James Roguski

James Roguski

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Maria's avatar
Maria
1d

I hope Dane WigingtonI (of Geoengeneering Watch ) can contribute to the wording of this law.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Pamela Cetina's avatar
Pamela Cetina
1d

I would definitely vote for this bill!

Reply
Share
145 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 James Roguski · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture