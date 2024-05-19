TAKE ACTION RIGHT NOW !
Contact your United States Senators and demand that they take immediate action to get the United States OUT of the World Health Organization.
#ExitTheWHO
This is NOT complicated.
This is simple and straightforward.
We do not want to “reform” the WHO.
We want to EXIT the World Health Organization NOW!
To date (May 19, 2024) 60 members of the House of Representatives have co-sponsored the WHO Withdrawal Act (H.R. 79)
CLICK HERE to learn about H.R. 79.
Not even one Senator has had the guts to clearly state that the United States should #ExitTheWHO.
NOT ONE!
The Senate failed to say ANYTHING about the International Health Regulations when they were adopted in 1969.
The Senate failed to say ANYTHING about the amendments to the International Health Regulations in 2005.
The Senate has miserably failed to say ANYTHING about the fraudulent adoption of amendments to the International Health Regulations in 2022. CLICK HERE
All of the 49 Republican Senators and the 22 Attorneys General who recently wrote letters to President Biden merely advocated for “reform” of the World Health Organization.
THAT IS NOT GOOD ENOUGH!
For a start, we need one Senator to simply copy H.R.79 and submit it as companion legislation in the Senate.
That’s it.
Copy. Paste. Submit.
Let’s see if any one of our 100 Senators will listen to the will of the people.
Tweet your DEMAND to #ExitTheWHO to each and every Senator listed below (include the image above and use the hashtag #ExitTheWHO
CALL AND EMAIL ALL 100 SENATORS:
Alabama
Katie Britt (R) 202-224-5744
502 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.britt.senate.gov/contact/
https://twitter.com/SenKatieBritt
Tommy Tuberville (R) 202-224-4124
455 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.tuberville.senate.gov/contact/
https://twitter.com/SenTuberville
Alaska
Lisa Murkowski (R) 202-224-6665
522 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.murkowski.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/contact
https://twitter.com/LisaMurkowski
Dan Sullivan (R) 202-224-3004
302 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.sullivan.senate.gov/contact/email
https://twitter.com/SenDanSullivan
Arizona
Mark Kelly (D) 202-224-2235
516 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.kelly.senate.gov/contact/
https://twitter.com/SenMarkKelly
SEEKING RE-ELECTION
Kyrsten Synema (I) 202-224-4521
317 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.sinema.senate.gov/contact-kyrsten/
https://twitter.com/SenatorSinema
Arkansas
John Boozman (R) 202-224-4843
555 Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.boozman.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/contact
https://twitter.com/JohnBoozman
Tom Cotton (R) 202-224-2353
326 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.cotton.senate.gov/contact/contact-tom
https://twitter.com/SenTomCotton
California
Alex Padilla (D) 202-224-3553
112 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.padilla.senate.gov/contact/
https://twitter.com/SenAlexPadilla
RETIRING
Laphonza Butler (D) 202-224-3841
Dirksen Senate Office Building, Room G-12, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.butler.senate.gov/share-your-opinion/
https://twitter.com/SenLaphonza
Colorado
Michael F. Bennet (D) 202-224-5852
261 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.bennet.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/contact
https://twitter.com/SenBennetCo
John W. Hickenlooper (D) 202-224-5941
374 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.hickenlooper.senate.gov/contact/
https://twitter.com/SenatorHick
Connecticut
Richard Blumenthal (D) 202-224-2823
706 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.blumenthal.senate.gov/contact/
https://twitter.com/SenBlumenthal
SEEKING RE-ELECTION
Christopher Murphy (D) 202-224-4041
136 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.murphy.senate.gov/contact
https://twitter.com/senmurphyoffice
Delaware
RETIRING
Thomas R. Carper (D) 202-224-2441
513 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.carper.senate.gov/contact/
https://twitter.com/SenatorCarper
Christopher A. Coons (D) 202-224-5042
218 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.coons.senate.gov/contact
https://twitter.com/ChrisCoons
Florida
Marco Rubio (R) 202-224-3041
284 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.rubio.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/contact
https://twitter.com/marcorubio
SEEKING RE-ELECTION
Rick Scott (R) 202-224-5274
110 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.rickscott.senate.gov/contact/contact
https://twitter.com/SenRickScott
Georgia
Jon Ossoff (D) 202-224-3521
303 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.ossoff.senate.gov/contact-us/
Raphael G. Warnock (D) 202-224-3643
