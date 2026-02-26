Share

Leave a comment

CLICK HERE TO DONATE

I received this via email this morning.

I have signed this petition and I encourage you to also sign it.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN THE PETITON

Petition to President Donald J. Trump

Stop Geoengineering Experiments on the American people

Preamble: President Donald J. Trump, we respectfully urge you to take decisive action to prevent any geoengineering experimentation or deployment that could threaten the American people.

Whereas: If deployed at scale, geoengineering would have profound, unpredictable, and potentially irreversible consequences—including disrupted weather and rainfall patterns, extreme drought, risks to planetary food security and ecological diversity, unintended warming or excessive cooling, stratospheric ozone depletion, greater exposure to air pollutants and ultraviolet exposure with associated health risks, acid rain, diminution of solar power systems, and geopolitical conflict over control of the global thermostat. These impacts would harm biodiversity, agriculture, and human health on a global scale.

Whereas: Unlike traditional technologies, geoengineering cannot be meaningfully tested without large-scale deployment. In effect, it proposes turning the Earth into a laboratory—locking humanity into dangerous outcomes that may be impossible to reverse and could worsen the very problems they claim to solve. America should never consent to policies that treat its citizens—or the rest of the world—as test subjects.

Whereas: We cannot afford to be distracted by the false promise of speculative, high-risk technologies pushed by special interests and global bureaucracies. The United States must lead with prudence, humility, and respect for natural systems—not reckless experimentation.

___________________________________

Therefore: We respectfully call on you to:

1. Immediately prohibit federal funding, authorization, or participation in geoengineering research, testing, or deployment.

2. Require full transparency and investigation into any proposed geoengineering activities that could affect U.S. airspace, land, or waters.

3. Protect American sovereignty, public health, and environmental integrity by rejecting efforts by other nations to promote geoengineering.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN THE PETITION

This petition is a start.

There is MUCH, MUCH MORE that needs to be addressed..

Must read articles:

Did you attend/watch this presentation this past Tuesday?

If you would like to have a respectful discussion regarding this issue and help work on possible solutions, then please feel free to contact me directly anytime at 310-619-3055 (phone, text, Signal, Telegram or WhatsApp) or James.Roguski@gmail.com

James Roguski

310-619-3055

All support is deeply appreciated.

Share

Leave a comment