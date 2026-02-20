Share

March 13, 2026 is the last day to comment on the Federal Aviation Administration’s draft of their plan to transition to unleaded aviation gasoline.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cWGVxZWJaco

Here’s the FAA’s plan:

https://www.faa.gov/aircraft/draft_docs/draft_unleaded_avgas_transition_plan

Here’s the link to comment:

https://www.faa.gov/aircraft/draft_docs/pubs

The two part series below is very informative:

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

https://www.saveourskiesalliance.org/lead-exposure.html

Toxic Lead in AvGas

Lead is the primary toxic metal associated with aviation fuel, specifically in leaded aviation gasoline (AvGas) used by piston-engine aircraft, contributing to significant air pollution and public health risks near airports. Lead emissions from AvGas contain tetraethyl lead, which causes irreversible neurological and cardiovascular damage.

Tetraethyl lead is used to boost octane levels to prevent engine knock.

Tetraethyl lead

Avgas (aviation gasoline, specifically 100LL) engine exhaust contains a mixture of combustion byproducts, including

Carbon dioxide CO2 Water vapor H2O Nitrogen N2 Lead oxide, which is scavenged by Ethylene Dibromide (from tetraethyl lead anti-knock additive) to form volatile lead bromide, which cools into solid particles. Carbon monoxide CO Nitrogen oxides NOx Hydrocarbons (HC), and various volatile organic compounds. Unburned or partially burned fuel, including benzene, toluene, ethylbenzene, and xylenes (BTEX) Particulate Matter (PM) or sooty residue containing carbon, organic compounds, and lead compounds Sulfur Oxides SOx formed from sulfur impurities in the fuel Carbonyls: Formaldehyde, acetaldehyde, and acrolein.

Small piston-engine aircraft using leaded fuel are the largest source of lead emissions in the U.S. air. Research indicates that exposure to these emissions is associated with higher risks of illness for residents and airport personnel.

Based on recent studies and EPA data, approximately half a million pounds (roughly 250 tons) of lead are emitted into the atmosphere each year in the United States alone from piston-engine aircraft burning leaded aviation gasoline (Avgas).

Lead emissions from aircraft are an important and urgent public health issue. Protecting children’s health and reducing lead exposure are two of EPA’s top priorities. Lead exposure can have harmful effects on cognitive function, including reduced IQ, decreased academic performance, as well as increased risk for additional health concerns. There is no evidence of a threshold below which there are no harmful effects on cognition from lead exposure. https://www.epa.gov/newsreleases/epa-determines-lead-emissions-aircraft-engines-cause-or-contribute-air-pollution

Lead-lined clouds

By Sarah Houlton April 19, 2009

SOURCE:

https://www.chemistryworld.com/news/lead-lined-clouds/3002297.article

In 2022, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency proposed a finding that lead emissions from aircraft engines cause or contribute to air pollution endangering public health, targeting aviation gasoline (avgas).

The EPA determined that lead emissions from aircraft using leaded AvGas endanger public health. This affects children’s brain development and causes cardiovascular issues in adults. Lead emitted from aircraft can travel long distances from airports, contaminating surrounding soil, water, and agriculture. The EPA is in the process of developing regulations to address these emissions, as leaded fuel was phased out for cars but remains in use for small aircraft.

Is it possible that the Biden administration actually did something good?

https://www.epa.gov/newsreleases/epa-determines-lead-emissions-aircraft-engines-cause-or-contribute-air-pollution

9-AVS-AIR670-AVGAS@faa.gov

The FAA emphasizes that the document is not a regulation or mandate, but a framework intended to support a safe and orderly transition for piston-engine aircraft and the aviation industry. The transition plan was developed as part of the FAA’s work with the Eliminate Aviation Gasoline Lead Emissions (EAGLE) initiative, a government-industry partnership focused on addressing the long-term transition away from leaded aviation fuel. https://www.aopa.org/news-and-media/all-news/2026/january/14/faa-seeks-feedback-on-unleaded-fuel-transition

Eliminate Aviation Gasoline Lead Emissions (EAGLE)

https://flyeagle.org/about-us/

The Draft FAA Transition Plan to Unleaded Aviation Gasoline outlines strategies to safely eliminate lead aviation fuels, approve unleaded alternatives for all piston-engine aircraft, ensure continued availability of aviation gasoline, and promote widespread access to unleaded aviation gasoline at airports. Building on years of collaborative efforts through the government-industry initiative, Eliminate Aviation Gasoline Lead Emissions (EAGLE), this plan aims to transition to lead-free aviation fuels for piston-engine aircraft in a safe and efficient manner. https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2026/01/12/2026-00296/draft-faa-transition-plan-to-unleaded-aviation-gasoline

https://www.faa.gov/aircraft/draft_docs/draft_unleaded_avgas_transition_plan

Download the “Comment Matrix” document and submit your comments via email to:

https://www.faa.gov/aircraft/draft_docs/pubs