416 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.warnock.senate.gov/contact/
https://twitter.com/SenatorWarnock
Hawaii
SEEKING RE-ELECTION
Mazie K. Hirono (D) 202-224-6361
109 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.hirono.senate.gov/contact
https://twitter.com/MazieHirono
Brian Schatz (D) 202-224-3934
722 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.schatz.senate.gov/contact
https://twitter.com/SenBrianSchatz
Idaho
Mike Crapo (R) 202-224-6142
239 Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.crapo.senate.gov/contact
James E. Risch (R) 202-224-2752
483 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.risch.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/contact
https://twitter.com/SenatorRisch
Illinois
Tammy Duckworth (D) 202-224-2854
524 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.duckworth.senate.gov/connect/
https://twitter.com/SenDuckworth
Richard J. “Dick” Durbin (D) 202-224-2152
711 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.durbin.senate.gov/contact/
https://twitter.com/SenatorDurbin
Indiana
RUNNING FOR GOVERNOR
Mike Braun (R) 202-224-4814
404 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.braun.senate.gov/contact-mike
https://twitter.com/SenatorBraun
Todd Young (R) 202-224-5623
185 Dirksen Senate Office Building Washington DC 20510
https://www.young.senate.gov/contact
https://twitter.com/SenToddYoung
Iowa
Joni Ernst (R) 202-224-3254
260 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.ernst.senate.gov/contact
https://twitter.com/SenJoniErnst
Chuck Grassley (R) 202-224-3744
135 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.grassley.senate.gov/contact
https://twitter.com/ChuckGrassley
Kansas
Roger Marshall (R) 202-224-4774
479A Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.marshall.senate.gov/contact/
https://twitter.com/RogerMarshallMD
Jerry Moran (R) 202-224-6521
521 Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.moran.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/e-mail-jerry
https://twitter.com/JerryMoran
Kentucky
Mitch McConnell (R) 202-224-2541
317 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.mcconnell.senate.gov/public/index.cfm?p=contact
https://twitter.com/McConnellPress
https://twitter.com/LeaderMcConnell
Rand Paul (R) 202-224-4343
295 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.paul.senate.gov/connect/
Louisiana
Bill Cassidy (R) 202-224-5824
455 Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.cassidy.senate.gov/contact
https://twitter.com/SenBillCassidy
John Kennedy (R) 202-224-4623
437 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.kennedy.senate.gov/public/email-me
https://twitter.com/SenJohnKennedy
Maine
Susan M. Collins (R) 202-224-2523
413 Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.collins.senate.gov/contact
https://twitter.com/SenatorCollins
SEEKING RE-ELECTION
Angus S. King, Jr. (I) 202-224-5344
133 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.king.senate.gov/contact
https://twitter.com/SenAngusKing
Maryland
RETIRING
Benjamin L. Cardin (D) 202-224-4524
509 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.cardin.senate.gov/contact/
https://twitter.com/SenatorCardin
Chris Van Hollen (D) 202-224-4654
730 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.vanhollen.senate.gov/contact/email
https://twitter.com/ChrisVanHollen
Massachusetts
Edward J. Markey (D) 202-224-2742
255 Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.markey.senate.gov/contact
SEEKING RE-ELECTION
Elizabeth Warren (D) 202-224-4543
309 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.warren.senate.gov/contact
Michigan
Gary C. Peters (D) 202-224-6221
724 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.peters.senate.gov/contact
https://twitter.com/SenGaryPeters
RETIRING
Debbie Stabenow (D) 202-224-4822
731 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.stabenow.senate.gov/contact
https://twitter.com/SenStabenow
Minnesota
SEEKING RE-ELECTION
Amy Klobuchar (D) 202-224-3244
425 Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.klobuchar.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/contact
https://twitter.com/SenAmyKlobuchar
Tina Smith (D) 202-224-5641
720 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.smith.senate.gov/share-your-opinion/
https://twitter.com/SenTinaSmith
Mississippi
Cindy Hyde-Smith (R) 202-224-5054
702 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.hydesmith.senate.gov/content/contact-senator
https://twitter.com/SenHydeSmith
SEEKING RE-ELECTION
Roger F. Wicker (R) 202-224-6253
425 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.wicker.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/contact
https://twitter.com/SenatorWicker
Missouri
SEEKING RE-ELECTION
Josh Hawley (R) 202-224-6154
115 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.hawley.senate.gov/contact-senator-hawley
https://twitter.com/SenHawleyPress
Eric Schmitt (R) 202-224-5721
387 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.schmitt.senate.gov/
https://twitter.com/SenEricSchmitt
Montana
Steve Daines (R) 202-224-2651
320 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.daines.senate.gov/contact/
https://twitter.com/SteveDaines
SEEKING RE-ELECTION
Jon Tester (D) 202-224-2644
311 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.tester.senate.gov/contact/
https://twitter.com/SenatorTester
Nebraska
SEEKING RE-ELECTION
Deb Fischer (R) 202-224-6551
448 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.fischer.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/contact
https://twitter.com/SenatorFischer
Pete Ricketts (R-NE) 202-224-4224
139 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.ricketts.senate.gov/contact/
https://twitter.com/SenatorRicketts
Kearney Office: 4111 4th Avenue, Suite 26, Kearney, NE 68845
Lincoln Office: 1248 'O' Street, Suite 1000, Lincoln, NE 68508
Omaha Office: 304 N. 168th Circle, Suite 213, Omaha, NE 68118
Scottsbluff Office: 115 Railway Street, Suite C102, Scottsbluff, NE 69361
Nevada
Catherine Cortez Masto (D) 202-224-3542
520 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.cortezmasto.senate.gov/contact
https://twitter.com/sencortezmasto
Jacky Rosen (D) 202-224-6244
713 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.rosen.senate.gov/contact_jacky
https://twitter.com/SenJackyRosen
New Hampshire
Maggie Hassan (D) 202-224-3324
324 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.hassan.senate.gov/contact
https://twitter.com/Senatorhassan
Jeanne Shaheen (D) 202-224-2841
506 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.shaheen.senate.gov/contact/contact-jeanne
https://twitter.com/SenatorShaheen
New Jersey
Cory A. Booker (D) 202-224-3224
717 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.booker.senate.gov/contact
SEEKING RE-ELECTION
Robert Menendez (D) 202-224-4744
528 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.menendez.senate.gov/contact
https://twitter.com/SenatorMenendez
New Mexico
SEEKING RE-ELECTION
Martin Heinrich (D) 202-224-5521
709 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.heinrich.senate.gov/contact
https://twitter.com/MartinHeinrich
Ben Ray Lujan (D) 202-224-6621
498 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.lujan.senate.gov/contact/
https://twitter.com/SenatorLujan
New York
SEEKING RE-ELECTION
Kirsten E. Gillibrand (D) 202-224-4451
478 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.gillibrand.senate.gov/contact/
https://twitter.com/GillibrandNY
Charles E. Schumer (D) 202-224-6542
322 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.schumer.senate.gov/contact
https://twitter.com/SenSchumer
North Carolina
Ted Budd (R) 202-224-3154
304 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.budd.senate.gov/share-your-opinion/
https://twitter.com/sentedbuddnc
Thom Tillis (R) 202-224-6342
113 Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.tillis.senate.gov/email-me
https://twitter.com/senthomtillis
North Dakota
SEEKING RE-ELECTION
Kevin Cramer (R) 202-224-2043
313 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.cramer.senate.gov/contact
https://twitter.com/SenKevinCramer
John Hoeven (R) 202-224-2551
338 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.hoeven.senate.gov/contact
https://twitter.com/SenJohnHoeven
Ohio
SEEKING RE-ELECTION
Sherrod Brown (D) 202-224-2315
503 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.brown.senate.gov/contact/
https://twitter.com/SenSherrodBrown
J.D. Vance (R) 202-224-3353
288 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.vance.senate.gov/contact/
Oklahoma
James Lankford (R) 202-224-5754
316 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.lankford.senate.gov/contact/email
https://twitter.com/SenatorLankford
Markwayne Mullin (R) 202-224-4721
330 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.mullin.senate.gov/contact/
Oregon
Jeff Merkley (D) 202-224-3753
531 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.merkley.senate.gov/contact/
https://twitter.com/SenJeffMerkley
Ron Wyden (D) 202-224-5244
221 Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.wyden.senate.gov/contact/
Pennsylvania
SEEKING RE-ELECTION
Robert P. Casey, Jr. (D) 202-224-6324
393 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.casey.senate.gov/contact
https://twitter.com/SenBobCasey
John Fetterman (D) 202-224-4254
142 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.fetterman.senate.gov/contact/
https://twitter.com/SenFettermanPA
Rhode Island
Jack Reed (D) 202-224-4642
728 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.reed.senate.gov/contact/
https://twitter.com/SenJackReed
SEEKING RE-ELECTION
Sheldon Whitehouse (D) 202-224-2921
530 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.whitehouse.senate.gov/contact/email-sheldon
https://twitter.com/SenWhitehouse
South Carolina
Lindsey Graham (R) 202-224-5972
