (R) 202-224-2321

511 Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.thune.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/contact

https://twitter.com/SenJohnThune

@SenJohnThune

Tennessee

SEEKING RE-ELECTION

Marsha Blackburn (R) 202-224-3344

357 Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.blackburn.senate.gov/email-me

https://twitter.com/MarshaBlackburn

@MarshaBlackburn

Bill Hagerty (R) 202-224-4944

251 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.hagerty.senate.gov/email-me/

https://twitter.com/SenatorHagerty

@SenatorHagerty

Texas

John Cornyn (R) 202-224-2934

517 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.cornyn.senate.gov/contact-john-cornyn/

https://twitter.com/JohnCornyn

@JohnCornyn

SEEKING RE-ELECTION

Ted Cruz (R) 202-224-5922

167 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.cruz.senate.gov/contact/write-ted

https://twitter.com/SenTedCruz

@SenTedCruz

Utah

Mike Lee (R) 202-224-5444

363 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.lee.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/contact

https://twitter.com/SenMikeLee

@SenMikeLee

RETIRING

Mitt Romney (R) 202-224-5251

354 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.romney.senate.gov/contact-senator-romney/

https://twitter.com/SenatorRomney

@SenatorRomney

Vermont

SEEKING RE-ELECTION

Bernard Sanders (I) 202-224-5141

332 Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.sanders.senate.gov/contact/

https://twitter.com/SenSanders

@SenSanders

Peter Welch (D) 202-224-4242

124 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.welch.senate.gov/contact/

https://twitter.com/PeterWelch

@PeterWelch

Senator@Welch.Senate.gov

Virginia

SEEKING RE-ELECTION

Tim Kaine (D) 202-224-4024

231 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.kaine.senate.gov/contact

https://twitter.com/timkaine

@timkaine

Mark R. Warner (D) 202-224-2023

703 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.warner.senate.gov/public/index.cfm?p=Contact

https://twitter.com/MarkWarner

@MarkWarner

Washington

SEEKING RE-ELECTION

Maria Cantwell (D) 202-224-3441

511 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.cantwell.senate.gov/contact

https://twitter.com/SenatorCantwell

@SenatorCantwell

Patty Murray (D) 202-224-2621

154 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.murray.senate.gov/write-to-patty/#

https://twitter.com/PattyMurray

@PattyMurray

West Virginia

Shelley Moore Capito (R) 202-224-6472

170 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.capito.senate.gov/contact/contact-landing

https://twitter.com/SenCapito

@SenCapito

NOT SEEKING RE-ELECTION

Joe Manchin III(D) 202-224-3954

306 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.manchin.senate.gov/contact-joe

https://twitter.com/Sen_JoeManchin

@Sen_JoeManchin

Wisconsin

SEEKING RE-ELECTION

Tammy Baldwin (D) 202-224-5653

141 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.baldwin.senate.gov/contact

https://twitter.com/SenatorBaldwin

@SenatorBaldwin

Ron Johnson (R) 202-224-5323

328 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.ronjohnson.senate.gov/contact

https://twitter.com/SenRonJohnson

@SenRonJohnson

Wyoming

SEEKING RE-ELECTION

John Barrasso (R) 202-224-6441

307 Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.barrasso.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/contact-form

https://twitter.com/SenJohnBarrasso

@SenJohnBarrasso

Cynthia M. Lummis (R) 202-224-3424

27A Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

https://www.lummis.senate.gov/contact/contact-form/

https://twitter.com/SenLummis

@SenLummis

If you live outside the United States, visit:

James Roguski

The old system is crumbling, and we must build its replacement quickly.

If you are fed up with the government, hospital, medical, pharmaceutical, media, industrial complex and would like to help build a holistic alternative to the WHO, then feel free to contact me directly anytime.

JamesRoguski.com

JamesRoguski.substack.com/about

JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive

310-619-3055

All content is free to all readers.

All support is deeply appreciated.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE

Share

Leave a comment