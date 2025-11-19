My Story
After interviewing Iris Koh about her new book (The Silent Roar), Iris turned the tables on me when she asked if she could interview me for her new podcast. Here is my story:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JFHSvgKjhEM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0EZXU4RD2XM
https://JamesRoguski.Substack.com/archive (please subscribe)
https://HealthFreedomBillOfRights.com
https://web.archive.org/web/20200102035301/https://www.cooperativeparty.com/
https://web.archive.org/web/20220208023512/https://www.thecompleteguidetohealth.com/
https://web.archive.org/web/20240519111130/http://www.smartcancertherapy.com/
James Roguski
310-619-3055
JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive
NotSafeAndNotEffective.com
DETAILS: REPEALThePREPAct.com
SIGN THE PETITION: REPEALThePREPAct.ORG