211 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.lgraham.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/e-mail-senator-graham
https://twitter.com/GrahamBlog
Tim Scott (R) 202-224-6121
104 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.scott.senate.gov/contact
https://twitter.com/SenatorTimScott
South Dakota
Mike Rounds (R) 202-224-5842
716 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.rounds.senate.gov/contact
https://twitter.com/SenatorRounds
John Thune (R) 202-224-2321
511 Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.thune.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/contact
https://twitter.com/SenJohnThune
Tennessee
SEEKING RE-ELECTION
Marsha Blackburn (R) 202-224-3344
357 Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.blackburn.senate.gov/email-me
https://twitter.com/MarshaBlackburn
Bill Hagerty (R) 202-224-4944
251 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.hagerty.senate.gov/email-me/
https://twitter.com/SenatorHagerty
Texas
John Cornyn (R) 202-224-2934
517 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.cornyn.senate.gov/contact-john-cornyn/
https://twitter.com/JohnCornyn
SEEKING RE-ELECTION
Ted Cruz (R) 202-224-5922
167 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.cruz.senate.gov/contact/write-ted
https://twitter.com/SenTedCruz
Utah
Mike Lee (R) 202-224-5444
363 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.lee.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/contact
https://twitter.com/SenMikeLee
RETIRING
Mitt Romney (R) 202-224-5251
354 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.romney.senate.gov/contact-senator-romney/
https://twitter.com/SenatorRomney
Vermont
SEEKING RE-ELECTION
Bernard Sanders (I) 202-224-5141
332 Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.sanders.senate.gov/contact/
https://twitter.com/SenSanders
Peter Welch (D) 202-224-4242
124 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.welch.senate.gov/contact/
https://twitter.com/PeterWelch
Senator@Welch.Senate.gov
Virginia
SEEKING RE-ELECTION
Tim Kaine (D) 202-224-4024
231 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.kaine.senate.gov/contact
Mark R. Warner (D) 202-224-2023
703 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.warner.senate.gov/public/index.cfm?p=Contact
https://twitter.com/MarkWarner
Washington
SEEKING RE-ELECTION
Maria Cantwell (D) 202-224-3441
511 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.cantwell.senate.gov/contact
https://twitter.com/SenatorCantwell
Patty Murray (D) 202-224-2621
154 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.murray.senate.gov/write-to-patty/#
https://twitter.com/PattyMurray
West Virginia
Shelley Moore Capito (R) 202-224-6472
170 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.capito.senate.gov/contact/contact-landing
NOT SEEKING RE-ELECTION
Joe Manchin III(D) 202-224-3954
306 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.manchin.senate.gov/contact-joe
https://twitter.com/Sen_JoeManchin
Wisconsin
SEEKING RE-ELECTION
Tammy Baldwin (D) 202-224-5653
141 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.baldwin.senate.gov/contact
https://twitter.com/SenatorBaldwin
Ron Johnson (R) 202-224-5323
328 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.ronjohnson.senate.gov/contact
https://twitter.com/SenRonJohnson
Wyoming
SEEKING RE-ELECTION
John Barrasso (R) 202-224-6441
307 Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.barrasso.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/contact-form
https://twitter.com/SenJohnBarrasso
Cynthia M. Lummis (R) 202-224-3424
27A Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
https://www.lummis.senate.gov/contact/contact-form/
ExitTheWHO.com
StopTheGlobalAgenda.com
If you live outside the United States, visit:
ExitTheWHO.org
ScrewTheWHO.com
James Roguski
The old system is crumbling, and we must build its replacement quickly.
If you are fed up with the government, hospital, medical, pharmaceutical, media, industrial complex and would like to help build a holistic alternative to the WHO, then feel free to contact me directly anytime.
JamesRoguski.substack.com/about
JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive
310-619-3055
All content is free to all readers.
All support is deeply appreciated.
James Roguski’s newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Please realize that everyone can contact all 100 Senators. They accept campaign donations and meet with lobbyists from other states.
CALL THEM ALL
As Jim Morrison sang in "The End," "This is the end, my friend."
By the way, I live in Quebec, Canada, and I've written several letters to my Bloc Québécois MPs. They won't listen; they're lobbying for Moderna ([source](https://www.lenouvelliste.ca/2021/08/21/pour-lusine-moderna-votez-pour-le-bloc-dit-yves-francois-blanchet-3fb22adfa15678b29bba5d980a65f94a)).
Encl.
https://interestofjustice.substack.com/p/united-states-insists-on-voting-yes?