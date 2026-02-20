James Roguski

James Roguski

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sophilo's avatar
Sophilo
1d

Good take the lead out. But this reeks of distraction. What aviation fuel contains should be public knowledge in minute detail. And people and corpirations should start paying a steep price for what they are poisoning the world with

Reply
Share
LT Robert Powell's avatar
LT Robert Powell
2d

Jame Roguski - First and formost, thank you for your fine works. There is no caveat to that statement. As an old (80 years & change ) with the unfortunate drafting in 1965, i as an old Historical Forensic Correlative Analyst, wish to both applaud lead removal, noting the Catalytic converter and the now better air quality created concerns automotive issues.

My conversation with you concerns the Logic against logic that so often appears in these very important health issues.

Having commented, it is my thoughts to you for your response in these areas: first my positions as an old analyst Military & Civilian:

Orwell spoke quite elegantly concerning double speak and double think. If the issue of FAA and lead, is singular fine why even are they asking? Noting the FAA is notably ( all agencies are to a degree ) corrupted by Socio-communist internecine warfare, is this to as a minor element, to deflect from the real issues, and or to confuse between them? The rules against lead in autos is enough to formulate reality and just do it.

The biggest issue, from my position and having document that I would provide is that exhaust from aircraft is being used as the Logic against logic interface to confuse reality of the citizen in their concerns.

Geo-engineering is real, being openly tested ( deceptive terminology ) on the Global citizen. That if we forget every other species on the planet. We, as knowledgable individuals are in the main responsible for controlling Government in seditionist or environmental-ism using deception against the altruistic family, or citizen ( not sanctuary person ). Now, being 80 & change, my ability concerning substacks is infantile, we must at all cost stop the Geo-engineering. period.

My last point from being both Military specialist, and citizen: Political conflict and Military conflict are twins in the absolute need of deception to achive goals.

Am open to conversation and documents.

Reply
Share
24 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 James Roguski · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture