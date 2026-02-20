The Deadline For Public Comment is March 13, 2026
If you want lead to be removed from Aviation Gas (AvGas), then submit your comment before March 13, 2026.
March 13, 2026 is the last day to comment on the Federal Aviation Administration’s draft of their plan to transition to unleaded aviation gasoline.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cWGVxZWJaco
Here’s the FAA’s plan:
https://www.faa.gov/aircraft/draft_docs/draft_unleaded_avgas_transition_plan
Here’s the link to comment:
https://www.faa.gov/aircraft/draft_docs/pubs
The two part series below is very informative:
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
https://www.saveourskiesalliance.org/lead-exposure.html
CLICK HERE TO WATCH A ONE MINUTE VIDEO
Toxic Lead in AvGas
Lead is the primary toxic metal associated with aviation fuel, specifically in leaded aviation gasoline (AvGas) used by piston-engine aircraft, contributing to significant air pollution and public health risks near airports. Lead emissions from AvGas contain tetraethyl lead, which causes irreversible neurological and cardiovascular damage.
Tetraethyl lead is used to boost octane levels to prevent engine knock.
Avgas (aviation gasoline, specifically 100LL) engine exhaust contains a mixture of combustion byproducts, including
Carbon dioxide CO2
Water vapor H2O
Nitrogen N2
Lead oxide, which is scavenged by Ethylene Dibromide (from tetraethyl lead anti-knock additive) to form volatile lead bromide, which cools into solid particles.
Carbon monoxide CO
Nitrogen oxides NOx
Hydrocarbons (HC), and various volatile organic compounds.
Unburned or partially burned fuel, including benzene, toluene, ethylbenzene, and xylenes (BTEX)
Particulate Matter (PM) or sooty residue containing carbon, organic compounds, and lead compounds
Sulfur Oxides SOx formed from sulfur impurities in the fuel
Carbonyls: Formaldehyde, acetaldehyde, and acrolein.
Small piston-engine aircraft using leaded fuel are the largest source of lead emissions in the U.S. air. Research indicates that exposure to these emissions is associated with higher risks of illness for residents and airport personnel.
Based on recent studies and EPA data, approximately half a million pounds (roughly 250 tons) of lead are emitted into the atmosphere each year in the United States alone from piston-engine aircraft burning leaded aviation gasoline (Avgas).
Lead emissions from aircraft are an important and urgent public health issue. Protecting children’s health and reducing lead exposure are two of EPA’s top priorities. Lead exposure can have harmful effects on cognitive function, including reduced IQ, decreased academic performance, as well as increased risk for additional health concerns. There is no evidence of a threshold below which there are no harmful effects on cognition from lead exposure.
https://www.epa.gov/newsreleases/epa-determines-lead-emissions-aircraft-engines-cause-or-contribute-air-pollution
Lead-lined clouds
By Sarah Houlton April 19, 2009
SOURCE:
https://www.chemistryworld.com/news/lead-lined-clouds/3002297.article
Lead is the primary toxic metal associated with aviation fuel, specifically in leaded aviation gasoline (avgas) used by piston-engine aircraft, contributing to significant air pollution and public health risks near airports. Lead emissions from avgas contain tetraethyl lead, which causes irreversible neurological and cardiovascular damage. Tetraethyl lead is used to boost octane levels to prevent engine knock.
In 2022, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency proposed a finding that lead emissions from aircraft engines cause or contribute to air pollution endangering public health, targeting aviation gasoline (avgas).
The EPA determined that lead emissions from aircraft using leaded AvGas endanger public health. This affects children’s brain development and causes cardiovascular issues in adults. Lead emitted from aircraft can travel long distances from airports, contaminating surrounding soil, water, and agriculture. The EPA is in the process of developing regulations to address these emissions, as leaded fuel was phased out for cars but remains in use for small aircraft.
Is it possible that the Biden administration actually did something good?
https://www.epa.gov/newsreleases/epa-determines-lead-emissions-aircraft-engines-cause-or-contribute-air-pollution
9-AVS-AIR670-AVGAS@faa.gov
The FAA emphasizes that the document is not a regulation or mandate, but a framework intended to support a safe and orderly transition for piston-engine aircraft and the aviation industry. The transition plan was developed as part of the FAA’s work with the Eliminate Aviation Gasoline Lead Emissions (EAGLE) initiative, a government-industry partnership focused on addressing the long-term transition away from leaded aviation fuel.
https://www.aopa.org/news-and-media/all-news/2026/january/14/faa-seeks-feedback-on-unleaded-fuel-transition
Eliminate Aviation Gasoline Lead Emissions (EAGLE)
https://flyeagle.org/about-us/
The Draft FAA Transition Plan to Unleaded Aviation Gasoline outlines strategies to safely eliminate lead aviation fuels, approve unleaded alternatives for all piston-engine aircraft, ensure continued availability of aviation gasoline, and promote widespread access to unleaded aviation gasoline at airports. Building on years of collaborative efforts through the government-industry initiative, Eliminate Aviation Gasoline Lead Emissions (EAGLE), this plan aims to transition to lead-free aviation fuels for piston-engine aircraft in a safe and efficient manner.
https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2026/01/12/2026-00296/draft-faa-transition-plan-to-unleaded-aviation-gasoline
https://www.faa.gov/aircraft/draft_docs/draft_unleaded_avgas_transition_plan
Download the “Comment Matrix” document and submit your comments via email to:
https://www.faa.gov/aircraft/draft_docs/pubs
James Roguski
310-619-3055
My Story
JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive
All support is deeply appreciated.
CLICK HERE TO DONATE
James Roguski’s newsletter is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Good take the lead out. But this reeks of distraction. What aviation fuel contains should be public knowledge in minute detail. And people and corpirations should start paying a steep price for what they are poisoning the world with
Jame Roguski - First and formost, thank you for your fine works. There is no caveat to that statement. As an old (80 years & change ) with the unfortunate drafting in 1965, i as an old Historical Forensic Correlative Analyst, wish to both applaud lead removal, noting the Catalytic converter and the now better air quality created concerns automotive issues.
My conversation with you concerns the Logic against logic that so often appears in these very important health issues.
Having commented, it is my thoughts to you for your response in these areas: first my positions as an old analyst Military & Civilian:
Orwell spoke quite elegantly concerning double speak and double think. If the issue of FAA and lead, is singular fine why even are they asking? Noting the FAA is notably ( all agencies are to a degree ) corrupted by Socio-communist internecine warfare, is this to as a minor element, to deflect from the real issues, and or to confuse between them? The rules against lead in autos is enough to formulate reality and just do it.
The biggest issue, from my position and having document that I would provide is that exhaust from aircraft is being used as the Logic against logic interface to confuse reality of the citizen in their concerns.
Geo-engineering is real, being openly tested ( deceptive terminology ) on the Global citizen. That if we forget every other species on the planet. We, as knowledgable individuals are in the main responsible for controlling Government in seditionist or environmental-ism using deception against the altruistic family, or citizen ( not sanctuary person ). Now, being 80 & change, my ability concerning substacks is infantile, we must at all cost stop the Geo-engineering. period.
My last point from being both Military specialist, and citizen: Political conflict and Military conflict are twins in the absolute need of deception to achive goals.
Am open to conversation and documents.